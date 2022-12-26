50+ Q&A questions for YouTube for your subscribers to get to know you

A successful content creator has to try as much as possible to get followers to enjoy their content. The content must resonate with your audience. For YouTubers, more subscribers mean more views for their videos. One way of making yourself known to your subscribers is by doing Q&A videos. Here are some interesting Q&A questions for YouTube.

Photo: pexels.com, @szaboviktor (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The true beauty of Q&A questions is that you can add humour as a creator to make them more interesting to your followers. Viewers will find you more interesting before connecting to you through your content. These questions can either be general or specific according to your taste and preference. Here are some YouTube Q&A questions.

Q&A questions for YouTube

Viewers enjoy learning more about the YouTubers they watch and support. Therefore, some 'get to know me' questions will give them a glimpse into your personal life. This section will provide the viewers with information on your hobbies, childhood, and livelihood.

What time do you go to bed?

What is your favourite colour?

Who is your celebrity crush?

How would you rate your childhood on a scale of 1 to 10?

Do you like indoors or outdoors better?

What is your middle name?

What are your favourite values in friends?

What's one thing you could not live without?

What cuisine is your favourite?

What is your funniest memory from high school?

What is your favourite holiday?

Do you like playing video games?

Are you a good singer?

What is your best trait?

What is your favourite restaurant?

Have you ever saved someone's life?

Would you ever start your own business?

What is an interesting fact about you?

Where do you want to live ten years from now?

Where did you grow up?

What social media platform do you use the most?

What is one thing you wished people knew about you?

Have you ever donated to charity?

When was the last time you embarrassed yourself?

Would you rather live in the city or the countryside?

What are your life goals?

Never have I ever Q&A questions for YouTube

Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nothing can bring you closer to your fans like using 'never have I ever' questions for a YouTube video. Friends or couples mostly use these, but viewers can connect with you better if they look at your responses to some of the questions.

Never have I ever broken a bone in my body.

Never have I ever copied from someone else's paper.

Never have I ever seen a ghost.

Never have I ever been drunk.

Never have I ever kissed my best friend's partner.

Never have I ever stolen food from someone's lunch tray.

Never have I ever participated in a school musical.

Never have I ever stolen money from my sibling.

Never have I ever been to the zoo.

Never have I ever seen a ghost.

Never have I ever cheated on my boyfriend/girlfriend.

Never have I ever cheated on a test.

Never have I ever stalked someone on social media.

Never have I ever driven without a license.

Never have I ever seen a cassette tape.

Never have I ever failed a class.

Never have I ever told on a friend.

Never have I ever been bungee jumping.

Never have I ever rang a doorbell and ran away.

Never have I ever left without tipping the waiter.

Never have I ever been nature camping in a tent.

Deep and interesting Q&A questions for YouTubers

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These are mind-boggling questions that cannot be answered without putting your energy into them. They help followers to explore more about the person of interest. Here are some of the YouTuber Q and A questions.

What would you tell the world if you had its attention for 30 seconds?

What makes people who they are?

What is something popular now, but in 5 years, everyone will look back on it and be embarrassed by it?

What was the last book you read?

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

Have you ever been scared of anything in life?

If you had to choose one animal to help you win a fight, which animal would you choose?

If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why?

What's the most meaningful gift you've ever given or received?

What's your favourite thing about yourself?

If you could travel back in time, where would you go?

Would you rush home when your partner or parent calls?

When was the last time you climbed a tree just for fun?

What's the most exciting thing about being with your friends?

Would you kiss a random person just for fun?

If you could have any job in the world, what would it be and why?

What's the most courageous thing you've ever done?

If you could be a character in any book or movie, who would you choose?

What's the most memorable moment of your life?

Funny YouTube questions for Q&A

Photo: pexels.com, @kampus (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Throwing in a bit of humour in the questions for your viewers shows some level of familiarity. While there are many questions to include, you must be careful not to cross the line. Below are funny and sometimes weird questions for your Q and A.

How many chickens would it take to kill an elephant?

What sport would be the funniest to add a mandatory amount of alcohol to?

If animals could talk, which would be the rudest?

Would you rather have no nose or no arms?

How do bankruptcy attorneys make any money?

Can you envision a world with no hypothetical situations?

Who would win in a fight between Superman and Batman?

Can blind people see their dreams?

When will I get back all the time I saved?

What is your spirit animal?

Which sport do you think they'll invent next?

Do you think cavemen had nightmares about cavewomen?

If money does not truly grow on trees, why do all banks have branches?

Do mermaids give birth to live children, or do they lay eggs?

Do you think hummingbirds hum because they cannot remember any of the words?

Why do feet smell and noses run?

Is crying underwater a thing?

These are some of the best Q&A questions for YouTube that will help your subscribers to get to know you. You can add humour, mystery, and playfulness to your questions to make them so captivating to your subscribers.

READ ALSO: 77 crazy funny family quotes that are just too relatable

Legit.ng recently posted 77 crazy funny family quotes that are too relatable. Family is the cornerstone of your life, and there's no doubt it can be a source of joy and chaos.

Everyone has experienced the highs and lows of family life, from sibling rivalries to parental quirks. However, one thing that unites all is the ability to find humour in the most relatable situations. This a list of crazy funny family quotes that will have you laughing and nodding your head in agreement.

Source: Legit.ng