What to say when someone is sick: the best words of encouragement

When someone is ill and cut off from their daily life, it is important to step up for that person in a small way. Words of encouragement, affirmation, and positivity can serve as a reminder that you care about them and their well-being. However, sometimes it can be challenging to think of what to say when someone is sick. Here are plenty of warm, hopeful, and encouraging words, you can share with a sick person.

Photo: pexels.com, @arts (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sickness periods are painful, lonely, and discouraging; some people tend to despair in such trying moments. Therefore, words of encouragement for a sick person will give them a break from constantly worrying about their illness, whether they will make it or not; it can even ease the sick person’s pain for a few moments.

Words of encouragement for a sick person

Words of encouragement expressing love, gratitude and support are great for family or friends facing illness.

This is definitely a low point, and it’s something we didn’t see coming. However, I will not allow this unfortunate disease to get in the way of our goals. We’ve got this!

Every day I pray for your recovery. You have to be patient and adhere to your medicines. God bless you!

I am so sorry to hear about your diagnosis. I will continue to pray for you while you undergo treatment. I hope for a speedy recovery.

You have to be serene and stay calm, and you will be fine real soon. I know the time is bad, but we are here to support you.

You're going to beat this thing, just give it time. A successful recovery is inevitable because I'm rooting for you from here on out.

I don't know why bad things happen to good people like you, but we will fight it as long and as much as possible. I'm not letting you give up!

I care about you so much. I wish there was something more I could do besides being by your side in any capacity possible.

Life is full of these kinds of challenges, so don't worry because you can overcome anything if you set your mind to it!

Right now, you are giving a good fight, and I want you to know that you can count on me for whatever you need. I want to see you in good health soon!

If you can't sleep, I will stay with you all night long to chat about anything and everything under the sun. It is okay if we don't fall asleep until sunrise comes up.

Everyone gets sick sometimes, and it's nothing to feel ashamed or embarrassed about. Don't let this get you down or defeat you.

I understand you want time for yourself now, so go ahead and do whatever you need to to feel better.

Motivating and comforting words for the sick person

Photo: pexels.com, @iriser (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The following list contains motivating comfort words for a sick person. These words will let someone know you are thinking about them.

You always taught me that a positive attitude could make anything better. Well, I'm sending you all the positivity as you work to recover. I love you!

Looking forward to seeing you back at our home away from home. Wishing you a speedy recovery!

I know you are worried and want to return to your life, but you are a fighter and brave person. I have faith in you. Get well soon.

This morning I asked God to send the breeze of healing your way. I am sure he is doing that, and you will get over it soon.

It will work because positive thoughts play a huge role in healing from the inside out.

I hope you're recovering well! Rest up, and please don't stress about the job. We're happy to help and wish you the best while you're away.

Medicines and treatment are doing great, but believe in yourself too.

I heard about you getting better, I feel so happy and proud. I know you are capable of doing this, keep fighting.

You are going through a difficult situation, but I know you have the strength to emerge triumphantly. Take good care of yourself, and never give up!

You are giving your best fight, I wish you know I am here and that you can always count on me if you need anything.

The sun will shine again tomorrow. Our days are constantly changing. Please try not to take life too seriously at all times.

You are an inspiration to me. Please keep fighting for your health so you can live your best life.

What to write in a get-well card

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When our friends and loved ones are sick, it’s natural to want to offer them some kind words and thoughts of comfort. It’s a good idea to send them a get-well card to let them know that they are in our thoughts and we are rooting for them as they journey on the road to recovery.

I have faith that you’ll be better really soon.

You even look pretty when you are sick, but you look fantastic when you are healthy, so get a speedy recovery soon.

May God send you angels to watch over you as you recover. I pray that you get well soon.

You’re in all our warmest thoughts as you recover from your accident.

You’re stronger than all of us. I love you, and I’m praying for you!

I understand that you are in an unhealthy state, but my prayers are always with you. You will get better soon.

You’re so brave, and I’m so proud of your positivity during this challenging time. You’ve got this!

Sorry things are so un-fun right now. Hoping that changes soon.

I pray that God heals your pain and suffering. He will help you to feel better soon.

There’s nothing you can’t do. I’m thinking of you and rooting for you.

You are way cooler than this. You’ll be back to your awesome self soon.

I know things are tough right now, and I know you're tougher.

Keep fighting, and you will be healthy really soon.

What to say to someone in the hospital

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It's hard to know what to say when someone is seriously ill. But if you say nothing, they can end up feeling lonely.

I know that there is no fun in being in the hospital. I wish that you are kicked out of there quickly! Get well soon!

Being at the hospital made me realise how much you help me be myself and keep me happy by being by my side. I miss you so much! Get well soon, please.

I pray for you to be always soulful with complete confidence, like the early morning sunshine. Get well soon.

The best medicine that you will get is hope. So be hopeful that you will get better. God will heal you, and soon you will be out of that bed. Feel better soon.

I know you can fight all the problems of your life; you will also be able to fight your illness. Get well soon.

I have seen what you can do and how strong you are. I know you will come out stronger than before. Get well soon.

You have a lot to achieve to lead a successful life ahead, get well soon and start working on your dreams.

Doctors can do their best, but God can help in healing. My prayers are that God gives you the best health.

As much as the world is full of suffering, there are great things, such as recovery. I wish you a speedy recovery.

The hardest part is recovery, but I want you to know you are not alone. You are in our prayers and thoughts. Soon you will feel better.

Get well messages for a friend

Photo: pexels.com, @skelm (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your friend is not feeling well, uplift their spirits with these get-well messages for a friend to make them smile and let them feel grateful for your support.

Remember to take each day one at a time. You’ll be healthy and smiling again sooner than you know it!

I hope to see you feeling hale and hearty again soon, and I wish you sound health today and for years to come. Feel better, my friend.

We’ll get through this together. I’m always here for you, day or night, no matter what happens.

Thinking of you, my friend, we all want you to return to us with your healthy mind and soul.

Having fun and enjoying happiness is not the same without you. Wishing you a speedy and complete recovery from your illness!

Hope you feel better soon, friend. Things aren't the same without you around.

Get well soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery!

Recuperation takes time. Don’t rush yourself; rest as much as you need, and we’re sure you’ll feel better soon.

I pray that God will heal you miraculously from your illness so that we can share good times. I wish you a speedy recovery, my dear friend.

Sometimes, many people struggle to think about what to say when someone is sick. The above words of encouragement will surely bring a smile to your loved one's face as they regain their strength and take another step toward recovery.

READ ALSO: 75 get well wishes after surgery for someone in recovery

Legit.ng recently published an article about 75 get-well wishes after surgery for someone in recovery. When close friends or loved ones go through surgery, it's natural to want to comfort them with kind words to brighten their mood and bring a smile to their faces.

Surgery can be a tense and scary process that constantly requires a difficult and lengthy recovery period. Show your loved ones how much you care and support them with these get-well wishes after surgery.

Source: Legit.ng