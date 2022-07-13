100+ fun speed dating questions to help you find “the one”

Finding "the one" has become complicated for many reasons. This has made speed dating popular as many people do not have time to go through the long courtship process. Speed dating is often very exciting but can sometimes be dreary or boring. These speed dating questions are great at starting and maintaining an interesting conversation with your date.

Speeding dating questions should be interesting, funny, quirky, or intellectual. The goal is to get to know your date in the shortest time possible, so make it count. If you are looking for some interesting speed dating questions to ask, you are in the right place.

Fun speed dating questions

Speed dating should never be boring. Make it a fun experience. Try these funny speed dating questions up your sleeve the next time you are speed dating.

What do you do for fun?

What makes you happy?

What is your ideal holiday destination in Africa?

What is the most reckless thing you've ever done to someone else?

What's your favourite wine?

Do you consider yourself a night owl, an early bird, or both?

What is your favourite film?

Who would you like to be and why if you had to be someone else for a day?

Who would it be if you could invite anyone, dead or alive, to dinner?

What colour best describes your personality?

What song best sums you up?

Do I have anything in my teeth?

How do you get through a bad hair day when going out?

What is one thing that you absolutely cannot stand?

Have you ever done something stupid on a dare? If yes, what was it!

Do you laugh when the ketchup bottle farts?

Do you break any traffic rules if there is no cop around?

If you could return in time, what wardrobe malfunction would you prevent?

Icebreaker speed dating questions

Most people get a little lost in words and tongue-tied. They do not know what to say when trying to know prospect partners. Here is a list of good icebreaker speed dating questions you can use on your next date.

What are the most important things you're looking for in a person?

What was your best weekend this year?

Where did you get such a beautiful name?

What nickname do your friends like to call you and why?

What kind of movies do you like?

What is the worst pick-up line that you have ever heard?

What book are you reading currently?

Can you lick your elbow?

Do you believe aliens exist?

Speed dating questions for friends

Speed dating is not only for love interests. They also come in handy when trying to make new friends. The following are great questions to ask a potential friend.

Where are you from originally?

What are you most passionate about?

What do you consider your best attributes?

How often do you get excited?

Which celebrity do you hate the most?

Which movie title suits you the best?

Do you know any magic tricks?

Are you a sweets person, or do you prefer salty?

Good speed dating questions

Most people use speed dating to meet their ideal partner. Scroll down for some great speed dating questions.

Would you rather live in a cabin in the woods or in a busy city?

When was the last time you laughed hard?

What languages do you speak? Are you learning any new ones?

What's your favourite go-to snack?

Would you describe yourself as a needy person or a high-maintenance person?

Would you ever consider putting a political bumper sticker on your car? Why or why not?

If money were no object, what would you buy for yourself?

What's your strangest quirk?

Best speed dating questions

You must be armed with questions in your quiver when you are speed dating. Ensure you shoot the right ones at the right time. Here are some of the best questions to ask.

Are you more of a city person or country person?

How would your best friend describe you?

Which superhero would you like to marry?

Which animated character would you take on a date?

What is your fondest memory of your family?

What are you most grateful for?

What was your favourite game to play as a child?

Which movie character do you resemble?

What is your favourite pick-up line?

Great questions to ask on a speed date

Are you wondering what questions to ask on a speed date? These questions for speed dating will let you know each other better.

What is the cheesiest chat-up line you have heard?

If your family compared you to an animal, which animal would it be?

Do you like to call or text?

Do you prefer indoors or outdoors?

DIY or call an expert?

Would you go rafting or skydiving?

What is your ideal start of the day?

Where do you want to be ten years from now?

Whiskey or beer?

Do you like swimming?

If you could be granted three wishes, what would they be?

Where would that be if you could choose your favourite place on the planet?

What's your take on PDA?

Are you a coffee or tea person?

Who is your favourite author?

Which is your favourite drink?

What is your guilty pleasure?

Would you rather have a golden voice or a silver tongue?

Are you an optimist or a pessimist?

Do you like animals/pets?

What is your idea of the perfect day?

Who would you want to be stuck with on an island?

Speed dating topics

Speed dating has become one of the popular ways to meet potential suitors. Here are some great topics you can try while trying to know a potential lover.

Talk about your home town.

Discuss movies and TV shows.

Talk about hobbies.

Have a conversation about family and friends.

Discuss favourite music.

Chat goals and ambitions.

Favourite and worst foods.

Talk about careers.

Talk about personality.

Creative speed dating questions

A speed dating event is a window of opportunity to impress a stranger. Here are some creative quizzes to try.

What is your craziest fantasy?

Do you find yourself more drawn to brains or looks?

Have you ever flirted with someone to get out of a sticky situation?

Do you think soulmates are real?

What are your top three turn-ons?

Do you like pickles?

Do you like cheese?

What is the most romantic thing I could do for you?

Are you a believer in love at first sight?

What are your top three turn-ons?

Speed dating questions for students

First impressions for students matter a lot, especially when meeting other students. So these speed dating questions are great for students to ask their peers.

What were you known for in school?

What was your favourite subject in school?

What is your favourite sport?

Are you a thinker or a doer?

What do you like about your chosen major?

What are you planning to do right after your graduation?

Are you an early riser or a late sleeper?

If you found out that you had only six months to live, what is the first thing that you would do?

Are you reading any books right now?

What is your favourite memory from school?

What is your favourite thing to learn about in your free time?

What do you talk about in speed dating?

You can talk about anything that you like such hobbies, career, family, travel, likes and dislikes and other interests are all good. One of the creative ways of starting a conversation is by asking if they have experienced speed dating before. Try asking them some of the questions above to know them better.

How do you prepare for speed dating?

Like any other date, you should always be prepared. Here are a few things you could do to prepare for a speed date.

Prepare a set of questions you would like to ask beforehand.

Practice some answers since speed dating is a give-and-take event.

Know how you will get to the venue and back. Have some money with you for emergencies.

Make sure you have groomed well beforehand.

Once you get to the venue, put your phone off.

How do you start a speed dating conversation?

Ask open-ended questions; they should be easy and fun. The questions should also reveal something helpful about the other person.

Where would you live if it could be anywhere?

What's something you love about your best friend?

Tea or coffee?

What accomplishment are you most proud of?

What do you do if you need to destress?

How do I make a good impression on speed dating?

When going on a speed date, making a good impression is essential. The following are ways you can impress your date.

Be well groomed for the date.

Be nice and kind to your date.

Ask questions that are not controversial, like politics and religion.

Answer the questions on the speed date, honestly.

Have some fun while you're at it.

Speed dating is a thrilling and intimidating experience. It is an excellent way of knowing a potential love interest in the shortest time possible. However, asking the right speed dating questions is therefore crucial.

