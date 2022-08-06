33 iconic Tony Montana's quotes that still hit hard to this day

Tony Montana's quotes are, undoubtedly, popular among his fans. Tony Montana is a fictional character in Oliver Stone's film known as Scarface that first appeared in 1983. Montana is best known for his abuse of c*caine and violence. He may not be as popular as many icons globally but is considered one of the best movie characters.

Even though Montana died a criminal, his character in Scarface still stands out as an icon for what hard work and dedication can achieve. The movie continues to influence pop culture in the present day and will continue to do so for years to come. Additionally, Tony Montana's quotes have continued to be iconic all these years later.

Top Tony Montana's quotes

Some of the best quotes from Scarface serve various purposes, from sarcasm to inspiration. They include the following:

All I have in this world is my balls and my word, and I break 'em for no one!

The world is yours, chico, and everything in it. So say goodnight to the bad guy.

I always tell the truth. Even when I lie.

I never f*cked anybody over in my life and didn't have it coming to them. You got that?

This country was built on laundered money.

You worry too much. Your gonna have a heart attack.

Every dog has his day.

You don't have the guts to be what you wanna be! You need people like me so you can point your f*ckin' fingers and say, 'That's the bad guy.

I kill a communist for fun, but for a green card... I'm gonna carve him up real nice.

Famous quotes from Scarface

Al Pacino's quotes from Scarface have become famous for many reasons. For his lovers, Al Pacino exudes wisdom and gives directions on many life aspects Some of the famous quotes from Scarface include the following:

Every day above ground is a good day.

In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women.

The only thing in this world that gives orders is balls.

Amigo, the only thing in this world that gives orders is balls. Balls. You got that?

Do you know what capitalism is? Getting f*cked!

Her womb is so polluted, I can't even have a f*ckin' little baby with her!

Why don't you try sticking your head up your a*s? See if it fits.

What do you think I am? Do you think I'd kill two kids and a woman? F*ck that! I don't need that sh*t in my life.

Memorable Scarface Tony Montana's quotes

The villain Tony Montana is known for his rough language with quotes that exude his no-nonsense nature, unwavering spirit, and ruthless quest for anything he fixes his mind on. These Scarface quotes show the spirit that kept him moving even in the most difficult situations.

You wanna waste my time? Okay. I call my lawyer. He's the best lawyer in Miami. He's such a good lawyer that by tomorrow morning, you gonna be working in Alaska. So dress warmly.

So you wanna dance, Frank, or do you wanna sit here and have a heart attack?

You f*ck with me, you're f*cking with the best.

You're good looking, you got a beautiful body, beautiful legs, beautiful face, all these guys in love with you. Only you got a look in your eye like you haven't been f*cked in a year!

Maybe you can hand out yourself one of them first-class tickets to the Resurrection.

You got nothing to do with your life, man. Why don't you get a job? Do something, be a nurse. Work with blind kids, lepers, that kind of thing. Anything beats you waiting around all day, waiting for me to f*ck you, I'll tell you that.

It's the f*cking bankers, the politicians, they're the ones that want to make coke illegal! So, they can make the f*cking money, and they get the f*cking votes, they're fighting the bad guys, they're the bad guys! They f*ck anything and anyone.

You wanna work eight, ten f*cking hours? You own nothing, you got nothing! Do you want a chivito on every corner looking after you? Watching everything you do? Everything you say, man?

Iconic Tony Montana's quotes

Nothing sticks in memory more than well-crafted, short statements that are easily relatable. Many of Montana's quotes are iconic. They serve to remind others of the reality around them and, to an extent, advise on the next steps they need to take. Here is a list of best quotes from Scarface.

I kill a communist for fun, but for a green card, I gonna carve him up real nice.

Do you think you can take me? You need a f*cking army if you gonna take me!

I got ears, ya know. I hear things.

I work hard for this. I want you to know that.

Better than your front, lemme tell you. Much easier to watch.

Would you kiss me if I wear the hat?

Well, you can know about me when you stop f*cking around and start doing business with me.

You don't got nothing to do with your life. Why don't you get a job? Work with lepers. Blind kids. Anything's gotta be better than lying around all day waiting for me to f*ck you.

Several years since its release, Tony Montana's quotes from Scarface are still relevant in our society. They are applicable in our daily lives and serve to educate, entertain and inspire.

