50+ regret quotes about love and mistakes to help you let go

Have you ever regretted a decision or something you have done in the past? Most people have been there, and it hurts to remember those important things or decisions made that were not right. It is, however, important to not dwell on past mistakes and regrets. Letting go of the mistakes and forgiving yourself is the first step to healing. Thus, knowing a few regret quotes might come in handy as you try to move on from a broken relationship.

Everyone has experienced regrets in their life. However, how you deal with mistakes is what makes a difference. Taking ownership on your part is essential in moving on, and learning from your mistakes will ensure you do not repeat them. Regret quotes are great to help you make peace with the mistakes you have made.

Relationship regret quotes

Relationships are great, but they sometimes have regrets, especially after a breakup. Here is a few relationships regret quotes to help you move on from a broken relationship.

I spent too long making someone a priority for whom I was only an option.

At the end of the day, we only regret the chances we never took.

Always express your feelings to someone because opportunities are lost in the blink of an eye, but regrets can last a lifetime.

I don't regret my past. I regret the time I spent with the wrong people.

One day you will love me the way I loved you. One day you will think of me the way I thought about you. One day you will cry for me the way I cried for you. One day you will want me, but I will not want you.

Quotes about regret

Regrets in life will always be there but how we deal with them is crucial. Here are quotes about regret that will help you move on from your past mistakes.

I regret nothing in life; even if my past was full of hurt, I still look back and smile because it made me who I am today.

Thinking before you act is wisdom but acting before you think is regret.

Don't live your life regretting yesterday. Live your life so that tomorrow you won't regret today. – Catherine Pulsifer

I wish life had a reset button.

Regret for what we did can be tempered by time; regret for what we did not do is inconsolable. – Sydney Harris

Regret mistake quotes

Nobody is perfect, and everyone makes mistakes in life. However, acknowledging your mistakes and asking for forgiveness is the first step to moving on. Below are a few regret mistake quotes to help you overcome your mistakes.

Sometimes I wish I had a time machine to carry me back to the regrets of my life.

I fall, I rise, I make mistakes, I live, I learn, I have been hurt, but I'm alive. I'm human, I'm not perfect, but I'm thankful.

Fear is temporary; regret is permanent.

I'm not a perfect person, I make mistakes, and I hurt people. But when I say I'm sorry, I mean it.

I made a mistake; now, I am living with the consequences. I regret it; I do. And I am sorry.

Sad regret quotes

Hurting someone you love can be devastating as it brings sadness that is not easy to heal. Here are some sad quotes to send to your loved one you may have hurt.

I regret from the core of my heart for hurting you this bad, and I am sorry.

I may regret how we ended, but I don't regret what we had.

A million words may not bring you back; I know because I tried, and neither a million tears nor because I cried.

We all make mistakes in life; that's true. Some little, some big, some simple and some more complex. Some mistakes we regret forever. – Rashard Royster

Never regret anything you've had in life because, at one time, it was what you wanted.

Quotes about regrets in life

Regrets in life are not unique to a few, but most people have experienced them. Here are some quotes about regrets in life that you might be interested in.

Regrets are the worst things in this world, to wish for something impossible and to bring back time.

If I'm honest today, what does it matter if I regret it tomorrow? – José Saramago

To live your life without any regrets, go and choose the choice your heart tells you to.

Don't waste your time angry with regrets, worries, and grudges. Life is too short to be unhappy. – Roy T. Bennett

Life is short; keep living it with regrets, so try your best to make yourself forget.

All one can do is wish that they end up with the right regrets. – Arthur Miller

Best sayings about regret

Regrets will always be there but knowing how to move on and not beat yourself up about them is the most important thing. So here are regret sayings to help you learn from your past mistakes to move on.

Forget about the door that closed and focus on the open one, or you might regret it.

Never regret anything you have done with love; nothing is lost that is born of the heart. – Basil Rathbone

Basil Rathbone I'm not a fan of dwelling in the past; I don't wallow in old events and emotions. I don't waste my time regretting it. There is no use repeating the details of what already happened. – Yanni

The worst thing to do is to try to cling to something that's gone or recreate it. – Johnette Napolitano

Johnette Napolitano When one door closes, another one opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the ones that open for us. – Alexander Graham Bell

Quotes about regrets and love

Love is sweet when it's rosy but hurts so much when it fails. So quotes about regrets and love will come in handy when you go through heartache.

Hurting someone back is not okay just because you want them to know how it felt when they once hurt you. Just show them enough love and let them regret hurting you.

There was once a love I did not learn to cherish; it was when I lost it that I felt extreme regret. There is no worse experience than such a feeling.

I wish I could turn back the clock. I'd find you sooner and love you longer.

Regret is a terrible feeling, but I don't regret the love, the hurt, the moments; I regret I didn't see this coming.

Looking back, I have this to regret, too often, when I loved, I did not say so.– David Grayson

Quotes on mistakes and regrets

Mistakes are lessons that you should take in life with no regrets. It is, however, easier said than done. Below are excellent quotes on mistakes and regrets that you will find inspiring.

One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be rather than being yourself. – Shannon L. Alder

Don't let your mistakes linger around you. Instead, keep them under your feet and let them be your stepping stones. Never regret it; if it's good, it's wonderful; if it's bad, it's an experience.

We all do things we wish we could undo. Those regrets become part of who we are, along with everything else. To spend time trying to change that, well, it's like chasing clouds. – Libba Bray

If only I knew. Those are the two saddest words ever. – Mercedes Lackey

Learn from mistakes but never regret them. One day you will realise those wrong choices sometimes lead to the right places.

Regret quotes for him

Being in a relationship is complicated; sometimes, your boyfriend/husband will hurt your feelings. So here are some regret quotes you can send him as you try to solve your issues.

I hope you realise one day you hurt one girl who would never hurt you. You walked out on a girl who would never have walked out on you.

I will get over him. I don't know how but I promise I will.

Maybe it's time to let him go. Find someone who truly appreciates you. That person is out there. – Summer Felix

Summer Felix I love you more than anything because you bring so much happiness into my life. I'm sorry I let my anger get out of hand. Baby, please come back to me. I'm deeply sorry.

You are not my favourite mistake; you are just a simple regret. I thought I knew who you were but watch and see how fast I' will forget you.

Regret quotes for her

Love is beautiful, but sometimes the woman of your dreams may hurt your feelings so bad. The following regret quotes for her will let her know exactly how you feel about her betrayal.

Men should be given another chance because they are prideful and stupid. I realise my mistake, and I ask for your forgiveness.

I am not just saying sorry because I understand the difference between right and wrong. I am also sorry because our relationship is more important to me than my ego. I love you

The page of our relationship cannot be currently displayed because of a server error. Can we please click on the refresh button and start over again? I am sorry, baby.

I will wait for you to forgive me till death if you don't forgive me now.

I never intended to hurt you. Life played a joke on me and clouded my judgement. Let me make up for all those heartbroken nights. Please forgive me for hurting you!

How do you deal with regret?

Recognizing and accepting your regret-related sentiments is the best approach to handle them. This encourages you to consider methods you could employ to lessen the suffering of comparable future events.

Is regret a good thing?

Regret is undesirable since it has negative physical and psychological effects. You should always practice self-forgiveness and moving past the past.

Everyone has made mistakes in life which they have regretted about. Dealing with regrets from the mistakes made in the past is what makes a difference in whether they hold you back or you move past them. You must own up, express your feelings, and learn from your mistakes. The above regret quotes will help you during this difficult moment.

