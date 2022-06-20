20+ Dr Seuss Oh, the Places You'll Go! quotes from the book

Oh, the Places You'll Go! It is one of the most notable books written by Dr Seuss. It was first published by Random House on 22 January 1990, and it was his last book to be published before he died. The book describes the journey of life and its challenges and victory. This article contains a list of Dr Seuss' Oh, the Places You'll Go! quotes, share them with your loved ones and friends to know what their thoughts are about life.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! is simply one of the greatest books for children. The book is known to foster wisdom in little kids; it is also a good source of wisdom and inspiration for adults. It prepares one to regard life as an adventure. Here is a list of Dr Seuss Oh, the Places You'll Go! quotes to share with your family and children.

Dr Seuss Oh, the Places You'll Go quotes

Quotes from Oh, the Places You'll Go! have played a significant role in the lives of many children and adults. The book addresses life itself, and the challenges it presents. The list below consists of some inspirational Dr Seuss' quotes from Oh, the Places You'll Go!

Oh the places you’ll go! There is fun to be done! There are points to be scored. There are games to be won. And the magical things you can do with that ball will make you the winning-est winner of all.

Fame you’ll be famous, as famous as can be, with everyone watching you win on TV, except when they don’t because sometimes, they won’t

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You're on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who'll decide where to go...

You'll get mixed up, of course, as you already know. You'll get mixed up with many strange birds as you go.

So be sure when you step, Step with care and great tact. And remember that life's A Great Balancing Act. And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and ¾ percent guaranteed) Kid, you'll move mountains.

You will come to a place where the streets are not marked. Some windows are lighted. But mostly they’re darked. A place you could sprain both your elbow and chin! Do you dare to stay out? Do you dare to go in? How much can you lose? How much can you win?

And when you're alone, there's a very good chance you'll meet things that scare you right out of your pants. There are some, down the road between hither and yon, that can scare you so much you won’t want to go on.

You can get so confused that you'll start in to race down long wiggled roads and a break-necking pace and grind on for miles across weirdish wild space, headed, I fear, toward a most useless place.

I'm sorry to say so but, sadly, it's true that Bang-ups and Hang-ups can happen to you.

And when things start to happen, don’t worry, don’t stew. Just go right along, you’ll start happening too!

The Waiting Place for people just waiting. Waiting for a train to go or a bus to come, or a plane to go or the mail to come, or the rain to go or the phone to ring, or the snow to snow or the waiting around for a Yes or No or waiting for their hair to grow. Everyone is just waiting.

Just never forget to be dexterous and deft. And never mix up your right foot with your left. Somehow you'll escape all that waiting and staying.

Out there things can happen, and frequently do, To people as brainy and footsy as you. And when things start to happen, don’t worry, don’t stew. Just go right along, you’ll start happening too!

You’ll look up and down the streets. Look ’em over with care. About some you will say, ‘I don’t choose to go there.’ With your head full of brains and your shoes full of feet, you’re too smart to go down any not-so-good street.

Wherever you fly, you'll be best of the best. Wherever you go, you will top all the rest. Except when you don’t. Because, sometimes, you won’t.

Waiting for the fish to bite or waiting for wind to fly a kite. Or waiting around for Friday night or waiting perhaps for their Uncle Jake or a pot to boil or a better break or a string of pearls or a pair of pants or a wig with curls or another chance. Everyone is just waiting.

You won’t lag behind, because you’ll have the speed. You’ll pass the whole gang and you’ll soon take the lead. Wherever you fly, you’ll be best of the best. Wherever you go, you will top all the rest. Except when you don’t. Because, sometimes, you won’t.

I’m afraid that sometimes you’ll play lonely games too. Games you can’t win ’cause you’ll play against you.

Oh, the Places You'll Go! short version quotes

Young children will enjoy Dr Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go! book because of many reasons. These Oh, the Places You’ll Go! quotes stated below are short and precise for you to understand. Have a look.

Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away!

When you’re in a Slump, you’re not in for much fun. Un-slumping yourself is not easily done.

Simple it’s not, I’m afraid you will find, for a mind maker-upper to make up his mind.

Onward up many a frightening creek, though your arms may get sore and your sneakers may leak.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

You can get all hung up in a prickle-ly perch. And your gang will fly on. You'll be left in a Lurch.

You’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!

It’s opener out there, in the wide, open air.

You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the one who’ll decide where to go.

All alone! Whether you like it or not, alone is something you’ll be quite a lot.

Oh, The Places You’ll Go! You’ll be on your way up! You’ll be seeing great sights!

What is the first line of Oh, the Places You'll Go?

Congratulations! Today is your day. You're off to Great Places! You're off and away!

What is the final line of Oh, the Places You'll Go?

Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting. So...get on your way!

What is the poem Oh, the Places You'll Go about?

Oh, the Places You'll Go! by Dr Seuss is a popular poem that is enjoyed and loved by many kids and parents. It analyzes themes of self-assurance and identity and also acknowledges possible future failures, and motivates the reader to continue working hard.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Illustrates the life journey experiences and the challenges it brings. The above are the most inspiring Dr Seus' Oh, the Places You’ll Go! quotes that will for sure lift your spirits.

