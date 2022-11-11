Nurse pick-up lines come in handy when you have fallen for a medical practitioner and want to grab their attention. These conversation starters are simple because you do not have to be a medic to use them.

A good pick-up line should relate to a specific context within which your crush is. Using nurse pick-up lines would be appropriate if your crush is a nurse because they can easily understand whatever you say. However, finding the right words if you are not a medic can be challenging, but these easy-to-memorise lines are life savers.

Best nurse pick-up lines to win her heart

The best pick-up lines for nurses must not be complicated if you want to get her attention. Make her know you are interested in having a relationship with her by using the following lines.

Did you hear that? Even my heart murmurs, “I love you!”

When you walked in the door, your beauty hit me so hard that I have priapism from all the trauma.

Am I dead? Surely I must be because I see an angel!

Is that a stethoscope around your neck? I think my heart just skipped a beat.

You get my heart racing like an epinephrine drip.

Are you my appendix? Because I don’t understand how you work, but this feeling in my stomach makes me want to take you out.

I wish I were your coronary artery so that I could be wrapped around your heart.

I'm a little low on oxygen because you took my breath away.

I don't want to get better if it means never seeing you again.

I'm not an organ donor, but I'd be happy to give you my heart.

Someone as good as you at listening to hearts, you certainly aren't listening to yours to go out with me?

Blood is red, cyanosis is blue, and I get tachycardia when I think of you.

Your calves must be aching because you’ve been back-marching through my mind all day.

I think you are suffering from a lack of vitamin ME.

Sweet and cheesy nurse pick-up lines

Sweet words soothe anyone and will surely work if you want to win someone’s heart. Nurses are no exception, and you can pamper your nurse crush with any of these sweet pick-up lines as you interact for the first time and want to get their attention.

You’re in the wrong profession. You shouldn’t be a nurse. You should be my husband.

I don't want an apple a day because I don't want you to go away.

Do you have a band-aid? I scraped my knee falling for fou.

I need some vitamin U!

Hey, don’t stress about pharmacology. Love is the only drug we’ll need.

Do I have to get critically injured or ill to see you again, or can I call you?

I guess they hired you because you bring in more patients. You’re just too hot!

I might need life alert because I’ve fallen in love with you and can’t get up.

I am manic-depressive on you. I calm down and cheer up when I’m with you.

You’re systemic, and I’m pulmonary. Though we may be divided, together, we are one.

Are you doing Valsalva manoeuvre on me? Because you just made my heart stop beating for a while.

Sorry if I’m obsessive-compulsive, but I love how I repeatedly tell you, “I love you! I love you! I love you!"

Is it my olfactory, or do you smell good?

I can't wait to come to your office and take down my pants.

Whenever I see you, I don't feel off anymore because you turn me right on.

Is that a laryngoscope handle in your pants, or are you happy to see me?

Funny nurse pick-up lines

Who does not like people with a good sense of humour? Making someone laugh on your first encounter with them is a memorable thing. These pick-up lines for a nurse will make them laugh and communicate your intentions for a relationship.

Can you show me how to do mouth-to-mouth on me?

Did we go to school together? I swear I could see us having chemistry.

I think you should take your temperature instead of me because you’re looking very hot.

Do you breathe oxygen? We have so much in common.

I am developing astigmatism. But when I’m with you, I can see clearer.

Trust me; this is how they did mammograms in the old days.

I wish I were a Trypanosoma cruzi to live in your heart.

I’m a medic. I know your body better than you do!

No one else can cut off your clothes, restrain you, and sedate you as a medic can. What to play?

I’ve heard the only way to feel safe at night is to sleep with a nurse.

I am ADHD, and you are my Ritalin because you make me want to behave and focus on you.

I wish my name were Adenine so I could be paired with U.

Are you a cardiac nurse? Ever since I saw you, something strange has been happening inside my chest. I really need someone to take care of my heart.

I’m diagnosing you to see if you’d make a good boyfriend.

Please don't be too sweet. I might get diabetes!

My love for you is like diarrhoea. I can't hold it in.

Flirty nurse pick-up lines

Flirting allows you to express your romantic feelings to your medic crush. If they are a nurse, you can keep the conversation interesting using these lines.

I think you should sleep with me tonight to keep me safe.

We should study some anatomy together.

I felt it move! I thought it would never be alive after a decade of peace!

Let’s exchange genetic information!

Are you one of my kidneys? Because I could live without you, but I’d still like to have you inside me.

You’ve got 206 bones in your body. Want one more?

Hey, are you a conditioned stimulus? Because you’re making me drool.

I think I’m developing tics. I just can’t help but wink at you.

Does your left eye hurt? Because you’ve been looking right all day.

Can you be my proximal because I don’t want to be distal to you?

You must be the cure for Alzheimer’s because you’re unforgettable.

Do you have my other lung? Because I've been LUNG-ing for you.

If finding the right words to approach your nurse crush was a cumbersome task, now you know how to do it. The above nurse pick-up lines are easy to memorise; some are funny and will make your crush chuckle.

