Quotes about dating a broke guy that hit too close to home

In a lot of relationships, the man is the head, so the higher end of the financial burden falls on him. Girls might look beyond their partner's finances and date a guy because of his personality, but money is often a deciding factor. A broke guy is considered not capable of addressing essential financial issues.

Every man will feel a pinch when he is not in the right financial standards. Poverty is the greatest challenge to human dignity. That's why there are even quotes formulated regarding dating broke guys.

Dating a broke guy quotes

Have you ever come across a broke guy in your life? Here is a list of quotes about broke guys that might ring true about your man:

I am not poor, but my check wallet is not alright.

The only excuse for being broke is being in jail. – Curtis Jackson

50% of the people who always talk about money are poor as hell.

My wallet is like an onion. When I open it, it makes me cry.

Success breeds success, while broke breeds broke. – James D. Wilson .

. Being broke is a joke; I never found it funny. That's why I count my blessings as much as I count my money. – Fabolous

There's only one requirement for enjoying God's grace: being broke and knowing it. – Randy Alcorn

You have two options in life: stay home, and stay hungry, or go out there, pluck some cashews, and convert them into cash. – Michael Bassey Johnson

Being poor or broke is made to seem worse than it is by the myth that we need to eat three meals a day. – Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Poor is a state of mind. Broke is a state of wallet. You can fix being broke; it's not easy to fix being poor. – Ric Edelman

There is a difference between being broke and being poor. Being broke is a temporary economic condition, but being poor is a disabling frame of mind and a depressed condition of your spirit, and you must vow to never, ever be poor again. – John Hope Bryant

If you're broke, you don't want to rap about being broke; you gonna rap about hustling and getting that bread. – Juicy J

Never date a broke man quotes

No matter how difficult things appear, a man should always strive to make it in order to provide for himself and his family. Here is a list of quotes discouraging from dating a broke guy.

Anybody can go from being broke to being wealthy, as I did. – Jon Lovitz

Life isn't fair when your bank account's empty, munchkin. – Nicole Snow

Any man who is a bear on the future of this country will go broke. – J.P. Morgan

Poverty isn't being broke; poverty is never having enough. – Betty Jane Wylie

The only thing worse than a needy man is a female who works hard to care for his needy @ss.

No man ever went broke overestimating the ignorance of the American public. - P.T. Barnum.

Dating a broke guy is very stressful. Every 5 minutes, he would say, "Baby, promise me that you will never leave me".

Every man thinks that he is an Alpha man until it's time to do what Alpha men do; protect, provide and produce for their woman.

There are no broke men, just men who are starved of your sensual inspiration and motivation. – Lebo Grand

Penniless men have no right to have s*x. If you do not have the energy to work, where do you get the energy to sweat on top of someone's daughter?

Aloneness is a state of being, whereas loneliness is a state of feeling. It's like the difference between being broke and being poor. – Townes Van Zandt

Nobody likes being broke. As somebody who's had to live out of a 1982 Datsun, trust me. I know. I also understand that the first step to improving your situation is to fix the problem that landed you there in the first place. – Steven Crowder

Funny quotes about broke guys

Even though no one wants to be penniless, getting yourself out of such a situation is sometimes necessary to avoid people making jokes about you. Nonetheless, here are some of the most popular funny quotes about being or dating someone broke.

Being broke is like living apart from your income.

They say money doesn't bring you happiness, and I say neither is being moneyless.

When you just got paid, but the bills are about to auto-pay you.

Find your broke @ss something to do besides telling lies on Facebook.

If you are not working in the evenings and weekends, you dont want as much as you say you do.

If poor people are making fun of your financial plan, you are on the right track.

Don't go bankrupt trying to act rich; act your wage.

If you dont want a needy man, you got to put up with a busy man.

Only a broke man can give you 100% of his time.

I am not broke like everyone else; I owe money. – Marlee Martin

You can't be poor and ugly. Choose a struggle.

Being broke is part of the journey, but staying broke is a choice.

The lack of money can cause you to do bad things. – Martin Twain

Being moneyless is a very efficient educational agency.

They say being yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. These quotes about being or dating a broke guy may seem funny to a degree, but all they want to do is to condemn laziness and encourage hard work.

