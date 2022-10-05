Powerful PTSD quotes to help you put your experience into words

PTSD stands for post-traumatic stress disorder and is characterized by the failure to recover after experiencing a terrifying event. People with PTSD get flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts about the event. Expressing feelings about the traumatic experience can be hard, and most people choose to remain in denial. These powerful PTSD quotes will help you put your experience into words.

Having PTSD is critical. It creates anxiety, and expressing your feelings can be hard. PTSD trauma quotes can help to express what it's like to experience the trauma. Here are some PTSD quotes that will help you heal from the trauma.

Famous PTSD quotes

PTSD has been around for a long time and affects people who have witnessed a traumatic event. Many of these people live in denial and don't know how to express their feelings. Below are some PTSD quotes to help you or someone struggling with this disorder.

Avoiding the triggers is a symptom of PTSD, not a treatment for it. ― Jonathan Haid

Punishing someone for PTSD is like punishing someone for cancer. The answer is love and protection.

There are wounds that never show on the body that are deeper and more hurtful than anything that bleeds. ― Laurell K. Hamilton

Some people's lives seem to flow in a narrative; mine had many stops and starts. That's what trauma does. It interrupts the plot. You can't process it because it doesn't fit with what came before or what comes afterwards. ― Jessica Stern

Alone with thoughts of what should have long been forgotten, I let myself be carried away into the silent screams of delirium. ― Amanda Steele

There is no timestamp on trauma. There isn't a formula that you can insert yourself into to get from horror to healing. Be patient. Take up space. Let your journey be the balm. ― Dawn Serra

You've been so used to fighting Wars with a gun in your hand that you forget to put it down. Not every fight requires a weapon of some kind, and not everything is a fight. ― Lori Llewellyn

Triggers are like little psychic explosions that crash through avoidance and bring the dissociated, avoided trauma suddenly, unexpectedly, back into consciousness. ― Carolyn Spring

Veteran PTSD quotes

PTSD is a mental health problem that some veterans develop after experiencing a life-threatening event, like war. Here are veteran PTSD quotes that will help you or your loved one recover from the experience.

Some people come home from war and want to talk about the pain, but no one wants to listen; others want to keep silent and repress the memories, and all their family and friends want is to talk about it. I call this the war veteran reintegration paradox. ― M.B. Dallocchio

You don't go after veterans in this country. If there's one sacrosanct thing, it is the American military veteran. ― Katy Tur

When you say never forget a veteran, you are implying that, as an American, you are in it with them. ― Dan Crenshaw

Battling for our wounded warriors to have a better tomorrow for what they battled for us yesterday. ― Roxanne Ward

As the daughter of a 25-year veteran of the armed forces, I am incredibly thankful for the sacrifices our women and men have made in Iraq and continue to make in Afghanistan. ― Barbara Lee

The damage you impose on the enemy might be immediately apparent in war. The damage you inflict on yourself in doing so will only become apparent later. ― Stewart Stafford

When you ask a veteran when they were last over there, know that, in many cases, the real answer is every night.

PSTD affects the mind, body, and relationships. There is no silver bullet approach.

Not everyone who died in the war died in combat. Not everyone who came home ever left the war.

Without heroes, we are all plain people and don't know how far we can go. ―Bernard Malamud

The shrinks call it Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. I call it hell. The demons are waiting in each corner, ready to drag me back to the battlefield. ― James Coyne

On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that we leave no veterans behind when they return home. ―Dan Lipinski

PTSD nightmares aren't always exact replays of the event.

Quotes about PTSD to help you heal quickly

Trauma wounds are not visible, and neither do they heal quickly. It is hard for the victims as well as the people around them. These quotes about PTSD will help you or your loved ones heal.

PTSD is a war within yourself that never goes away.

Healing from trauma can also mean strength and joy. The goal of healing is not a papering-over of changes to preserve or present things as normal. It is to acknowledge and wear your new life - warts, wisdom, and all – with courage. ― Catherine Woodiwiss

When going through these difficult times of chaos and trauma, the most important thing is to keep those closest to you together. ― Michael Imperioli

Delusional pain hurts just as much as the pain from actual trauma. So what if it's all in your head? ― Tracy Morgan

It becomes difficult to deal with everyday life because you have hidden your soul in a dark corner, so it doesn't have to face the dangerous world of trauma.

Without your soul, you are only half a person, a machine constantly running from reality.

He is a guy who is trying to have all his stuff together and keep his head straight but is just falling apart on the inside.

PTSD awareness quotes

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a common mental health issue affecting people worldwide. Most people are, however, not aware of it and how to handle it for themselves or someone close. Here are a few quotes to help educate people about PTSD.

If storing memories is like putting away groceries, a traumatic event is stored by shoving a bunch of stuff in a cabinet, and then any time it gets opened, all the stuff falls on your head.

Some people survive and talk about it. Some people survive and go silent. Some people survive and create. ― Nikita Gill

Wounds won't heal the way you want them to; they heal the way they need to. ― Dele Olanubi

Trauma is perhaps the most avoided, ignored, belittled, denied, misunderstood, and untreated cause of human suffering. ― Peter Levine

You cannot heal a lifetime of pain overnight, be patient with yourself; it takes as long as it takes to rebuild yourself.

The body remembers. Stuffed until an event, a sound, a sight, a touch, a word, or a person awakens them.

With PTSD, the trigger connects the conscious mind and a buried painful memory.

PTSD isn't about what's wrong with you but what happened to you.

Inspirational quotes for PTSD victims

Post-traumatic stress disorder can be depressing and lead to other issues such as anger, guilt, denial, fear, anxiety, depression and shame. People going through such trauma need help to escape the experiences. Here is a list of quotes to inspire you through recovery.

Being diagnosed with PTSD is not a sign of weakness; it is proof of your strength because you have survived.

PTSD is not about the person refusing to let go of the past but the past refusing to let go of the person.

Trauma permanently changes us. ― Catherine Woodiwiss

In every event, whether lived or told, there is always a hole or a gap, often more than one. If we allow ourselves to get caught in it, we find it opening into a void we can never escape once we have slipped into it. ― Brian Evenson

We are all just one event or trauma away from suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. ― Donna Kasubeck

You are not broken and in need of fixing. You are wounded and in need of healing. ― Danu Morrigan

You're never truly lost if someone cares enough to come to find you. Lost is waiting to be found. ― Barbara Claypole White

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a mental illness that has affected many people after traumatic events. It is hard to face the truth or express yourself when undergoing this trauma. PTSD quotes tell the real story of how life with PTSD trauma can be. Use these PTSD quotes to help you and your loved one heal and become stronger.

