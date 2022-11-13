Motivational Bhagavad Gita quotes on life, love and karma

For over 2,000 years, the Bhagavad Gita has been one of Hinduism's most popular and influential texts. The story of Arjuna and Krishna will give you insight into karma, dharma, and reincarnation and help you better understand yourself, your loved ones, and your friends. Check out these Bhagavad Gita quotes to get started.

Contrary to popular belief, the Bhagavad Gita isn't just about karma and reincarnation—it's also about life, love, and finding your spiritual purpose. These quotes from Bhagavad Gita in English will inspire you to live with purpose and pride each day.

Motivational Bhagavad Gita quotes in English

The Bhagavad Gita is one of the most widely read books in India. But what about those who have yet to be introduced to its wisdom? Below are inspiring quotes from Gita on life, love, and karma in English.

Use your mighty arms to slay the fierce enemy that is selfish desire.

No one who does good work will ever come to a bad end, either here or in the world to come.

There is neither self-knowledge nor self-perception for those whose senses are not under control.

Know that all opulent, beautiful, and glorious creations spring from but a spark of my splendour.

The path is selfless work for those who wish to climb the mountain of spiritual awareness. For those who have attained the summit of union with the Lord, the path is stillness, peace, and selfless work.

A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and the right place and when we expect nothing in return.

Those who are motivated only by a desire for the fruits of action are miserable, for they are constantly anxious about the results of what they do.

Hypocrisy, arrogance, pride, anger, harshness, and ignorance are the marks of those who are born with demonic qualities.

When a man dwells on the pleasure of sense, attraction for them arises in him. From attraction arises desire, the lust of possession, which leads to passion and anger.

The effort never goes waste, and there is no failure. Even a little effort toward spiritual awareness will protect you from the greatest fear.

Whatever action is performed by a great man, common men follow in his footsteps, and whatever standards he sets by exemplary acts, all the world pursues.

Bhagavad Gita love quotes

The Bhagavad Gita has long been a source of inspiration for people. There are many beautiful Bhagavad Gita quotes about love that captures some of its core principles in words that we can easily relate to.

Only by love can men see me, and know me, and come unto me.

He who has no attachments can really love others, for his love is pure and divine.

The devotees who worship me with love reside in me, and I reside in them.

The only way you can conquer me is through love, and there I am gladly conquered.

Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility, and devotion.

What ineffable joy does one find through the love of me, the blissful Atman? Once that joy is realized, all earthly pleasures fade into nothingness.

No human being does more loving service to me than they, nor shall there ever be anyone on this earth more dear to me.

Blessed is a human birth; even the dwellers in heaven desire this birth, for true knowledge and pure love may be attained only by a human being.

It is lust alone, which is born of contact with the mode of passion, and later transformed into anger; know this as the sinful, all-devouring enemy in the world.

Bhagavad Gita quotes for students

The teachings of the Bhagavad Gita can aid students in overcoming problems like worry and self-doubt that are common in college life. Here are some of the top Bhagavad quotes for you to read.

The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it.

The wise sees knowledge and action as one; they see truly.

Work is indeed worship, and students should not shy away from hard work.

Little by little, through patience and repeated effort, the mind will become stilled in the self.

People will talk about your disgrace forever. To the honoured, dishonour is worse than death.

One gradually attains tranquillity of mind by keeping the mind fully absorbed in the self by means of a well-trained intellect and thinking of nothing else.

The power of god is with you at all times; through the activities of mind, senses, breathing, and emotions; and is constantly doing all the work using you as a mere instrument.

Better indeed is knowledge than mechanical practice. Better than knowledge is meditation. But better still is the surrender of attachment to results because there follows immediate peace.

All that we are is the result of what we have thought. We are made of our thoughts. We are moulded by our thoughts.

Bhagavad Gita quotes on karma

Karma is the act of performing a particular action which then becomes the cause of future events. Here are quotes related to karma.

You have the right to work only but never to its fruits.

Perform your obligatory duty because an action is indeed better than inaction.

You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction.

Seek refuge in the attitude of detachment, and you will amass the wealth of spiritual awareness.

If you do karma with selfless action, then you will be able to free yourself from the bondage of desires.

A person does not attain freedom from action by abstaining from action, nor does he attain fulfilment merely through renunciation.

Those established in self-realization control their senses instead of letting their senses control them.

Sever the ignorant doubt in your heart with the sword of self-knowledge. Observe your discipline.

Death is as sure for that which is born as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore, grieve not for what is inevitable.

Those who restrain the external organs of action while continuing to dwell on sense objects in mind certainly delude themselves and are to be called hypocrites.

Those karma yogis who control their knowledge senses with the mind and engage the working senses in working without attachment are certainly superior.

Inspirational Bhagavad Gita quotes on life

Below are motivational quotes that offer words of wisdom regarding life.

Man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he is.

One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men.

You should perform your duty with a view to guiding people and for universal welfare.

You are what you believe in. You become that which you believe you can become.

The one who has faith is sincere and has mastery over the senses gains this knowledge. Having gained this, one at once attains supreme peace.

Be fearless and pure; never waiver in your determination or your dedication to the spiritual life. Give freely. Be self-controlled, sincere, truthful, loving, and full of the desire to serve.

The deluded ones, who restrain their organs of action but mentally dwell upon the sense of enjoyment, are called hypocrites.

Always perform your duty efficiently and without attachment to the results because by doing work without attachment, one attains the supreme.

On this path, effort never goes to waste, and there is no failure. Even a little effort toward spiritual awareness will protect you from the greatest fear.

Work for work's sake, not for yourself. Act, but do not be attached to your actions. Be in the world, but not of it.

That person, who gives up all material desires and lives free from a sense of greed, proprietorship, and egoism, attains perfect peace.

The Bhagavad Gita is a treasure trove of wisdom that can help you make wise decisions. There are many paths to enlightenment, but through the Bhagavad Gita quotes, you can understand yourself and the universe. It is essential for you always to be mindful of what you do because your actions have consequences.

