21 best Beetlejuice quotes that every fan of the movie will remember

Beetlejuice is an American fantasy comedy film released in 1988. The movie follows Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) after they die in a car crash. They recruit the help of a ghost named Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) to try to scare a new family out of their house. Hilarious Beetlejuice quotes have made the film a cult classic.

From the Maitland couple and the ghost Betelgeuse (styled and pronounced as Beetlejuice) to the Deetz family: Charles (Jeffrey Jones), Delia (Catherine O’Hara) and Lydia (Winona Ryder), each character is remembered for their great lines.

21 best Beetlejuice quotes

The 1988 film is fondly remembered because of its great dialogue. Have a look at some Beetlejuice lines that every fan will remember.

Best quotes by Adam and Barbara Maitland

Adam and Barbara Maitland are the main protagonists of the movie. As they try to figure out the dynamics of life after death, they kick off the movie with some of the best Beetlejuice quotes.

Adam Maitland: “Maybe this is heaven.” Barbara Maitland: “In heaven there wouldn’t be dust on everything.”

“What’s the good of being a ghost if you can’t frighten people away?” - Barbara Maitland

"Jane, don't send people photos of our house." - Barbara Maitland

"Why did you disappear when you stepped off the porch? Are we halfway to heaven, are we halfway to hell? How long is this gonna last?" - Barbara Maitland

Barbara Maitland: "Lydia's trying, but they don't believe her." Adam Maitland: "She's got photos, Barbara." Barbara Maitland: "Adam, you had a photo of Big Foot!"

Top Beetlejuice sayings by the Deetz family

The dramatic Delia Deetz and her husband Charles move into the Maitland home with their daughter Lydia. Delia’s lines may be dramatic and vain, but Lydia Deetz’s quotes are relatable with a dash of dark humour, which is why she remains a fan favourite over the years.

"Please, they’re dead. It’s a little late to be neurotic.” — Delia Deetz

"Careful, that's my sculpture. And I don't mean 'my' as in 'I bought it', I mean I made it, it's 'my' sculpture." - Delia Deetz

“My whole life is a dark room. One big, dark room.” - Lydia Deetz

"I, myself, am strange and unusual." - Lydia Deetz

"You can't scare her. She's sleeping with Prince Valium tonight." - Lydia Deetz

Best quotes by Betelgeuse (Beetlejuice)

As the star of the movie, Betelgeuse is a dramatic and malicious ghost. However, he turns out to have the best one-liners. Here are the funniest Beetlejuice quotes by Michael Keaton, who plays Betelgeuse.

“Cute couple. Look nice and stupid too.”

“I’ll do anything to get your business. Hell, I’ll possess myself if I gotta. I’ve got demons running all through me.”

“If you act now, you get a free demon possession with every exorcism.”

"I’ve seen The Exorcist 167 times, and it keeps getting funnier every single time I see it.”

“I’m the ghost with the most, babe.”

Most memorable quotes by side characters

One reason why Beetlejuice is such a classic is that even the side characters had great lines. From the interior designer Otho to the caseworker Juno and other ghosts on the other side, some characters stole the scene with hilarious one-liners.

“You read my mind. So few people are able to read my mind. They’re just not open to the experience.” - Otho

“Never trust the living.” - Juno

Barbara Maitland: “We’re very unhappy.” Juno: “What did you expect, you’re dead.”

"Coach? I don't think we survived that crash!" - Footballer ghost who died in a car crash

"I’ve been feeling a little flat.” - Ghost flattened on both sides

“I’m trying to cut down, myself." - Smoker ghost blackened by cigarette smoke

Most of the quotes from Beetlejuice may not be relatable to most of the movie’s fans, but their absurdity makes them hilarious. So which are your favourite memorable Beetlejuice movie quotes?

