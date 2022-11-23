How to respond to a compliment: 101 inventive ways to reply

Giving compliments is one way of expressing praise and appreciation to someone. Compliments are always positive, and they make people smile and feel good. However, not everyone knows what to say when they receive a compliment. Here is how to respond to a compliment positively.

Responding to a compliment is not always easy; some people may feel confused or embarrassed. While there are no set rules for how one should respond, giving a response is very important. When doing so sincerely, the giver feels appreciated and acknowledged. In addition, a response helps to stir positive feelings for both the giver and the receiver.

How to respond to a compliment

Many people are not used to getting praise; when they do, they try to figure out how to respond. Here is how you respond to compliments:

Receive praise and appreciation wholeheartedly.

Do not disregard the nice words but instead acknowledge them.

When you receive genuine praise, be sincere with your response.

Think before you speak to avoid being rude.

Say 'thank you' and smile.

Maintain eye contact when appreciating the gesture.

Watch your body language and ensure it is receptive.

Do not read too much into the compliment.

Give a warm hug or a handshake to the giver.

Thank you for the compliment responses

It is not every day someone says nice things to you, so when it happens, remember to thank them. Here is how to say thank you to a compliment:

I am pleased and thrilled. I appreciate your nice words!

I am very grateful for the good wishes; they have not gone unnoticed. Be blessed!

The loving words are highly appreciated. And this is to remind you that you are my motivation.

Thank you for making me feel so loved and cherished. I appreciate the sweet words!

It is thrilling and joyous to get a compliment from you. I appreciate it.

Thank you for the sweet compliments. It didn't take much effort, though, just luck.

Wow! Thank you for the heartwarming compliments. I must admit that I was not expecting to hear from you.

Your beautiful words about me warmed me. Honestly, I have always admired your achievements and appreciate your kind words.

Thank you for the nice words. Being surrounded by people like you makes it much easier to be an achiever.

Thank you for your humbling and heartwarming words.

Though your compliments are a great surprise, you have made me very happy.

Allow me to express my immense gratitude for your kind words. Thank you for giving me a reason to do better.

I was excited to receive your words of encouragement and appreciation. Your comments will serve as a source of inspiration to help me achieve even more.

It gives me great joy to read such touching comments from you. Thank you for recognizing my work with such kind words.

My heart is filled with joy to receive your message of encouragement and love. Your words will stand as the reason to achieve greater heights in life.

Thank you very much. Knowing my role models have recognized my efforts is a great honour.

Thank you for your beautiful words! You are my source of inspiration and why I have achieved so much.

Your good wishes have gone a long way in making me want to do even better.

Thank you so much! It is very nice of you to say all those kind words.

Thank you for the great words. It is very thoughtful of you to acknowledge all that I have done.

What to say when someone compliments you

You feel appreciated when someone says something nice to you, improving your mood. But what is the best response to a compliment? Here are the best replies to someone who has complimented you:

Thanks for noticing. It's great to hear that.

You just made my day. I appreciate you!

Wow, you must have great taste.

I know, right?

Thanks! There's a crazy story behind that.

What do you mean by that?

Right back 'atcha!

I couldn't have done it without you!

How to reply to a compliment in a clever way

Responding to nice words from someone should be a fun affair. It would be best if you showed your enthusiasm when responding. Here are some great ways to respond to a compliment.

Ok, how much do you need?

You know what? I like you.

Thank you! Please vote for me in the upcoming election.

Much obliged!

Oh, thanks; I love you for recognizing me!

Oh, such discerning eyes!

Thank you so much; I actually woke up looking this gorgeous.

Thanks, fan!

Don't worry—you'll get there eventually.

Thanks a lot. This is actually the result of me not taking a bath for weeks.

How to respond to a compliment from a guy

Women get nice words from guys all the time. Sometimes they are genuine, and sometimes they are being flirtatious. Below is how to respond to a compliment from a guy.

Thanks, but I prefer to be noticed for my intellectual capacity.

Sorry, you must have mistaken me for someone else.

Give me a pen, and I'll give you my autograph.

Yeah—it's my only redeeming quality.

Yup, hashtag, no filter!

Oh, thank you. To tell you the truth, I was an ugly insect in my past life.

Oh, sorry, what? I was too busy thinking about how gorgeous I am.

Aaaw, tell me more handsome.

Not this again. Take a number and wait in line.

Finally, I found someone who agrees with my mom and dad.

Nah, I'm just rich.

Thank you. Will you marry me?

Thank you for the sweet words. The sacrifices I offered have finally worked!

Woah, that escalated quickly!

It's extremely rare for me to hear that.

Flattery will get you somewhere, man. I appreciate it.

Awww, now I want to throw a rainbow at you.

Oh, stop it, you.

Responding to compliments in a funny way

A nice reply to a compliment can brighten their day and put a smile on their face. When replying to praise, adding humour makes it even better. Below are some funny replies to nice words to get a good laugh:

You have such a good eye for quality.

I don't know if this will fool anyone.

It isn't easy to achieve such perfection.

If I had a dollar for every compliment I've received so far, I'd be a billionaire.

I can see that honesty is still the best policy.

You are wise beyond your years.

What took you so long to notice?

Are you serious? Thank you, but that's weird, and I want to say the same to you.

You can't keep your thoughts to yourself, can you?

Gosh! Tell me something I don't know.

Thanks, if you could see me right now, I am full on blushing!

Are you always so honest?

Yeah, I get that a lot.

It truly made my day and, the day hasn't even started yet.

Do you mind repeating that?

We must be in a complimenting mood because you are pretty incredible too.

My comb and mirror are my other two big fans.

Well, it's in the genes.

The genie finally granted me a wish.

I have been fine from the beginning of the lockdown until now.

It looks like we have something in common.

How to reply to compliments from a girl

When you are into a girl, and she says something nice, you need a good response to strengthen your relationship. If you are wondering how to respond to a compliment from a girl, below are some flirty ideas:

Thank you very much. I chose this suit for you.

Thank you! I think you are beautiful.

You know you miss me.

Stop thinking about me so much!

Thank you. You're at the top of my wish list.

Would you mind emptying your pockets – I believe you've stolen my heart.

Please don't drive me crazy; I'm close enough to walk.

I am surviving on food, water, and your nice words.

My dog misses you too.

You are giving me the most inappropriate ideas.

Do you want to meet up for a walk or join my workout sessions? (This is a perfect response to a compliment about losing weight)

Responses to compliments from your workplace

Appreciation at the workplace fosters a positive working environment and good company culture. Learning how to respond to a compliment will help you improve your communication skills at work. You can choose from the list below to find a response for your colleagues or boss:

Your guidance helped me in achieving this goal. I'm overwhelmed by your praise.

I am happy to receive your appreciation. Your kind words are encouraging and motivating.

Thank you for recognizing my efforts.

Your notes in the client presentation were helpful.

I appreciate you taking the time to express that.

I am happy to hear you feel that way!

Your words have greatly elevated my spirits.

I sincerely thank you for recognizing my efforts. Your nice words encourage me to do better.

Thank you for trusting me with added responsibility. It means a lot.

A lot of thought went into completing the project. I appreciate you noticing that.

Thank you for your encouragement and support. It means a lot.

Thank you, it makes my day to hear that.

I put a lot of thought into this; thank you for noticing.

Whether you enjoy praise or not, responding to a compliment correctly is a must. The response should be sincere, with grace and appreciation. Practice makes perfect, and in no time, you should be great when responding to compliments. If you are wondering how to respond to a compliment, the above ways will help you become perfect in no time.

