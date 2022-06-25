50+ Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind quotes from the movie

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, also called Eternal Sunshine, is an American sci-fi romantic drama by Charlie Kaufman, starring Jim Carrey as Joel Barish and Kate Winslet as Clementine Kruczynski. It is one of the greatest love stories of all time. Released in 2004, it was a hit worldwide and went on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind quotes revolves around experiences about life, love and memories.

Eternal Sunshine is a story of two love birds who break up after dating for two years and decide to erase each other's memories. However, Joel and Clementine's love is too strong to be erased. They find their way back to each other despite the bad experiences they had together. The movie is full of great quotes that will encourage and empower you.

Quotes from Eternal Sunshine

Quotes teach people and give moral lessons about various things in life. Eternal Sunshine as a movie has many quotes about life, love and the human mind. Here is a list of some of the quotes from this love story.

Darkness is an important part of the light. – Joel Barish

The bloom is off the rose flower at this point. – Clementine Kruczynski

I ditched work today. Took a train out to Montauk. I don't know why. I'm not an impulsive person. – Joel Barish

I'm a vindictive little woman, truth be told. – Clementine Kruczynski

I don't need to be nice. I do not need myself to do it, and I don't need anyone else to bring it to me. – Clementine Kruczynski

Sand is overrated. It's just tiny, little rocks. — Joel Barish

You stop paying attention to what is true, and what is true is constantly changing. – Clementine Kruczynski

My embarrassing acceptance is I really like that you are nice right now. – Clementine Kruczynski

I thought you knew that about me. I rushed back to the bonfire, trying to outrun my embarrassment, I think. – Joel Barish

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind quotes about love

Love is a very powerful thing, and feelings are not intertwined with memories. Love can find its way even after having bad experiences with someone. Here is a list of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless mind quotes about love.

You are made up of what you love, but not what loves you. – Charlie Kaufman

People have to share things. That's what intimacy is. — Clementine Kruczynski

I feel like sometimes I'm in my own little world, and you are always next to me, and I don't know how you do it, but you understand me. — Joel Barish

I thought I knew her very well, but I don't know her at all. What a loss to spend so much time with someone, only to find out that she is a stranger. — Joel Barish

Valentine's Day is a day invented by greeting card companies to make people feel so awful. — Joel Barish

I wish I had stayed as well. Now I wish I had not left. I wish I had done many things. I wish I had. I wish I had stayed. I do. — Joel Barish

Constantly talking isn't necessarily communicating. — Joel Barish

Are we one of those bored couples you feel sorry for in restaurants? Are we like the dining dead? I cannot stand the idea of us being a couple of people thinking about it like that. — Joel Barish

I could die right now. I'm just happy. I've never felt that before. I'm just exactly where I've always wanted to be. — Joel Barish

Look, Joel, I'm telling you right off the bat that I'm high maintenance, and I'm not going to tip-toe around your marriage or whatever it is you got going on there. If you want to be with me, you're with me. — Clementine Kruczynski

Why do I always fall in love with every woman I see who shows me the least bit of attention? — Joel Barish

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind quotes about memory

The movie revolves around a couple who decides to erase bad memories of each other after the relationship turns sour. Here are Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind quotes about memory as highlighted in the movie.

How happy the blameless vestal's lot! The world forgetting, by the world, forgot. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! Each prayer was accepted, and each wish resigned. – Mary Svevo

You can delete someone from your mind but getting them out of your heart is another story.

I walked out the door. There's no memory left. — Joel Barish

Well, technically speaking, the process is brain damage, but it's the same with a night of heavy drinking. Nothing you'll miss. — Howard Mierzwiak

I can't remember anything without you. — Joel Barish

He's off the map. He's off the map! — Stan

Joel shifts between copying his memories and commenting on them. Sometimes he even repeats what he knows people will say. — Joel Barish

The number one thing we need you to do, Joel, is to go home and collect everything you own that has some connection to Clementine. Anything. We'll use these items to create a map of Clementine in your brain, okay? — Dr. Howard Mierzwiak

Blessed are the forgetful people, for they get the better even of their blunders. — Mary Svevo

Look at me. You will remember me in the morning, and you'll come to me, and you will tell me about us, and we'll start over. — Clementine Kruczynski

Please let me keep this memory, only this one. — Joel Barish

Remember me. Try your best. Maybe we can. — Clementine Kruczynski

It's amazing, isn't it? What Howard gives to the world. To let people start again. It is beautiful, you look at a baby, and it's so pure and so free, and so clean. Adults are like this mess of sorrow and phobias, and Howard always makes it all go away. – Mary Svevo

Best Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind quotes

Eternal Sunshine is a film that has many quotes about life. It leaves you in awe of the human mind. Here is a list of a few best quotes from the movie.

If only I could meet someone new, I suppose my chances of that happening are considerably lowered given the fact that I can't look a lady in the eyes. — Joel Barish

Maybe you can find yourself a nice relic rocking chair to die in. — Clementine Kruczynski

Many people think I'm a concept, or I complete them, or I'm going to make them alive. But I'm just a f*cked-up girl who is looking for my own peace of mind; don't assign me yours. — Clementine Kruczynski

You look familiar. Ever shop at Barnes & Noble? — Clementine Kruczynski

That was beautiful to watch, Howard. Like a surgeon or a concert pianist. — Mary Svevo

I'm always anxious. Always thinking I'm not living my life to the fullest. — Clementine Kruczynski

I'm just a freaked-up girl looking for my own peace of mind; I'm not perfect. — Clementine Kruczynski

Come back and say goodbye, at least. Let us pretend we had one. — Clementine Kruczynski

I'm not a stalker. You are the one that talked to me, remember? — Joel Barish

Where does the quote Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind come from?

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind comes from a line in Alexander Pope's 1717 poem Eloisa to Abelard, which is the sad lament of a nun recounting her impossible love for Abelard in the past.

What is the main message of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind?

Love is a powerful thing that supersedes bad memories and experiences. However, good and bad memories should not erase good memories, as they form an essential part of life.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind quotes teaches us that love is a powerful force even with all its ups and downs. Memories are an essential part of a human being, and one should not delete them just because they don't like some. Good and bad memories are necessary for people to grow and learn. True love will always supersede any bad experiences and memories.

