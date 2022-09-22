100+ Star Wars trivia questions and answers to test your knowledge

It comes as no surprise that Star Wars has outperformed the expectations of its fans. But how conversant are you with the films? Star Wars trivia questions and answers help you to improve your knowledge of the franchise. This is one of the best things for fans to talk about while staying up all night talking about their favourite characters, scenes, and events, especially for those who have joined the community.

100+ Star Wars trivia questions. Photo: Brett Sayles, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Star Wars is honoured on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, blogs, and fan sites. In addition, you can play trivia games if you want something a little more challenging.

Hard Star Wars trivia and answers

Here are some challenging Star Wars trivia questions that will keep knowledgeable about the franchise.

Who is the first character mentioned in The Force Awakens? Luke Skywalker

In what movie does Obi Wan die? Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Who does Rey refer to as 'Master' after her training exercise on Ajan Kloss? Leia Organa

In The Force Awakens, what kind of creature is Han Solo hauling on the freighter ship? Rathtar

What type of droid is BB-8? Astromech

How many Death Stars were made? 2

What Ewok medicine man presided over the attempt to make a roast of Han Solo in Return of the Jedi? Logray

Who was the voice of Darth Vader? James Earl Jones

Why is the X-wing called what it is? Its wings are shaped like an X

In The Force Awakens, who is the leader of the Kanjiklub? Tasu Leech All Terrain Armored Transport

What colour is Anakin's lightsaber? Blue

What is Finn's Stormtrooper name in the Star Wars movies? FN-2187

movies? FN-2187 What is the species of the diminutive workers on Cloud City who helped freeze Han Solo in carbonite? Ugnaughts

What type of battle armour does Boba Fett wear? Mandalorian

Han Solo upgraded his beloved Millennium Falcon from which stock starship? The YT-1300 stock light freighter.

What letter does a Star Destroyer look like? V

Who preceded Senator Palpatine as Chancellor of the Galactic Senate? Chancellor Valorum

How many engines are on an X-wing fighter? 4

Bail Organa is Princess Leia's adoptive father. What is her adoptive mother's name? Queen Breha Organa

Who was the first person to ever play the role of Anakin Skywalker on-screen? Sebastian Shaw

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Star Wars trivia with answers

Photo: Matt Dirksen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trivia questions about Star Wars can help break up the monotony of a family road trip. Here are some ideas to keep you busy.

In Star Wars , what do they call the invisible power that binds the galaxy together? The Force

, what do they call the invisible power that binds the galaxy together? The Force How many Dewbacks were in the original 1977 theatrical cut of the first Star Wars movies? Two

movies? Two Who killed the four Jedi Masters: Saesee Tinn, Mace Windu, Kit Fisto, and Agen Kolar? Darth Sidious

The young Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker, becomes who in Star Wars ? Darth Vader

? Darth Vader The planet Kashyyyk is home to who? Chewbacca and the Wookiees

What did Owen Lars tell Luke about his father? He was a navigator on a spice freighter.

How did Luke manage to get into Jabba's palace? He used an ancient Jedi mind trick on Bib Fortuna.

Who had the highest midi-chlorian count in Star Wars ? Anakin Skywalker

? Anakin Skywalker Which character is partially named after George Lucas' son? Dexter Jettster

What's the creature that lives in the original Death Star's garbage compactor? Dianoga

What's the episode number of the first Star Wars movie? Episode IV

movie? Episode IV What colour is Yoda's lightsaber in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith ? Green

and ? Green What happened to Anakin Skywalker during the battle with Count Dooku? He lost his right arm.

What are the creatures living on Endor that helped the Rebels to defeat the second Death Star? Ewoks

After denying the initial reports, what man admitted in January 2013 that he was leaving the Star Trek franchise to direct the return of the Star Wars series return with Episode VII? JJ Abrams

franchise to direct the return of the series return with Episode VII? JJ Abrams What planet is home to Chewbacca and the Wookiees? Kashyyyk

In May 2018, a Star Wars spinoff film that followed Han Solo's journeys was released. What is the name of Solo's bipedal, hirsute sidekick from the planet of Kashyyyk? Chewbacca

spinoff film that followed Han Solo's journeys was released. What is the name of Solo's bipedal, hirsute sidekick from the planet of Kashyyyk? Chewbacca When Obi-Wan performed the blood test on Anakin, how high was the Midi-chlorian count? More than 20,000

Bo-Katan wanted what from Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian ? The Darksaber

? The Darksaber Which film was the final instalment of the Skywalker Saga? The Rise of Skywalker

Easy Star Wars trivia questions

Photo: David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Star Wars has gained enormous popularity. These simple Star Wars trivia questions and answers are a fun way to keep you and your friends occupied.

Who stars as the famous Han Solo in the original Star Wars films? Harrison Ford

films? Harrison Ford What is the name of the orange and white droid that is in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi? BB-8

Which young Jedi Knight becomes Darth Vader in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith ? Anakin Skywalker

? Anakin Skywalker Why did Yoda say he didn't want to train Luke Skywalker? Because he lacked patience? The Sith

In what lightsaber duel did Luke Skywalker lose his first lightsaber? Luke Skywalker lost it in the lightsaber duel with Darth Vader.

When Padme's twins are born, Leia is taken to Alderaan and Luke is sent with whom? Obi-wan Kenobi

Which of these movies is the one where Luke finds out Vader is his father? The Empire Strikes Back

On which planet do we first meet Rey in The Force Awakens? Jakku

Anakin Skywalker was freed from slavery by which Jedi Master? Qui-Gon Jinn

Who are the only two characters who appear in every Star Wars movie? C-3PO and R2-D2

movie? C-3PO and R2-D2 What character plays in both games of Dejarik Star Wars chess depicted in the movie series? Chewbacca

chess depicted in the movie series? Chewbacca Who tracks the Millennium Falcon and alerts the Empire that Han and Princess Leia are in the Cloud City of Bespin? Boba Fett

What general commanded the military of the Yavin 4 Rebel base? General Jan Dodonna

Which order brought about the death of the Jedi? Order 66

What does it mean to have a high midichlorian count in your blood? You're strong with the Force.

Until she fashions one of her own, Rey uses a lightsaber that was originally made by whom? Anakin

What colour was the first lightsaber Luke Skywalker had? Blue

Which furry species lives on the forest moon of Endor? Ewoks

Both Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia are said to be Force-sensitive. What does that mean? They're in tune with the Force and know how to work with it.

Who directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens? J.J. Abrams

Obscure Star Wars trivia

Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trivia games can be held on any subject and are incredibly simple to arrange and organize. Check out this interesting Star Wars trivia to keep you busy.

What was the original name of the Star Wars series? Adventures of Luke Starkiller

series? What is Baby Yoda's real name? Grogu

Lando Calrissian's operation on Cloud City mines, what type of gas was used in this operation as a weapon? Tibanna gas

Where did Obi-Wan take Luke after his birth? Tatooine

The Empire attacked the Rebel base on Hoth with strange four-legged Imperial Walkers, they are also known as AT-AT. What does AT-AT stand for? All Terrain-Armored Transport

Which actor played Qui-Gon Jinn in Episode I: The Phantom Menace? Liam Neeson

Who is Palpatine's granddaughter? Rey

What is the battle armour used by Boba Fett in the Star Wars series? Mandalorian

series? Mandalorian What is the Toydarian's name who owned Anakin Skywalker? Watto

Who was Anakin Skywalker's Padawan? Ahsoka Tano

What Jedi Master spent 800 years training such pupils as Qui-Gon Jinn Obi-Wan Kenobi, Count Dooku and Luke Skywalker? Yoda

Who wrote the score for all six Star Wars movies? John Williams

movies? John Williams What is Mando's real name from The Mandalorian ? Din Djarin

? Din Djarin Do you know the Tatooine scene was shoot in which country? Tunisia

When designing the Imperial Walkers from The Empire Strikes Back, what animals did the visual effects crew study? Elephants

In which film does Luke find out Darth Vader is his father? The Empire Strikes Back

According to Yoda, which of these is the path to the Dark Side? Fear

Easy ones first, what is the name of the creator of Star Wars ? George Lucas

? George Lucas What did Obi-Wan give Luke in his desert home? His father's lightsaber

Who freed Princess Leia from her chains at Jabba's palace? R2-D2

Star Wars trivia for kids

Photo: Alexey Furman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can play a variety of Star Wars games; however, if you want to keep your kids more engaged, try playing one of these Star Wars trivia games with them and discover what they know.

Who's the Jedi knight who becomes Darth Vader? Anakin Skywalker

Who is Darth Vader's grandson? Kylo Ren

What colour is Kylo Ren's lightsaber? Red

Who is the bounty hunter who catches Han Solo? Boba Fett

Who are Kylo Ren's parents? Han Solo and Princess Leia.

What is the name of Han Solo's ship? Millennium Falcon

Luke lost which of his hands in a fight with Darth Vader? His right hand.

How old is Yoda when he dies? 900 years old

What Wookiee is Han Solo's loyal friend and first mate? Chewie

Which actor is the only one who's appeared in every Star Wars movie to date? Anthony Daniels

movie to date? Anthony Daniels What planet does Yoda live on during The Empire Strikes Back? Dagobah

What is the weapon used by Jedi Knights? Lightsaber

Who is the young Jedi Knight who becomes Darth Vader? Anakin Skywalker

Who's the bounty hunter who catches Han Solo? Boba Fett

In what year was the first Star Wars movie originally released? 1977

movie originally released? 1977 What's the name of the c*sino city that Rose and Finn visited in The Last Jedi? Canto Bight

What planet did Luke Skywalker grow up on? Tatooine

Who is fighting against the First Order in The Force Awakens ? the Resistance

? the Resistance What's Chewbacca's dad's name? Itchy

What is the name of Star Wars Episode I? The Phantom Menace

Any of the aforementioned Star Wars trivia questions and answers are a great way to test your knowledge of various characters. The game is fun and can be played by anyone.

READ ALSO: 80+ short Friday jokes, puns and one-liners to welcome the weekend

Legit.ng recently published an article of short Friday jokes and puns to share with your friends. Friday is everyone's favourite day because it signals the start of the weekend, and all you can think about is relaxing or socializing with family and friends.

Make each Friday enjoyable, whether at home, school or at work. Check out this post for some funny Friday jokes to tell your friends and family.

Source: Legit.ng