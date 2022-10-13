63 inspirational heaven quotes to send to your loved ones

Have you ever wondered about heaven? If you believe that heaven is a place of the afterlife that people of all religions go to, then you will find inspirational heaven quotes relatable. You can also share them with family members who believe in life after death.

Heaven, according to the Bible, is where angels, saints, and God are said to reside. It is the Lord's most holy dwelling. And, while you cannot begin to comprehend its majesty, the Bible provides beautiful descriptions of the place where those who have accepted Jesus will spend eternity.

Inspirational heaven quotes

Having faith in the existence of heaven leads to a beautiful life. The following quotes from heaven will give you the inspiration you need.

The Bible says angels rejoice in heaven when one sinner comes to Christ.

To create something from nothing is one of the greatest feelings, and I would – I don't know, I wish it upon everybody. It's Heaven.

The LORD looks down from heaven on the children of man to see if there are any who understand, who seek after God.

The kingdom of heaven is a condition of the heart, not something that comes upon the Earth or after death.

My home is in Heaven. I'm just travelling through this world.

Heaven is a real place. The more we know about it, the more we should anticipate it. As I have often suggested, heaven is a prepared place for prepared people.

If properly viewed in any aspect, life is great, but mainly great when viewed in relation to the world.

Has this world been so kind to you that you should leave with regret? There are better things ahead than any we leave behind.

For the Christian, heaven is where Jesus is. We do not need to speculate on what heaven will be like. It is enough to know that we will be forever with Him.

My soul can find no staircase to heaven unless it is through Earth's loveliness.

Amazing quotes about heaven

It is believed that there will be no suffering, pain, or death in Heaven. Everyone who is a believer will be reunited with their loved ones. Below are quotations about heaven to inspire you to keep doing good and believing in the Lord.

As seedlings of God, we barely blossom on Earth; we fully flower in Heaven.

Heaven is the soul finding its own perfect personality in God.

The good news is there is nothing we can do that is bad enough to keep us out of Heaven; the bad news is there is nothing we can do good enough to get us into Heaven.

Let your hope of heaven master your fear of death.

This is what I want in Heaven's words to become notes and conversations to be symphonies.

Our life of poverty is as necessary as the work itself. Only in heaven will we see how much we owe the poor for helping us love God better because of them.

Praying privately in churches, I discovered that heaven was my true home and that it was here and now woven into this life.

When I die, I hope to go to Heaven, whatever the Hell that is.

Go to heaven for the climate, Hell for the company.

Quotes about going to Heaven

According to the Bible, God plans and prepares good things for those who love Him, including eternity in Heaven. You can share the following quotes about going to heaven with your loved ones.

If life was a dream, then death must be the moment when you woke up. It was so simple it must be true. You died, the dream was over, and you woke up. That's what people meant when they talked about going to Heaven. It was like waking up.

The main object of religion is not to get a man into heaven but to get heaven into him.

Heaven goes by favour. If it went by merit, you would stay out, and your dog would go in.

It has been left to our generation to discover that you can move heaven and Earth to save five minutes and then not have the faintest idea what to do with them when you have saved them.

No one has ascended into Heaven, but He who descended from Heaven: the Son of Man.

Whether of them, twain did the will of his Father? They say unto him, The first. Jesus saith unto them, Verily I say unto you, That the publicans and the harlots go into the kingdom of God before you.

If you believe in God, He will open the windows of heaven and pour blessings upon you.

For I have come down from Heaven, not to do My own will, but the will of Him who sent Me.

Aim at heaven, and you will get earth thrown in. Aim at earth, and you get neither.

I'm going to smile, and my smile will sink down into your pupils, and heaven knows what it will become.

We can't really understand just how wonderful heaven will be unless we first know how wonderful each of us will be when we get there.

Beautiful heaven quotes

Heaven is a lovely place, and everyone looks forward to visiting it. Send any of these beautiful quotes to friends who believe it exists to inspire them.

Heaven gives us hope and makes our present burdens easier to bear.

How sweet is rest after fatigue! How sweet will heaven be when our journey is ended?

Going to heaven and enjoying God is infinitely better than the most pleasant accommodations here.

Because someone we love is in Heaven, there's a little bit of heaven in our home.

Depend on it, my hearer; you never will go to heaven unless you are prepared to worship Jesus Christ as God.

If I listen closely, I can hear the rustle of the angel's wings, and I know that you are still with us.

Heaven declares the glory of God; the sky proclaims the work of his hands.

You store up treasure in heaven by investing in getting people there.

I would not give one moment of heaven for all the joy and riches of the world, even if it lasted for thousands and thousands of years.

Heaven will be inherited by every man who has heaven in his soul.

Inspiring quotes about heaven from the Bible

According to the Bible, heaven is a real, physical place inhabited by God and His angels and the spirits of His saints or believers who have died. The following are Bible verses about Heaven.

Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord. – 2 Corinthians 5:8

And listen to the plea of your servant and of your people Israel when they pray toward this place. And listen in Heaven, your dwelling place, and when you hear, forgive. – Kings 8:30

For by grace, you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. – Ephesians 2:8-9

He has delivered us from the domain of darkness and transferred us to the kingdom of his beloved Son. – Colossians 1:13

But our citizenship is in Heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ. – Philippians 3:20

See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels always see the face of my Father who is in Heaven. – Matthew 18:10

There is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved. – Acts 4:12

Therefore whoever relaxes one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do the same will be called least in the kingdom of Heaven, but whoever does them and teaches them will be called great in the kingdom of heaven. – Matthew 5:19

Whom have I in heaven but you? And Earth has nothing I desire besides you. – Psalm 73:25

And this is eternal life, that they know you, the only true God and Jesus Christ whom you have sent. – John 17:3

There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the Heavens. – Ecclesiastes 3:1

At once, I was in the Spirit, and behold, a throne stood in Heaven, with one seated on the throne. – Revelation 4:2

Short heaven quotes for captions

Numerous scriptures in the Bible mention God looking down from His Heavenly abode. The following are some short Heaven-related quotes that you can share on Instagram or Facebook to spread the good news about going to Heaven.

Howling is the noise of Hell, singing the voice of Heaven.

See you in heaven if you make it to the list.

God always gives his best to those who leave the choice with him.

Heaven is always taken by storm.

We cannot even begin to imagine how wonderful heaven is.

Heaven on Earth is a reality for me by faith.

Heaven is not a place, and it is not a time. Heaven is being perfect.

Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.

Earth is only a pale version of Heaven, not the other way around.

I believe in angels, the kind that heaven sends.

Heaven for climate and Hell for society.

The Bible says that when Christians pass away, they go to Heaven. There is no death, grief, tears, or pain there. People live in the fullness of God's presence and rejoice in their salvation. Share the above heaven quotes with your loved ones to remind them of its existence and to motivate them to lead a moral life in the world.

