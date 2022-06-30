100+ famous Xxxtentacion's quotes and lyrics about life and love

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, famous as Xxxtentacion, was an American rapper, singer and songwriter known for his great music. The famous rapper died in 2018 after he was fatally shot. His death was the greatest loss the music industry has ever suffered. However, he is still celebrated for the impact he made on the music industry; he still lives through his music. Xxxtentacion's quotes and lyrics about love and life will leave you motivated and inspired.

Xxxtentacion was born on 18 June 1998 in Plantation, Florida, United States of America. Some of his best songs include Revenge, The Remedy For A Broken Heart and Carry On. Get inspired by reading and sharing Xxxtentacion’s quotes about love and life with your friends and loved ones.

Famous Xxxtentacion's quotes

Xxxtentacion had gained immense fame across the world before his untimely death. Check out some of the famous quotes from Xxxtentacion that will make you feel inspired and motivated.

Follow your dreams, and keep in mind that even though you have lost, you have guardian angels watching over you, day in and day out.

It is a process, and the longer you wait, the longer it will take.

People always leave. Don’t get too attached.

Time is valuable.. don’t waste it.

The enemy doesn't want you to be happy, be happy, always.

What matters is your self-respect. You cannot have a good life, or other people respect you for that matter, if you don't respect yourself.

Don’t hide your true feelings, do not pretend to be okay when you are not okay and don’t pretend to be happy when you are sad because it will only lead to your misery.

The most crucial thing is that when you get knocked down, get back up.

Be kind to one another even when it is not requested.

Being alone enables you realize that all you got is yourself.

Memories surface through the grapevine.

Xxxtentacion’s quotes about life

In his songs, Xxxtentacion addresses different aspects of life. Check out some of the best Xxxtentacion quotes about life to encourage you to go for your goals.

In life, you do not need a lot of friends, just the right ones.

Life is a matter of perception where everything is a riddle. You can simplify if you diversify your thoughts.

We are fighting battles that no one knows about.

Life is way too challenging to stress over people who do not care about me or benefit me.

If we live in a world led by feeling and emotion, let's ensure it's a good one.

So outside of my misery, I think I will find a way of visualizing a better life.

Xxxtentacion’s sad quotes

The rapper explores a variety of feelings in his songs, sadness being among them. Here are the famous Xxxtentacion’s sad quotes about love and life.

Some kill, some steal, and some break your heart.

It is funny how you said you would never hurt me, but here I am, alone and broken.

I keep my feelings to myself because I can't explain them, not even to myself.

I’m sadder than most of you with the money and the freedom.

I don’t miss you anymore. I just miss the happy memories I had with you.

The worst feeling in this world is knowing you did the best you could, which still wasn't good enough.

It hurts when a singer dies because at some point of your life, something they said gave you life. Some line they sang understood the deepest part of you and you worry if anyone will be able to do that again.

The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from enemies but those you trust the most.

Who am I? Someone that is afraid to let go.

It’s unfortunate because it's like when people die, that’s when we like them, you know? Because your remorse kind of makes you check them out.

She took my heart and left me lonely.

You can be around a million people and still be alone.

But is torture being in love?

You decide if you are going to let me know.

There is no loyalty; you lied to me.

I'm the only one stressed; Im the only one tired of having fake friends.

My heart has been broken for a very long time.

I can’t seem to find someone’s shoulder. Who will I rely on when it’s over?

I'm in pain. I wanna put ten shots in my brain. I’ve been tripping about some things. I can't change suicidal. Same time, I'm tame.

I always want what I can’t have.

I carry my heart on my face. I’m so depressed.

I’m afraid of losing you, but again you are not even mine.

It's too much, and my heart's crushed. I'm not alive. I will not allow myself happiness because it's all lies.

Where was I when he was feeling you with his hands at night? Seen the vivid picture in my head at night, and it left me in tears.

Trapped in a concept, falsely accused.

I'm lost, then I'm found.

Hello, from the dark side. Does anyone here want to be my friend?

Xxxtentacion's quotes about love

Love is a sweet feeling. Nothing feels great than falling in love. However, sometimes it can cause pain and sadness, especially when betrayed. The following are some of Xxxtentacion’s love quotes.

I'm lost, then I'm found. But it's torture being in love.

Dead inside, I spent a lot of time stuck in this head of mine, under the assumption love is dead.

When you have that genuine love for someone, and they are your source of happiness, they become your drug.

What is money really worth if it is not love?

Why am I so in love? Why am I so in love? Why am I so in love? I don’t know why.

The only time I feel pain is when I'm feeling love.

I do not value your money but your acceptance and loyalty.

You are not even showing me the love you say you got for me.

If you love someone, you're supposed to be dedicated to them.

It is the ones that are annoying that love you.

Just because I don’t start the conversation doesn’t mean I’m not dying to speak to you.

I’ll fight for you but never over you. If you entertain somebody else, then they can have you.

I know you’re somewhere, somewhere. I’ve been trapped in my mind, girl, just holding on.

I wonder if I am on your mind the same way you are on mine.

I still think about you but not as much as I used to.

I love it when you are around, but I hate when you leave.

Even after all you did to me, the pain, lies, cheating, and embarrassment, I would never let anything happen to you.

Please do not throw your love away.

Darling, your love is like a walking bed of nails, and I just can't keep on fine.

Xxxtentacion’s song quotes about pain

Emotional pain is the worst feeling that a person could ever experience. When you are in pain, you can’t think straight and socialize well with people because you find yourself focusing on the pain you are going through. Check the following quotes by Xxxtentacion on pain.

I'm nauseous. I'm dying. She ripped my heart right out. I can't find her. My eyes are all cried out.

I’m cut open, her fingers in all my stab wounds.

Carry on, like flights. I carry on with this pain inside of my chest. Got no choice but to carry on.

My heart can’t take this damage.

I made a list of all my regrets, and you were first, love, oh, oh, it hurts, I can't forget.

There is no end to the pain. You must be numb.

Is my pain your freedom?

Gunfire inside my head.

The words that I find don't seem to compare. Am waiting for my death in the end. I have to seek out the end to begin to begin, so nobody wants death cause nobody wants life to end.

I don't want to pretend that we are something. We are nothing.

I can’t seem to forget the pain you seem to give

The pain you seem to give, my friend.

Into the depths of the dark, fear will swallow your heart, machete in the shed with his kettle burning red.

I mean, I can do better than he can.

And every single year, I'm drowning in my tears. Then, I'm drowning in my tears again.

All alone, call my phone and make me feel right.

Am tired of feeling like I’m trapped in my d*mn mind.

Cut out my eyes and feed me with lies, so I don't ever have to see again.

I have to pretend I'm happy. I have to pretend I'm not hurt, and I had to pretend I didn't want you. And all you want is to see me rot?

Xxxtentacion’s inspirational quotes

You must seek inspiration to keep you going when things get tough. Jahseh Dwayne’s quotes contain great messages to inspire you.

You can't do good if you wish bad on others.

Never let your depression makes you or your body define your soul; let your soul define your body. Your mind is limitless. You are worth more than you can believe. All you have to do is dream, and all you have to do is want to fulfil that dream and have the strength.

So outside of my misery, I think I’ll find a way of envisioning a better life.

Make sure you are being healthy in mind, caring, compromising for those you love, being loyal to the ones you love

Not everyone has a pure heart or good intentions like you. And not everyone has your best interest and wants to see you succeed.

Some people just don’t deserve you. They are not ready for your level of loyalty or love. You should remember that not everyone was raised like you.

I like to rock out like I'm a misfit.

Depression and obsession don’t mix well.

It doesn't matter how dark it gets. The sun will always come out again. So let the sun be a reminder to you that the negative feelings and emotions shall pass.

Let them see me in pain again.

Got no choice but to carry on.

If people want to judge me, they can judge me.

Follow your dreams, and know that even though you have lost, you have guardian angels watching over you.

I could never say I understand how you are not feeling nor find the right words to say to you, but you should know that you are not alone.

I know you got your problems, but brother, they got theirs. This is not a game, quit violence and grow a pair.

What was Xxxtentacion’s last song?

The song is titled Changes. He released it as the second single on 2 March 2018. This is the last song he released before his fans got the sad news of his untimely death.

What was Xxxtentacion’s last album before he died?

The final studio album by the late American rapper is Bad Vibes Forever which was released on 6 December 2019.

Xxxtentacion’s quotes and lyrics are inspirational. He was a celebrated American rapper, singer and songwriter widely known for his songs Revenge and The Remedy For A Broken Heart. The rapper worked together with other prominent artists such as Kanye West and Kodak Black.

