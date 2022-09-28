100+ short New York quotes to put in your instagram caption

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most visited cities globally. It is nicknamed The Big Apple. The city has many iconic landmarks, breathtaking skyscrapers, beautiful parks and photogenic places. No wonder it is a favourite for many people. For this reason, there exist many New York quotes one can use as Instagram captions.

New York City has been featured in songs, movies and TV shows. Have you been to New York, and maybe you have many pictures of the city? Here is a collection of New York quotes, NYC captions and lyrics that will help you craft the perfect caption for your Instagram pictures.

Best New York Instagram captions

It's almost everyone desire to visit New York and take some photos. It is impossible to take a bad photo in the city because of its beauty. Here are some great short New York captions that you can use for your photos.

NYC is always a good idea.

Take me to New York City.

One belongs to New York instantly, one belongs to it as much in five minutes as in five years.

New York is the city that other cities can only dream of being.

Dear New York, I'll never get over you.

New York, I love you.

I'm in a New York State of Mind.

Anything is possible. This is New York.

I went to New York to be born again.

Hello, New York. You're looking gorgeous today.

New York is not a place. It's a feeling.

I think I was made to live in New York.

New York City is where your wildest dreams come true.

New York is a 24-hour city. It never stops.

I want to wake up in a city that never sleeps.

New York is calling, and I must go.

I would give the greatest sunset in the world for one sight of New York's skyline.

Keep calm and go to New York.

Happiness is holding tickets that say, New York.

London is a mystery, and NYC is an explanation.

Oh, New York.

I left my heart in New York.

New York: concrete jungle where dreams are made of.

If you follow your heart just right, it will get you to New York.

New York had all the iridescence of the beginning of the world.

Meanwhile, in New York.

Follow your heart even if it takes you all the way to New York.

Enjoying every New York minute.

I'm just a little apple in the Big Apple.

Funny New York City quotes

NYC is a fantastic city with hopes and dreams that inspire its residents and visitors. Here are some interesting NYC quotes that can make anyone laugh.

New York is the only city in the world where you can get deliberately run down on the sidewalk by a pedestrian. – Russell Baker

The flag of New York City should be someone with four bays opening a door with their shoulder. – Alex Baze

Someone asked me for directions, so you can call me a real New Yorker.

A trip to NYC can be very taxi-ng on your wallet.

When you leave New York, you are astonished at how clean the rest of the world is. Clean is not enough.

New York may be overcrowded and overpriced, but it's the only place you can get good bacon, egg and cheese. – Samantha Oppenheimer

Skyscraper National Park. – Kurt Vonnegut

A bad day in New York City is still better than a good day anywhere else.

New York, where the dollar slice still tastes better than any pizza in the country. – Alex Opp

On a New York subway, you get fined for spitting, but you can throw up for nothing. – Lewis Grizzard

Anytime four New Yorkers get into a cab together without arguing, a bank robbery has just taken place. — Johnny Carson

New York has multiple subways.

Some things are always happening here. If you're bored in New York, it's your own fault.

Famous quotes about New York

New York is one of the most important cultural and art centres, attracting many tourists. It is an excellent destination either during the summer or winter season. Check out some of the inspiring quotes about NYC you greatly.

Once you have lived in New York and made it your home, no place else is good enough. – John Stein beck

It's pretty cliche, but Times Square is just incredible. You really feel like you're in the capital of the world. – Timothy F. Cahill

My favourite thing about New York is the people because I think they're misunderstood. I don't think people realize how kind New York people are.

I moved to New York City for my health. I'm paranoid, and it was the only place where my fears were justified.

It is ridiculous to set a detective story in New York City. New York City is itself a detective story.

There is more sophistication and less sense in New York than anywhere else on the globe. –Elbert Hubbard

I love New York, even though it isn't mine, the way something has to be, a tree or a street or a house, anyway, something that belongs to me because I belong to it.

A hundred times, I have thought: New York is a catastrophe, and fifty times: it's a beautiful catastrophe.

Living in California adds ten years to a man's life. And those extra ten years I'd like to spend in New York.

New York has romanced me unlike anything else. – Blake

I wake up every morning and say to myself. Well, I'm still in New York. Thank you, God.

Practically everybody in New York has half a mind to write a book and does. – Groucho Marx

I love New York City; you're never alone, but you're always on your own. – Blair Waldorf

The true New Yorker secretly believes that people living anywhere else have to be, in some sense, kidding.

One belongs to New York instantly; one belongs to it as much in five minutes as in five years.

I get out of the taxi, and it's probably the only city that, which in reality, looks better than on the postcards, New York.

Cities have sexes: London is a man, Paris a woman, and New York a well-adjusted transsex*al. – Angela Carter

There is nothing prettier than a city at 5 AM with its empty streets and cold wind.

People go to LA to find themselves; they come to New York to become someone new.

If you follow your heart just right, it will get you to New York City.

The people who say Las Vegas never sleeps must never have visited New York.

Short quotes about New York

Are you looking for short quotes about New York? Here is a collection of the greatest New York quotes that will motivate you more about the city.

This isn't a fairy tale. It's New York City. – Alex Flinn

One can't paint New York as it is but rather as it is felt. – George O' Keefe

I love New York- Hillary Clinton

There is something in the New York air that makes sleep useless. – Simone de

For me, New York is comfortable, not strange.

Anything is possible. This is New York.

Things always change, and New York teaches you that. – Richard Hell

When you leave New York, you ain't going anywhere. – Jimmy Breslin

If London is a watercolour, New York is an oil painting. – Peter Shaffer

Make your mark in New York, and you are a made man.– Mark Twain

You haven't lived until you died in New York. – Alexander

The only people who can afford to be artists in New York are rich. – Sophie Frances

I love New York on summer afternoons when everyone's away. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

New York is a diamond iceberg floating in the river water. – Truman Capote

In winter, NYC is the city of tights.

New York, to me, means the world. – Donna Karan

Somewhere between living and dreaming, there's New York.

New York is not a city – it's a world. — Iman

Either you love New York, or you are wrong.

New York quotes from songs

Many musicians have sung songs about New York. Check out some favourite lyrics in New York quotes.

I want to be part of it, New York. – Frank Sinatra

I'm still in New York. – Max Ft Joey Bada

Hear it for New York. – Alicia Keys and JAY-Z

I want to wake up in a city that never sleeps. – Frank Sinatra.

Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now! History is happening in M.

Bright Lights, Big City. – Gary Clark Jr.

Times Square can't shine as bright as you. – Plain White Ts

Spread love; it's the Brookly Way. – Notorious B.I.G

New York City, please go easy on me. – The Chainsmokers

There's nothing you can't do. Now you're in New York! These streets will make you feel brand new. – Alicia Keys

Famous New York sayings

Are you aspiring to visit New York or making it home? Check out some famous sayings about the city.

Welcome to Brooklyn; how sweet it is.

We got flying rats.

It's New York. Hustle.

Good Pizza doesn't exist outside New York.

If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.

Us New Yorkers are a different bread.

If you can drive in New York, you can drive anywhere.

New York is the only place you can find food at any time of the night.

New York City is one of the world's most famous financial and cultural hotspots. You can find almost everything you seek in this city, from incredible skyscrapers to unforgettable skylines. Use one of these short New York quotes as your captions when posting your next picture on Instagram.

