80+ cute things to say to your crush to keep them interested

Crushing on someone is the first step to starting a relationship. However, making your feelings known to them is the most stressful part of the relationship. It makes you nervous and excited. Thus, finding the right things to say to your crush will determine if you will keep or lose them.

A crush is that one person who makes your heart skip, your mouth dry, and butterflies fill your tummy. You want to let them know about your feelings, but you are not sure how they will react. Getting it wrong could seriously embarrass you. Therefore, you need the right words to win them over.

Things to say to your crush

Having great late-night conversations with your crush can strengthen your bond. Here are some good conversation ideas to keep them interested.

There's no magic, but there's you, and that's even better.

My heart stops skipping every time I see you.

I always have this dumb grin every time I think about you.

Sorry I was staring. I can't get over your cuteness.

Everyone is special, but you raised the bar on that.

None has made me feel the way you do.

You are so hilarious; you always make me laugh.

You are the peanut butter to my chilly.

You are my favourite person by far.

You make me a better person

You are my sweetest taboo.

I have met alot of people, but you are the nicest person I have ever met.

Cute things to say to your crush

There are many ways to impress and flatter your crush. Go through the list and find your crush's cutest thing to say.

Your presence fills my heart with so much joy.

I want to hold your hand and squeeze it softly.

I wish I could fall asleep in your arms daily.

You are my early morning and last night thought.

The stars are very beautiful tonight but not as beautiful as you.

I hope I'll be your dream come true tonight.

Sometimes your cuteness kills me.

I love the way you speak.

Your eyes are very beautiful.

Sometimes I can't stop myself from seeing you again and again.

You smell so good. I will never forget your amazing fragrance.

I'd talk forever if every word I said could make you smile.

I still get butterflies no matter how many times.

Funny things to say to your crush

How do I keep my crush interested? A sense of humour will go a long way in keeping them interested in you. Try these hilarious lines to show off your funny side.

Guess what I am wearing? The smile you gave me.

What good is gravity if I keep falling for you?

I think when God made you, he was showing off.

Are you getting shorter? You seem to be inching closer to my heart.

A glance of you is all I need to start blushing.

Are you an extraterrestrial? Because you are out of this world!

I would lift Thor's hammer to see you smile.

Scientists around the world have figured out the cause of global warming. You!

I am not a professional photographer, but I can picture us together

when you look at me; I melt like ice cream in the summer.

I don't know any cheesy pickup lines. So, will you go out with me?

I will not be kissing any more frogs because I've already met my prince

Am I a bad shooter? Because I keep on missing you.

I would have a duel against Harry Potter to see your blissful smile.

I forgot your name. Can I call you mine?

Let's rearrange the alphabetical order and put U and I together.

Cute texts to send to your crush

You have managed to get your crush's number, but then what? The next step is to know what to text him to keep him interested. Here are the things to send to your crush to make them fall in love with you.

I feel you already have my heart when you sit next to me.

I don't know what to do with you, but neither I know what to do without you.

Every outfit that you wear is a fashion statement.

There is no better music than your voice, no better book than your text messages and no better taste than your sweet kisses.

Loving you and being loved by you is the most precious gift I could ever receive.

My days of climbing castles are over because I found my princess.

I can't resist your inner beauty; I want to love you forever.

When it is about butterflies, I have a zoo full of them, and that is my stomach right here.

Sweet things to say to your crush

What can I say to make my crush smile? Having a crush on someone can give you butterflies in your stomach. These sweet messages will save the day if you don't know where to start.

The love I have for you is as bright as hot lava from an active volcano.

Do you have any raisins? Well, how about a date?

I just had to talk with you. Sweetness is my weakness.

You are the only one I'd stop for in my busy life.

You have to be an odd number to be my number one.

Even without a kiss, this moment is perfect, and I wouldn't trade it for anything.

I'll be yours forever; tell me when to start.

To be your best friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.

You are very beautiful, and I would love nothing more than to watch you stay beautiful the way you are.

Just thinking about you brings a smile, a twinkle to my eye, and a skipped beat to my heart.

I would like to write a fan mail to you for the rest of our lives.

Even though we've never talked, I never shut up about you. You've got me wrapped around your finger.

I never want to leave you alone, even for a moment, because I would miss your cute smile.

There is someone that I can't stop thinking about. It is you, my love.

Cute text messages to send your crush to keep them interested

What should I say to my crush over text? If you have your crush's number and want to text them, make sure you stand out. Send these top-shelf, highest-quality messages that will leave your crush crushing for you.

Sometimes I close my eyes and daydream. My mind often wanders to this or that, but you are also part of my thoughts.

You've taken me captive, captured my heart, and made me yours.

All right, I have something to say, so here goes: I have a big crush on you.

You're never far from me, even if we're apart because I always keep you in my heart.

Your eyes are so expensive and beautiful; I can't help but get lost in them.

My crush on you keeps growing every single day.

Did you steal my heart? I'm going to call the police.

I'm wondering if you are the square root of two because I always feel irrational around you.

My heart is longing for yours.

My driver's license says I am not an organ donor, but I will donate my heart to you.

I don't need you to remember me; I need you not to forget me.

Hamsters run in wheels all day, and I run after you.

What to talk to your crush about

Knowing what to say to your crush can sometimes be hard. So here are some sassy conversation starters that will win you points to get the ball rolling.

What kind of music do you like to dance to?

What kind of music do you listen to?

What is your favourite date?

What type of movies do you like?

What are you passionate about?

If you could vacate anywhere in the world, where would you go?

What cool hobbies do you have?

What is the funniest joke you have heard?

What's your favourite meal?

What are your goals in life?

Tell me about your hometown.

How to talk to your crush

Knowing how to talk to your crush is as important as knowing what to say. So here are a few points on how to talk to your crush.

Show genuine interest in your crush.

Ask questions about their favourite things

Don't overthink. Just go with the flow.

Smile at them and maintain eye contact.

Give them a genuine compliment.

Use social media to approach them and start a conversation.

Talk about common interests that the two of you have.

Having meaningful conversations with your crush can increase the chances of winning them over. The biggest challenge is, however, finding the right things to say to your crush to keep them interested. The above ideas will come in handy if you are stuck on what to say.

