70+ funny duck jokes, puns and sayings that will make you keel over

Duck jokes, puns, one-liners and sayings are the greatest rib-ticklers for everyday conversations. A good duck joke is just something unique that will leave you chuckling all day long.

Ducks are recognized for being funnier and more charming than the famous backyard chicken. They provide us with meat and eggs. Below are a variety of funny jokes about ducks and puns you can share with children, family, and friends.

Funny duck jokes

Funny duck jokes are easily relatable. Here is a collection of funny and friendly jokes about ducks for all ages.

What is storytime called when you read to ducklings? Ducktales.

Why did the duck cross the playground? To get to the other side.

What's a duck's favourite movie? Lord of wings.

What do ducks use to fix things around their house? Duck tape!

Why do ducks quack? Well, because they can't oink, or moo, or bark.

What language can a duck who converses with geese speak fluently? Quack is wack.

What do ducks carry their school books in? Quack-packs!

What do you call a duck that loves fireworks? A fire quacker.

Most ducks live in what state? Duckota

What are a duck's favourite vegetables? An eggplant.

Why did the duck go to the bank? She wanted to get more bills.

How do ducks make pancakes? They use Bis-quack!

Did the duck couple make plans for their night out? No, they decided to wing it.

What do ducks eat with their soup? Quackers.

There were no more clients for the duck doctor. Everyone knew he was a quack!

Funny duck puns

If you want to always keel over in laughter, go through these collections of duck puns.

What do you call a cow and two ducks? Milk and quackers.

What did the duck's friend say when she won the lottery? You lucky duck.

Why do ducks have feathers? To cover their b*tt quack.

Why did the duck sleep under the car? Because he wanted to wake up oily.

What did the duck end up in jail? He was selling quack.

What would a duck that gets all A's be called? A knowledgeable quicker.

What do you call a duck that can fix anything? Duck-tape.

A duck went out to watch a movie starring her favourite actress Duckota Johnson.

What drugs don't ducks hate? Quack

Papa duck decided to take his family for a family holiday in North Duck-ota.

What cafe ducks like the most? Quackdonald's.

The umpire in a basketball match declared the duck out because she did a fowl play.

What would a physically challenged duck be called? Handiquacked.

What did the duck say to the corn it ate for lunch? You taste a-maize-ing.

Interesting duck jokes for kids

Are you a parent looking for ways to make your child laugh out loud? Try these duck jokes that are clean and safe for children of all ages.

Why do ducks never grow up? Because they grow down.

Why do ducks lay eggs? They would break if they dropped them.

What do you call a clever duck? A wise quacker.

What time do ducks get up? At the quack of dawn.

Why did the duck cross the road? Because she was a quack on the pavement.

Why did the duck get a second job? He had too many bills.

What does a duck do when he hears a joke he likes? He quacks up!

What did Santa give the duck for Christmas? A Christ-mas quacker!

What should a duck wear to a fancy event? A duck-se do!

What do you get when you put a bunch of rubber ducks in a box? A box of quackers.

What's a duck's favourite animal at the zoo? Quackodiles.

What's a duckling's favourite game? Beak-a-boo!

Why was the teacher annoyed with the duck? Because it wouldn't stop quacking jokes!

What do you call crazy duck? A wacky duck!

Duck jokes for adults

People enjoy being around humorous friends who make them forget their problems for some time. Here is a compilation of some of the best duck jokes you can use.

What's a duck's favourite part of the news? The feather forecast.

What do you call a duck that steals things from the bathroom? A robber ducky.

What slogan did the geese use in their anti-duck propaganda? Quack is wack.

What's a duck's favourite ballet? The Nutquacker!

On what side does a duck have the most feathers? The outside.

What was the secret agent duck named? James Pond!

What has fangs and webbed feet? Count Duckula!

Why do ducks fly south for the winter? It's too far to waddle.

Why don't ducks need smartphones? The web is already on its feet!

Where do ducks go when they are sick? The doctor's office.

Why do ducks make good detectives? Because they always quack the case!

What do you call a rude duck? A duck with a quackitude.

What's a duck's favourite taco topping? Quackamole!

What did the lawyer say to the duck in court? I demand an egg-splanation.

What do ducks say when people throw things at them? Time to duck!

Funny duck sayings

If you like birds, particularly ducks, you should consider sharing these duck quotes with your loved ones.

The perils of duck hunting are great. Especially for the duck.

The chances of getting killed by a baby duck are low but never zero.

If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it's a duck.

If you keep your feathers well oiled, the water of criticism will run off as from a duck's back.

I don't have ducks or a row. I have squirrels, and they are everywhere!

Some birds avoid water, the duck searches for it.

I might look like I'm listening to you, but in my head, I'm thinking about ducks.

Eat vegetables and fear no creditors, rather than eat duck and hide.

I don't have ugly ducklings turning into swans in my stories. I have ugly ducklings turning into confident ducks.

Goats are like mushrooms because if you shoot a duck, I'm scared of toasters.

The egg laid by the duck is sometimes hatched by the hen.

If you want a chicken to be a duck and a duck to be a chicken, you will suffer.

Always behave like a duck, keep calm and unruffled on the surface but paddle like the devil underneath.

A duck will not always dabble in the same gutter.

Best duck jokes and one-liners

One-liners do not have to bring the cringe, they are as simple as a phrase, but they make you laugh at any time. Check out some exciting duck one-liners you can share with your family and friends.

What do you call a duck that breaks into people's houses? A robber ducky!

What do you say about French ducks? They have a certain je ne sais quack about them.

Ducks don't enjoy being stressed-they quack under pressure.

Why don't ducks make plans? They prefer to wing it!

What do pre-teen ducks hate? Voice quacks.

A duck and a man are walking in a park. Suddenly, the man notices a frisbee flying in the air and yells, duck! The duck looks back at the man and yells, man!

What did the duck say when she bought new lipstick? Please put it in my bill!

What did the cow tell the duck when she heard she won the lottery? You lucky duck!

What show do ducks watch on TV? Duckumentaries.

What did the flying golf ball yell to the mallards in the pond? Duck!

The above are some great duck jokes, puns, sayings and one-liners. Be sure that your family and friends will keel over in laughter when you share the jokes with them.

