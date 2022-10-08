57 grace quotes, sayings, and captions about God’s kindness

Grace is the undeserved love, forgiveness, kindness, and acceptance from God to His people. Have you ever sat down and tried to look back at what God has done for you and wondered whether you deserved that kindness? You need some grace quotes, sayings, and captions to remind you of God's kindness.

Sometimes you might feel like you don't deserve God's kindness and blessings. Sometimes you sin and don't even spare some time to pray and thank God for everything, but He still keeps showering your life with blessings. For this reason, you need some grace quotes to remind you of God's love and kindness.

Best quotes about grace

If you have felt God's undeserving love, forgiveness, and acceptance, you can check the following quotes about grace and share them with friends and family.

True grace always produces vigilance rather than complacency and perseverance rather than laziness. – Jerry Bridges

Grace comes into the soul as the morning sun into the world; first a dawning; then a light; and finally, the sun in his full and excellent brightness. – Thomas Adams

For grace is given not because we have done good works but so that we may be able to do them. – Saint Augustine of Hippo

Grace needs to be the air we breathe, the atmosphere we live in, whether in church or the home. – Allen Snapp

Grace is sufficient even though we huff and puff with all our might to try and find something or someone it cannot cover. Grace is enough. – Brennan Manning

Grace can neither be bought, earned, or won by the creature. If it could be, it would cease to be grace. – Arthur W. Pink

Grace is God's best idea. His decision to ravage a people with love, to rescue passionately, and to restore justly. What rivals it? In my estimation, grace is the magnum opus of all his wondrous works. – Max Lucado

Grace is the voice that calls us to change and then gives us the power to pull it off. – Max Lucado

Grace is the very opposite of merit. Grace is not only undeserved favour, but it is favour shown to the one who has deserved the very opposite. – Harry Ironside

God’s grace quotes

What is the meaning of God’s grace in the Bible? It is the undeserved love and favour of God. Grace comes from the Greek word ‘charis’ to mean God’s unmerited favour. Check the following God’s grace quotes.

A Christian never lacks what he needs when he possesses the unsearchable riches of God's grace in Christ. – G. B. Duncan

God's grace is also exhibited when we humbly bow before Christ in repentance and faith, for we find forgiveness. Thank God for His grace; without it, we would have no hope! – Billy Graham

The longer I live, the more conscious I am of human frailty and the constant, overwhelming need we all have for God's grace. – Elizabeth Prentiss

God’s grace doesn’t always come in comfortable forms. But it’s still grace, and it’s still evidence that He loves us. – Paul David Tripp

God's grace gives me the most hope every day, knowing that his grace will give me the strength for whatever I face, knowing that nothing surprises God. – Rick Warren

Your worst days are never so bad that you are beyond the reach of God’s grace. And your best days are never so good that you are beyond the need of God’s grace. – Jerry Bridges

You must pay for everything in this world one way and another. There is nothing free except the Grace of God. You cannot earn that or deserve it. – Charles Portis

For grace is given not because we have done good works, but in order that we may be able to do them. – Saint Augustine of Hippo

I want to focus on God’s grace and give thanks for all the good things in my life. I don’t want to focus on what I don’t have. – Joyce Meyer

We receive God’s goodness by humbly admitting that we need it. – Rick Warren

The grace of the spirit comes only from heaven and lights up the whole bodily presence. – Charles Haddon Spurgeon

To live by grace means to acknowledge my whole life story, the light side, and the dark. In admitting my shadow side, I learn who I am and what God’s grace means. – Brennan Manning

Quotes on grace and mercy

Sometimes you may feel like you have sinned countless times, but you see good things happening in your life. That is the goodness of God in your life, and it is a reminder that you need to acknowledge Him for the blessings in your life because you don't deserve it all.

Everything is of grace in the Christian life from the beginning to the end. – D. Martyn Lloyd-Jones

God's mercy and grace give me hope for myself and our world. – Billy Graham

Mercy is God’s favour that holds back from us what we deserve. Grace is God’s favour that gives us what we do not deserve. – Rolfe Barnard

Without a heart transformed by the grace of Christ, we continue to manage external and internal darkness. – Matt Chandler

Justice is getting what you deserve; mercy is not getting what you deserve; grace is getting what you do not deserve. – Stuart Briscoe

God's grace and mercy are bigger than the biggest challenge we may face today and the worst decision we might make today. – Jonathan Morris

Like an angel of mercy, grace makes his voice heard sweet and clear, repeating the story of the cross, the matchless love of Jesus. – Ellen G. White

However weak we are, however poor, however little our faith or our grace may be, our names are still written on His heart; nor shall we lose our share in Jesus' love. – Charles Spurgeon

Grace is especially associated with men in their sins: mercy is usually associated with men in their misery.

There is a difference between grace and mercy. Mercy is the decision of God not to punish us. But grace is the decision of God to save and bless us. – Max Lucado

Grace quotes for Instagram

If you have challenges coming up with the best captions for Instagram, you might consider the ones below.

The grace of God is sufficient. Anywhere, any day, it remains available all the time. – Gift Gugu Mona

If I’m not showing grace… have I forgotten the grace I’ve been shown. – John F. Macarthur Jr.

Believe the best about people. Pray for their shortcomings. You are not the standard. We all need grace. – Lecrae

God's grace and mercy have brought you through. Quit acting as if you made it on your own. – T.D. Jakes

Taking it with grace when life doesn't meet your expectations is essential. – Patricia Briggs

We are born broken. We live mending. The goodness of God is the glue.– Eugene O’Neill

I am redeemed and saved by grace. – Lailah Gifty Akita

Grace will follow us even when we are going the wrong way. – Ricky Maye

Give the respect you want to receive; embody the grace you hope to encounter, and help others without expectations. – Cory Booker

Grace is savage and must be savage to be perfect. – Charles Warren Stoddard

Grace sayings

Sayings are short statements with wisdom. The following are some sayings that will add knowledge to you about the goodness and kindness of God.

That is the mystery of grace: it never comes too late. – Francois Mauriac

The ideal man bears the accidents of life with dignity and grace, making the best of circumstances – Aristotle

Grace and mercy are never deserved. – R.C. Sproul

There is more mercy in Christ than sin in us. – Richard Sibbes

Grace does not choose a man and leaves him as he is. – Charles Spurgeon

Grace is the beauty of form under the influence of freedom. – Friedrich Schiller

Beauty without grace is the hook without the bait. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Will is to grace as the horse is to the rider. – Saint Augustine

Grace is the only thing in the world that is stronger than shame.– Richard Beck

The gospel of God is the saving grace of salvation. – Lailah Gifty Akita

Grace is free sovereign favour to the ill-deserving. – Benjamin B. Warfield

Grace quotes from the Bible

If you are searching for the best Bible grace quotes about God’s kindness, you might consider the following.

But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint. – Isaiah 40:31

Let us then approach God's throne of grace with confidence so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. – Hebrews 4:16

But God demonstrates his love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. – Romans 5:8

Now Stephen, a man full of God’s grace and power, performed great wonders and signs among the people. – Acts 6:8

For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God – Ephesians 2:8-9

Everything excellent that keeps happening to your life is because of God's goodness and mercy. Therefore it is good to acknowledge Him because sometimes you don't deserve His goodness. You can share grace quotes with your friends and family to remind them of God's kindness and love.

