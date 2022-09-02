45 best BoJack Horseman quotes that everyone can relate to

BoJack Horseman is one of the most watched sitcoms that came out in the 90s but is still relevant. In addition, BoJack Horseman is widely regarded as one of the best-animated series ever produced. It is a tragicomedy, depicting both amusing and tragic occurrences in the world. These are the best BoJack Horseman quotes that everyone can relate to.

BoJack Horseman is a Netflix show that premiered on 22 August 2014 and ended on 31 January 2020, lasting six seasons. The TV show revolves around an animated horse, BoJack, with emotions. The television sitcom does not just provide comic relief, but it also gives the audience some much-needed wisdom. Here are some of the best BoJack Horseman quotes that will teach you a thing or two.

Relatable Bojack Horseman quotes

Every BoJack Horseman quote is worth reading. They address life issues and have a good sense of humour. Here are some of the best BoJack Horseman quotes that will make you think about life differently.

You'd probably sleep a lot better at night if you just admitted to yourself that you're a selfish coward who just takes whatever he wants and doesn't give a sh*t about who he hurts. ― Herb Kazzaz

Things don't become traditions because they're good, BoJack. They become good because they're traditions. ―Todd Chavez

You were born broken; that is your birthright. And now, you can fill your life with projects, books, movies, and little girlfriends; but that won't make you whole. ― Beatrice Horseman

I don't understand how people live. It's incredible to me that people wake up every morning and say: 'Yeah, another day, let's do it. ― BoJack

In the grand scheme of things, we are just tiny specs that will one day be forgotten. So it doesn't matter what we did or how we'll be remembered. The only thing that matters is right now. This moment. ― BoJack

Believe it or not, the time's arrow neither stands still nor reverses; it merely matches forward. ― Joseph Sugarman

There's no such thing as good and bad people. We're all people who do good and lousy things sometimes. All we can do is try not to do bad stuff and more good stuff. ― Diane

The world is unforgiving enough as it is. The least we can do is find a way to forgive each other and ourselves. ― Stefani

When I almost drowned, I decided I would never again be weaker than water. So I became a lifeguard. On my first day of training, my instructor told me that there will be times when I will see someone in trouble. You'll want to rush in there and do whatever you can to save them. But you must stop yourself because there are some people you can't save. Because those people will thrash and struggle and try to take you down with them. ― BoJack

Bojack Horseman's quotes about life

It is said that mastering the art of life requires a lot of patience and practice. Here are some favourite Bojack Horseman quotes about life you can use.

Life is just one long, hard kick in the urethra for many people. ― BoJack

Sometimes I feel like my whole life is just a series of loosely-related wacky misadventures. ― BoJack

That's the problem with life, right? Either you know what you want, and then you don't get what you want, or you get what you want, and then you don't know what you want. ― BoJack

My life is a mess right now, and I compulsively take care of other people when I don't know how to take care of myself. ― BoJack

Always take every opportunity that comes your way because opportunities are like sneezes from God, and when God sneezes, you can't say God bless you to God. So instead, you have to take the opportunity. ― Mr Peanutbutter

Sometimes life's a b*tch, and you keep living. ― Diane

You can live your whole life like a puzzle, put together from the pieces of different sets. Your whole life is full of these pieces that don't quite fit. But at some point, you start to think it's you. You're the piece that doesn't quite fit. And you spend so long with that feeling that the feeling becomes your home. And it can be jarring when you discover one day that you suddenly don't feel that way anymore. At first, you don't trust it, but then, gradually, you do. ― BoJack

It's not about being happy; that is the thing. I'm just trying to get through each day. I can't keep asking myself, 'Am I happy?' It just makes me more miserable. I don't know if I believe in it, real, lasting happiness. All those perky, well-adjusted people you see in movies and TV shows? I don't think they exist. ― BoJack

Sad Bojack Horseman's quotes

The Netflix show is full of sad moments, mostly revolving around BoJack's life. Below are BoJack Horseman's sad quotes that you can relate to, especially when going through hard times.

You know, sometimes I feel like I was born with a leak, and any goodness I started with just slowly spilt out of me, and now it's all gone. And I'll never get it back in me. ― BoJack

I've had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms, only to discover another, rockier bottom underneath. ― BoJack

Loss is a collaborative art between the people who leave us and those who remain. We dance with the shadows of their absence. ― BoJack

One day, you're going to look around, and you're going to realize that everybody loves you, but nobody likes you. And that is the loneliest feeling in the world. ― BoJack

BoJack, when I was your age, I got sad a lot. I didn't come from such a great home, but one day, I started running, which seemed to make sense, so I just kept running. BoJack, when you get sad, you run straight ahead and keep running forward, no matter what. People in your life will try to hold you back and slow you down, but you don't let them. Don't you stop running, and don't you ever look behind you. There's nothing for you behind you. All that exists is what's ahead. ― Secretariat

I'm this close to falling off the deep end. I know I'm smiling right now, but the light inside me is dying. ― BoJack

I need to go take a shower, so I can't tell if I'm crying or not. ― BoJack

I think about my child's heartbeat, and it makes me weep. I hope and pray to God my little fetus has a soul. Because I want it to feel pain when I eject it from my hole. ― S*xtina Aquafina

Loss is a collaborative art between the people who leave us and those who remain. We dance with the shadows of their absence. ― Zach Braff

Bojack Horseman's love quotes

Love is beautiful, but it can also be a complicated affair. Bojack love life is also one that is full of complications. Here are some of Bojack Horseman's love quotes to help you navigate your love life.

Settle. Because otherwise you're just gonna get older and harder, and more alone. And you're going to do everything you can to fill that hole with friends, your career, and meaningless s*x, but the hole doesn't get filled. ― BoJack

I know I'm not the perfect guy. I actually kind of hate myself a lot of the time. But when I'm with you, I don't hate myself. I like being around you, and I don't know if I ever told you that in so many words, so I'm telling you. ― BoJack

Same thing that always happens. You didn't know me, and then you fell in love with me. And now you know me. ― Bojack

Everybody deserves to be loved. ― Mr Peanutbutter

One day you're going to look around and realize that everyone loves you, but no one likes you, which is the loneliest feeling in the world. ― BoJack

When you look at someone through rose-coloured glasses, all the red flags just look like flags. ―Wanda Pierce

BoJack, I'm going to level with you, honey. This whole you-hating-the-troops thing is not great. ― Princess Carolyn

It's so easy for you to love me when everything's good. ― BoJack

It's important that you know I cared. You think I didn't care because I put up walls. But I cared so much about you, about your mother. I wanted you to respect me. I wanted you to love me. I was so afraid that you would know that. ― BoJack's father

Deep Bojack Horseman's quotes

Reading BoJack Horseman's quotes is always a deep and thought-provoking experience. Stimulate your thoughts with these deep quotes from the BoJack Horseman show.

The universe is a cruel, uncaring void. The key to being happy isn't a search for meaning. It's to keep yourself busy with unimportant nonsense, and eventually, you'll die. ― Mr Peanutbutter

I don't know what to tell you. I'm happy for the first time in my life, and I'm not going to feel bad about it. It takes a long time to realize how truly miserable you are and even longer to see it doesn't have to be that way. Only after you give up everything can you begin to find a way to be happy. ― Fuzzy Whiskers

Diane, do you ever look up at the stars and feel like they're tiny holes in the sky, s*cking out all the oxygen, and suddenly you can't breathe because you're thinking about how small you are and how meaningless it all is? It is so cruel to let people love you. All you are doing is promising you'll one day break their hearts.― Captain Peanutbutter

There is no shame in dying for nothing. That's why most people die. ― Henry Winkler

Am I responsible for my own happiness? I can't even be responsible for my own breakfast! ― BoJack

Not understanding that you're a horrible person doesn't make you less of a horrible person. ― BoJack

It gets easier. Every day it gets a little easier. But you gotta do it every day —that's the hard part. But it does get easier. ― BoJack

Fool me once; shame on you. But teach a man to fool me, and I'll be fooled for the rest of my life. ― BoJack

I bought into this idea that I was this thing that couldn't be changed. The main thing I think about is how stupid I am that I didn't do this sooner. I wasted so many years being miserable because I assumed that was the only way to be. I don't want to do that anymore. ― BoJack

I understand that feeling of needing to bottle up your guilt and not burden other people with it. You think you're protecting them from your toxicity. You convince yourself that you're being selfless, but it comes out in other ways and infects everything. ― BoJack

What are some of the best quotes from Bojack Horseman?

Here are some of the most memorable quotes from Bojack Horseman.

I feel like my life is just a series of unrelated wacky adventures. ― Bojack

He's so stupid that he doesn't realize how miserable he should be. I envy that. ― Bojack

Don't you ever stop running, and don't you ever look behind you. All that exists is what's ahead. ― Secretariat

What is the best Bojack Horseman quote?

The Secretariat gives the best Bojack Horseman quote. But this is it; the deed is done. Silence drowns the sound. Before I leapt, I should have seen the view from halfway down.

What is the saddest Bojack Horseman quote?

I am in pain all the time. My whole life, and you have no idea.

What does BoJack Horseman always say?

Dead on the inside, dead on the outside.

BoJack Horseman is a show that aired on Netflix for 77 episodes. There is so much to learn from this show as it depicts a ridiculous sense of humour and deep, profound lessons. The above BoJack Horseman quotes will help you easily tackle things like addiction, depression, and other life crises.

