55 famous quotes from Silence of The Lambs that will make you shiver

The Silence of the Lambs is a psychological horror film from 1991. It tells the story of a young FBI trainee on the hunt for a serial killer who skins his female victims. To catch him, she seeks the help of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, an imprisoned psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer. These quotes from Silence of The Lambs will give you an idea of what the film is about.

The Silence of the Lambs is widely regarded as one of the best films ever made and unquestionably one of the best thriller-horror movies. Jodie Foster plays Clarice Starling, Masha Skorobogatov plays young Clarice, Anthony Hopkins plays Dr. Hannibal Lecter, and Scott Glenn plays Jack Crawford.

Famous quotes from Silence of The Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs is one of the best psychological horror films of all time and one of the scariest films ever. This film deals with some extremely mature and sickening topics that will make you terrified.

Being smart spoils a lot of things. – Thomas Harris

Why don't you look at yourself and write down what you see? Or maybe you're afraid to. – Clarice Starling

Cops look at you to see how to act. It matters. – Clarice Starling

Memory, Agent Starling, is what I have instead of a view. – Hannibal Lecter

But we don’t reckon time the same way. – Hannibal Lecter

You won't wake up in the dark to the awful lambs screaming. – Hannibal Lecter

I've no plans to call on you, Clarice. The world is more interesting with you in it. – Hannibal Lecter

Don't you feel eyes moving over your body, Clarice? And don't your eyes seek out the things you want? – Hannibal Lecter

I do wish we could chat longer, but I have an old friend for dinner. – Hannibal Lecter

A pretty young woman to turn him on. I don't believe Lecter's even seen a woman in eight years. And oh, are you ever his taste? – Dr. Frederick Chilton

You know what you look like to me, with your good bag and your cheap shoes? You look like a rube—a well-scrubbed, hustling rube with a little taste. – Hannibal Lecter

The intimacy of the detail - why The Silence of the Lambs is quite possibly the Thriller Writer's bible.

Whenever feasible, one should always try to eat the rude. – Hannibal Lecter

Believe me; you don't want Hannibal Lecter inside your head. –Jack Crawford

Good nutrition’s given you some length of bone, but you’re not more than one generation from poor white trash, are you, Agent Starling? – Hannibal Lecter

Hannibal Lecter's quotes from the movie

Anthony Hopkins portrays Dr. Hannibal Lecter. He is one of the most iconic characters, and despite appearing in only a small portion of the film, his performance is memorable.

All good things to those who wait.

A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti.

We begin by coveting what we see every day. Don't you feel eyes moving over your body? And don't your eyes seek out the things you want?

Amputate a man's leg, and he can still feel it tickling. Tell me, mum, when your little girl is on the slab, where will it tickle you?

Billy hates his own identity, you see, and he thinks that makes him a tra*ssexual. But his pathology is a thousand times more savage and more terrifying.

You look like a rube. A well-scrubbed, hustling rube with a little taste. Good nutrition's given you some length of bone, but you're not more than one generation from poor white trash.

You still wake up sometimes, don't you? You wake up in the dark and hear the screaming of the lambs.

There are three major centres for tra*ssexual surgery - Johns Hopkins, the University of Minnesota, and Columbus Medical Center.

Advancement, of course. Listen carefully. Look deep within yourself.

I would not have had that happen to you. Discourtesy is unspeakably ugly to me.

Why do you think he removes their skins, Agent Starling? Enthral me with your acumen.

Quid pro quo. I tell you things; you tell me things. Not about this case, though. About yourself. Quid pro quo. Yes or no?

Buffalo Bill's quotes from Silence of The Lambs

Overall, the film is fantastic!! Characters like Buffalo Bill are fantastic and contribute significantly to the film's horrific tone.

No, nothin' like that at all. Say, does the FBI learn something? The police around here don't seem to have the first clue.

It rubs the lotion on its skin. It does this whenever it is told.

Say, does the FBI learn something? The police around here don't seem to have the first clue.

Would you f*ck me? I'd f*ck me. I'd f*ck me hard. I'd f*ck me so hard.

Clarice's quotes from Silence of The Lambs

Clarice Starling is a young FBI trainee who is on the hunt for a serial killer named Buffalo Bill in the film. Here are some of her most famous lines from the film by her.

Most serial killers keep some trophies from their victims.

Are you strong enough to point that high-powered perception at yourself? What about it? Why don't you - why don't you look at yourself and write down what you see? Or maybe you're afraid to.

There's no correlation in the literature between tra*ssexualism and violence. Tran*sexuals are very passive.

If Lecter thinks you're his enemy, maybe we'd have better luck if I went in by myself.

That doesn't interest me, Doctor, and frankly, it's the sort of thing that Miggs would say.

Yes, but then I would have missed the pleasure of your company.

That's only a part of the island. There's a very, very nice beach. Terns nest there. There's beautiful.

The wig, the dress, the makeup. Raspail was a tran*vestite?

I graduated from UVa, Captain; it's not exactly a charm school.

Famous lines from Silence of The Lambs

Here are some famous lines extracted from Thomas Harris's 1988 novel.

She didn't give a da*n about some of them, but she had grown to learn that inattention can be a stratagem to avoid pain and that it is often misread as shallowness and indifference.

Silence can mock.

Evil's just destructive.

Coveting is a very literal sin.

Life's too slippery for books, Clarice; anger appears as lust, lupus presents as hives.

Nothing makes us more vulnerable than loneliness except greed.

I'm not sure you get wiser as you get older, Starling, but you do learn to dodge a certain amount of hell.

Curious how things can work on you even when you recognize them.

He lives down in a ribcage in the dry leaves of a heart.

God's creatures who cried themselves to sleep stirred to cry again.

I expect most psychiatrists have a patient or two they'd like to refer to me.

Over this odd world, this half the world that's dark now, I have to hunt a thing that lives on tears.

Problem-solving is hunting; it is a savage pleasure, and we are born into it.

Can you smell his sweat? That peculiar goatish odour is trans-3-methyl-2 hexenoic acid. Remember it; it's the smell of schizophrenia.

The washing machine's rhythm was like a giant heartbeat, and the rush of its waters was what the unborn heard–our last memory of peace.

The above quotes from Silence of The Lambs will make you want to watch it again. It is an old movie, but it doesn't seem so anymore. It has one of the best-talented characters and perfectly portrays their various roles.

