100+ funny Disney jokes to get a giggle out of your children

Disney has created several shows with characters that have graced the screens for decades. Children easily identify with these characters and even pick their favourites. The magical adventures of Disney characters inspire kids and keep them entertained for hours. These Disney jokes are relatable to children and will make them laugh.

Life is great when spiced with jokes, but entertaining or making kids laugh can be challenging. That's why Disney jokes from the characters they love are the way to go if you want to make them laugh. Many hilarious jokes about Disney will get a giggle out of children for hours.

Hillarious Disney jokes for kids

Everyone loves good Disney jokes, even though they might be slightly corny. Below are some amusing Disney jokes for kids.

What did Cinderella Dolphin wear to the ball? Her glass flipper.

How does Clarabelle Cow feel when she's sad? Moo-dy.

What do you call the Disneyland train when it sneezes? choo choo train.

Why did Mickey Mouse go to the doctor? Because he had Disney spells.

What did Snow White call her chicken? Egg White.

What music does Buzz Lightyear like best? Nep-tunes.

Where do Disney characters like to eat? Mickey D's.

What's Peter Pan's favourite restaurant? Wendy's.

What is Mickey Mouse's favourite sport? Minnie-golf.

Why are there no planes where Peter Pan lives? Because there is a sign that says, Never Neverland.

How do you keep Pumba from charging you? Take away his credit cards.

What's a bee's favourite Disney movie? Beauty And The Bees.

Why did Mickey go into outer space? To find Pluto.

What Disney character would you ask to fix something? Tinkerbell.

What is Tarzan's favourite Christmas Carol? Jungle Bells.

Why is Cinderella terrible at netball? Because she always runs away from the ball.

Why didn't Anna and Elsa's parents teach them all the letters of the alphabet? Because they got lost at C!

Why did Goofy stare at the label on the orange juice all day? Because the carton said concentrate.

What's Mickey Mouse's favorite treat? Mice cream.

Funny Disney jokes

Humour is humanity's greatest blessing, and children love good jokes. Share these funny jokes inspired by Disney with the small ones and make their day lively.

What does Frosty's wife put on her face at night? Cold cream.

Which Star Wars character is the most globally travelled? Globe-Wan Kenobi.

What does Daisy Duck say when she buys lipstick? Put it on my bill.

Who serves the food at restaurants on the Death Star? Darth Waiters.

Why does Jessie ride Bullseye? Because Bullseye is too heavy to carry!

When Chewbacca gets chocolate in his fur, what is he called? A chocolate chip Wookie!

What does an Olaf eat for breakfast? Snowflakes.

What is the Cheshire cat's favorite colour? Puuurple.

What did Woody say to Buzz Lightyear? A lot. There were three movies!

When does Donald Duck wake up? At the quack of dawn.

What did Woody say to the pencil? Draw, pardner!

Why did Ariel throw peanut butter into the ocean? To go with the jellyfish.

Why did the banana go to see Doc McStuffins? Because it wasn't peeling well.

Why do people go to Disneyland? So they can get a little goofy.

What did the town sing when the Beast and Belle broke up? Single Belle, Single Belle, single all the way.

What did Mickey Mouse say when he crashed his car? Disney matter!

Why did Sleepy go to bed in the fireplace? He wanted to sleep like a log.

What is Clarabelle's favourite party game? Moo-sical chairs.

What did Captain Hook's sidekick say to Adele? Hello, it's Smee!

Disney knock-knock jokes

With Disney knock-knock jokes, you can engage and entertain your kids. Knock-knock jokes are a unique idea when you want to be funny.

Frozen

Knock knock!

Who's there?

You.

You who?

Yoo hoo, big summer blowout.

Mickey Mouse

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Mickey.

Mickey who?

Mi key won't fit through the door hole, so I knocked.

Tinker Bell

Knock Knock!

Who's there?

Tinkerbell!

Tinkerbell who?

Think your bell is out of order.

Home on the Range

Knock knock!

Who is there?

Little old lady.

Little old lady who?

Little old ladydee Hoo, what lovely yodeling!

The Mickey Mouse Club

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears, who?

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Oops, I did it again!

Disney princess jokes

Kids love a good fairy tale, and adding a sense of humour is even more entertaining. Use these amazing Disney princess jokes to make your kids' day.

Why is Cinderella so bad at soccer? Because she's always running away from the ball—not to mention, she has a pumpkin for a coach!

Which princess makes the best corny Disney jokes? Ra-puns-el.

Which Disney princess would make the best judge? Snow White, because she's the fairest of them all! What did Snow White say when her photos weren't ready yet? Someday my prints will come!

Why shouldn't you give Elsa a balloon? Because she'll let it go!

Why did Cinderella fail PE class? She kept running from the ball.

Which Disney princess is the funniest? Ra-pun-zel.

What's the name of the Disney princess that got burned? Cinder-ella.

Why couldn't Cinderella win the bike race? She had a pumpkin for a coach.

Why was the wrong Disney princess arrested? The police thought she was someone Elsa.

Which Disney Princess is a cow's favorite? Moo-lan.

Who won the race of princesses? Rapunzel, By a hair!

Disney riddles for kids

A good riddle is a fun way to introduce your kid to a new way of thinking. Below are some Disney riddles for children to brainstorm.

I live in the jungle. My father was killed. I am to be king of the jungle one day. I sing. I can't wait to be king. Who am I? Simba.

What is Captain Hook's pirate ship called? The Jolly Roger.

This is a legendary creature whose fiery breath can be pretty ruthless. In movies about how to train them. The main one went by the name Toothless. Who is it? Toothless the Dragon.

I am a princess who stands for her own. Speak the secret through a piece of stone. Who am I? Dot.

Despite me being barely a princess, I had a life that was the most princess. Who am I? Giselle.

What was the name of Beauty and the beast's crooner? Lumiere.

My lips are red, and my skin is as white as a dove. I'm wishing for my prince to love. Who am I? Snow White.

Why did Mickey Mouse get hit with a snowball? Because Donald ducked.

I am a princess who's not a princess; I Fight with destiny with a lucky insect. Who am I? Fa Mulan.

What Disney character can count the highest? Buzz Lightyear, to infinity and beyond.

I love music. I live under the sea. I work for King Triton. I have to watch Ariel. Who am I? Sebastian.

Why was Alice late for tea? Because she fell down the rabbit hole.

I am gifted with power but also a curse; Only by true love can I make a reverse. Who am I? Elsa ( Frozen ).

I have a stepmother; I love to sing; I have seven little friends. Who am I? Snow White.

We are the group of girls Dot belonged to in the film A Bug's Life. Who are we? The Blueberries.

Although I was barely a princess, I had the life of a princess. I am? Giselle.

Why did Jasmine go to the fruit stand in the Marketplace? She was looking for a date.

Why couldn't the Queen of Hearts find her hat? It was off with her head.

I am Goofy's son in the movie A Goofy Movie. Who Am I? Max.

Why did Tigger look in the toilet? He was looking for pooh.

Disney dad jokes

Everyone has been told a corny joke in their life. Here are some great Disney dad jokes your kids will find funny.

Mr Banks was a banker at the Dawes Tomes Mousley Grubbs Fidelity Fiduciary Bank. But he lost interest.

There was a mollusk and a sea cucumber. The sea cucumber walks over to the mollusk and says, "With fronds like these, who needs anemones?"

Why did Captain Hook's Pirate Ship fly? Because it never lands.

Which Disney Princess is the cow's favorite? Mulan.

What did Pooh Bear say when Rabbit offered him some more honey? No, thank you. I'm stuffed.

Who's Mickey Mouse's favorite pop star? Britney Ears.

Radiator Springs is wheely a great place to live. You auto-swing by some time.

What kind of shoes does Simba wear? Heir Jordans.

Why did the lions go to Simba's naming ceremony? Because it was the mane event.

Why do Texas baseball fans love Chip & Dale? They're been known to Rescue Rangers.

The best Disney jokes

Disney is every kid's favourite. Here are the best Disney jokes that will make your kids' day.

What do the seven dwarves sing if they see a rainbow on their way to the mine? High Hue, High Hue!

Why did Mickey want to become an astronaut? So he could see Pluto.

How cold was it at Disney World? Donald Duck was wearing pants!

What's Olaf's favourite food? Iceberger.

Disney finally released Yoda's last name. His full name is? Yoda Lay-Heehoo.

How does Mickey feel when Minnie is angry at him? Mice-rable.

Why doesn't Moana have a man? Hula cares!

Guess what you get if you cross Donald with a whale? Moby Duck.

What's the Cheshire Cat's favorite drink? Evaporated Milk.

Which Disney character is the scariest? Poca-haunt us.

What did Nala say to Simba during the stampede? Move fasta (Mufasa).

What does Mickey's wife drive? Minnie Cooper.

Why was Tigger in the bathroom for so long? Because he had Pooh stuck inside him.

Which fairy says no to showers? Stink-erbel.

What does Buzz Lightyear like to read? Comet books!

What does Mickey use to browse the web? An iPad Minnie.

How did Minnie save Mickey from drowning? Mouse-to-mouse resuscitation.

What is Captain Jack Sparrow's favorite restaurant? Arrrgh-by's.

What does Pooh Bear call his girlfriend? Hunny!

What does Woody say when he walks into a German car dealership? Audi!

Disney characters never cease to amaze both kids and adults. The characters have great jokes that will entertain children in a significant way. You can use them at a playdate or a birthday celebration. No doubt, the above Disney jokes will make children have a good laugh.

