75+ short empathy quotes to express compassion towards others

Empathy is comprehending how another person feels. It is seeing the world through the eyes of someone else. These profoundly powerful empathy quotes will demonstrate what it truly means to empathize.

Photo: pixabay.com, @2023852 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Empathy allows us to connect with others and develop strong, meaningful relationships. It also helps us to be more compassionate and understanding, which can create a more positive and inclusive environment for everyone. These deep powerful empathy quotes will motivate you to be kind, loving, and caring.

Heart-touching short empathy quotes

Quotes about empathy will inspire you to make a positive difference in the lives of others. They will also remind you of its importance in personal and professional relationships.

Leadership is about empathy.

Empathy grows as we learn.

Empathy is how kind hearts breathe. – Nitya Prakash

It doesn't hurt to show some empathy. – John Cornyn

Empathy is connection; it's a ladder out of the shame hole.

The highest form of knowledge is empathy. – Bill Bullard

Empathy is a necessary step for truth and reconciliation.

The opposite of anger is not calmness, it's empathy.

Empathy is the gateway; compassion is the way. – Scott Perry

Money is not the root of all evil. A lack of empathy is. – Cole Todd

Empathy combined with stronger emotions leads to compassion.

There's something in everyone only they know. – Ben Harper

I've been fascinated by the idea that evil is the absence of empathy.

When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen.

I believe empathy is the most essential quality of civilization. – Roger Ebert

The opposite of anger is not calmness; it's empathy. – Mehmet Oz

The empathetic person becomes a bridge, and a bridge is meant to be walked on.

Empathy is a respectful understanding of what others are experiencing.

Empathy nurtures wisdom. Apathy cultivates ignorance. – Suzy Kassem

Help someone, you earn a friend. Help someone too much, you make an enemy.

Quotes about empathy

Photo: pixabay.com, @stux (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Quotes for empathy can help you start feeling with your heart. Here are some moving empathy and compassion quotes for you to consider.

If I had to name my superpower, it's probably empathy.

The gift of empathy is all the better for being hard-won.

The outward expression of empathy is courtesy.

'Me Too' is about letting - using the power of empathy to stomp out shame.

In order to have understanding, you need forgiveness, compassion, and empathy.

An empathic person is a good listener, patient, understanding, and kind.

If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours. – Dolly Parton

I'm cursed with empathy. I'm also, by nature, way too opinionated.

People of power have to show empathy and kindness to the young.

I think we all have empathy. We may not have enough courage to display it. – Maya Angelou

Every time we exercise patience, empathy, or confidence, we build emotional energy.

The more empathy you have and the more connected you are to society, the better off you'll be.

I think entrepreneurs really appreciate directness and honesty, coupled with empathy.

Acting requires a great amount of empathy for real-lived human experiences.

Reading is an exercise in empathy, walking in someone else's shoes for a while. – Malorie Blackman

An exchange of empathy provides an entry point for many people to see what healing feels like. – Tarana Burke

Empathy is the greatest virtue. From it, all virtues flow. Without it, all virtues are an act. – Eric Zorn

When you start to develop your powers of empathy and imagination, the whole world opens up to you.

Empathy is the starting point for creating a community and taking action. It's the impetus for creating change.

Empathy is a tool for building people into groups, allowing us to function as more than self-obsessed individuals.

Quotes about compassion and empathy

Photo: pixabay.com, @jacksondavid (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Empathy quotes and sayings will give you the push you need to get started. They will help you understand the importance of understanding while empathizing.

Empathy is more powerful than sympathy.

Human morality is unthinkable empathy.

True contentment comes with empathy.

Without suffering, there’d be no compassion.

We need empathy, we need the eyes that still can weep.

Extend sympathy, empathy and compassion to others.

Empathy takes time, and efficiency is for things, not people.

Empathy requires knowing that you know nothing. – Leslie Jamison

We need empathy; we need the eyes that still can weep. – Lydia Millet

Empathy is like giving someone a psychological hug. – Lawrence J

Emotional empathy is what motivates us to help others. – Brian Goldman

Most people assume that autistic people are not capable of empathy.

When you develop your powers of empathy and imagination, the whole world opens up to you.

All I ever wanted was to reach out and touch another human being with my hands and heart.

The truth is that we should live with less envy and more cordiality and empathy.

Stories teach us empathy. They reveal to us ourselves in the skins of others.

If we can share our story with someone who responds with empathy and understanding, shame can’t survive.

All those chemicals that create empathy only work together when you are in a room.

I've learned not to be such a show-off and to empathise more with humanity. Or at least to fake that.

Famous quotes about empathy

Photo: pixabay.com, @geralt (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Empathy for others contributes to a world of true understanding. Here are some compassion and empathy quotes to help inspire you and the people around you.

There is a power in empathy.

Like any value, empathy must be acted upon.

We need empathy, we need the eyes that still can weep.

Empathy is a quality of character that can change the world.

The gift of human beings is that we have the power of empathy.

You can only understand people if you feel them in yourself.

Empathy is about finding echoes of another person in yourself.

A prerequisite to empathy is simply paying attention to the person in pain.

Fiction and essays can create empathy for the theoretical stranger.

We need to have empathy. When we lose empathy, we lose our humanity.

Empathy is important for openness, honesty, and an understanding of others.

Empathy is being concerned about the human being, not just their output.

Empathy represents the foundation skill for all the social competencies important for work.

Empathy is important, as is openness, honesty, and understanding for others. – Niko Kovac

Empathy is the ability to step outside of your bubble and into other people's bubbles.

My own feeling is we need more compassion, we need more empathy, we need more togetherness in terms of working together. – Cindy McCain

Reading faces is crucial to children's socialization and helps them learn empathy.

The arts bridge cultures; they're good for the economy, and they're good for fostering empathy and decency.

I know it might sound weird, but empathy is one of the greatest creators of energy. It's counterintuitive because it's selfless.

Leading with integrity and empathy requires vision and a connection to your deepest self.

Empathy helps you understand how others feel so you can respond appropriately to the situation. Remember to reach out to anyone using the above empathy quotes to show compassion and understanding. Sometimes a hand held out to another person in need is all that person requires to feel better.

READ ALSO: 80+ positive new chapter quotes to help you turn over a new leaf

Legit.ng published an article about new chapter quotes. When things go wrong in life, you'll have to start over. Beginning a new chapter entails taking advantage of new opportunities and being open to new experiences.

Nothing is as constant as change, but change is also problematic. Starting a new chapter in life requires effort, patience, and motivation. Check out this article for positive new chapter quotes to inspire you as you embark on a new chapter in your life.

Source: Legit.ng