100+ ice puns and jokes that definitely will not leave you cold

Ice is known for being extremely cold. The cold weather can be extremely uncomfortable, but sharing ice puns and jokes with friends and family can help you to keep warm.

Are you ready for the cold season? If not, then a good laugh to keep you warm during the frigid winter weather is perfect. Here is a compilation of the best ice puns and jokes for both kids and adults.

Funny ice puns to keep you warm

Are you looking for some great ice puns to share with friends? Then you are in the right place. The list below contains the best ice puns that will make you laugh so hard and feel warm.

Guess what I do when my ice house falls apart. Igloo it back together!

Why should anyone experiment with thin ice? To achieve a major breakthrough.

What did the man say when his wife asked if he remember to get the coffee with ice cream inside it? Sorry! Affogato!

Why did the strangers walk out onto the frozen pond? They figured it was the best way to break the ice.

Why did the girl walk into the ice cream store with an umbrella? She heard there were going to be sprinkles.

When my ice house breaks Igloo it back together!

He was going to sleep in a bucket of ice. But he got cold feet.

What do ice cream vendors do to make extra money? A sundae school teacher.

Why did the strangers walk out onto the frozen pond? They figured it was the best way to break the ice.

What’s every ice cream parlor owner’s side hustle? Sundae school teacher.

Why would you bring an umbrella to an ice cream shop? There will be sprinkles.

Why did the cow go to space? To get ice cream.

My brother once froze a dollar in a block of ice. It was cold hard cash.

To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake, it is necessary to stand out in the cold. – Aristotle.

What do you call people who go to space? Icetronauts.

It’s colder than my soul out here.

What did the man say after he slipped on the ice? Nothing, he gave everyone the cold shoulder.

What happens when an ice cube gets angry? It boils with anger, then lets off some steam.

Why are there so many ruts in the ice at the rink? The maintenance crew must be slipping up.

Funny puns about ice

There are many ways to stay warm during the winter season, and funny ice puns can come in handy. How about you try these ones below?

Why do Eskimos build so many igloos? Because they love to ice-o-late themselves.

Remember that famous game show host? His motto was "ice to see you to see you ice".

If an Eskimo ice house starts falling apart, they'll just ig-loo it back together.

What do you call being cold and alone? Ice-olated.

Did you hear then circle has its own toy store? They've called it Fisher Ice.

I had the best ice pun to tell you… it slipped my mind though.

Did you hear about the travelling snowman? He did his sales calls by i-cicle.

What do you call kids that love to spend time on the ice? Chill-dren.

Did you hear about the adventurous snowman? He had quite the ice-capade.

What does a queen want on her cookie? Royal Icing.

I love this toy shop, today they have buy one get one freeze offers.

Ice cold puns for all ages

It may be freezing outside, but these fantastic cold puns will help you stay warm and entertained.

Nobody could get a job at the ice-rink during winter, because the senior management had put a hiring freeze.

After he slipped and fell on the ice, the man didn’t say a word. He gave everyone the cold shoulder.

It’s so cold. We didn’t clean the house, we just defrosted it.

Ice cubes also have emotions and they get angry from time to time. When they do, they boil with anger and then let off steam.

The only way to stop the snow from giving you cold feet is by ensuring you don’t go around brr-footed.

It is not by coincidence that every ice-cream parlor owner is also a Sunday school teacher for a side hustle.

Snowmen have a unique name they call their offspring. They love to refer to them as chill-dren.

In summer, the local musicians love to keep their trumpets in freezers because people enjoy cool music.

When I told them, I have a nasty cold, they started laughing at me. I retorted, “It’s snot funny.”

It’s so cold you have to open the fridge to heat the house.

The reason he got cold feet is because he slept with his legs in a basket of ice.

Did you know when you cross a scary vampire and a snowman, you get a severe case of frostbite?

The weather forecast was for cold rain, and sure enough, it was an ice day.

When someone wishes me a happy winter, it always leaves me cold.

When ordering a birthday cake in winter, there is no need to ask for extra thick icing.

When we got to the rink, the ruts were visible. The maintenance crew must be slipping up on its job.

My friend told me the best diet in cold weather is icebergs and sweet chilly sauce.

I saw a cold horse over the fence, and I said howdy neighbrrr.

When you cross a vampire and a snowman, you get a frost bite.

It’s so cold today, I would like you to know this cold weather is snow much fun.

When it gets really cold here, everyone rushes into their homes. It’s snow funny laughing matter.

Funny ice jokes

Are you looking for some hilarious jokes about ice to warm you up during the cold winter season? These ice jokes will make even the most freezing person crack up. Share them with your friends and family to break the ice together.

What do superheroes put in their drinks? Just ice!

What is the best meal to eat in an igloo? Brr-eakfast!

How do Eskimos make their beds? With sheets of ice and blankets of snow!

What kind of birthday cake does Elsa like? The kind with loads of frosting and icing!

What do you call a slow skier? A slope-poke!

Where do seals go to see the movies? The dive-in!

These shoes feel a bit tight. I don’t think they’re the right s-ice.

What do you call an ice skating dwarf? A midget spinne.

Why is slippery ice like music? Because if you don’t C sharp, you’ll B flat!

What did the ice cube say to the glass of water? I’m cooler than you!

I couldn’t tell that was a celebrity due to the disg-ice.

What is Jack Frost’s favourite mode of transport? A Tr-ice-cycle!

What is Batman's favourite food? Not much, just-ice!

If a snowman cannot ride a unicycle, tri-cycle, or bicycle, so what can he ride? – An ice – ycle!

What is the difference between an iceberg and a clothes brush? One crushes boats the other brushes coats!

How do you get an ice cube to melt faster? Talk to it and get into a heated argument!

What did the big furry hat say to the warm woolly scarf? You hang around while I go ahead!

Those people who experiment with thin ice would make a breakthrough in their life.

Do you know how much a polar bear weighs? Enough to break the ice!

Glacier puns

Glacier puns are fun, and if you have been looking for them, then this list is for you. Share them with family and friends for ultimate fun.

What do you call someone who steals a glacier? An iceberglar.

Did you hear about that glacier off the coast of Italy? It was a Romaine Iceberg.

Did you hear about Titanic II gearing up to set sail in 2022? Good thing we melted all our glaciers in the preparation.

What will you call a big broken glacier piece, floating towards United Kingdom? Iceburgh.

I got a new SUV. My hippie friend says to me, "What about the Rainforests? What about the glaciers?

There is some doubt about the nationality of Ötzi the Iceman.

What do you call a duck inside a glacier? A quack in the ice.

Go on a glacier hike?! Norway you’ll get me to do that.

How much data can be stored in a glacier? A frostbyte.

Remember when glaciers were cool?. That's all. What's a good follow-up? It's a climate change joke. Idk.

What did the water say to glacier? N-ice to meet you.

What happens when an ice cube gets angry? It boils with anger, then lets off some steam.

How do I cope with the echo in a glacier cave? Ice cream.

Ice puns one-liners

Puns are a significant way to brighten someone’s day and cheer them up. Have a look at the ones listed below:

Did you hear about the travelling snowman? He did his sales calls by i-cicle.

Nobody is born cool, except of course… an ice cube.

The legendary Elton John isn’t really into icebergs, he’s more a Rocket man.

It’s so cold here but I love it, there’s a snow place like home.

Penguins are never full from dinner, they like to have ice-pudding for afters too.

If you want to serve a polar bear a drink before bed, just give him an ice-cap.

Sometimes life is sugar and spice, and all things ice.

It was so cold Jack Frost changed his name to Jack Froze.

My brother and I are so different, like chalk and freeze.

It was so cold back last winter, Starbucks started serving coffee on a stick.

I only have ice for you.

If the formula of water is H₂O, then what is the formula of ice? H₂O cubed.

For goodness flake!

It’s so cold you have to open the fridge to heat the house.

Flirty ice puns

Here are some flirty ice puns to make your crush warm and laugh:

It’s so beautiful. It could bring tears to your ice

Do you want to see my snowballs?

The snow is blowing. How about you?

Tonight's forecast is a blizzard of me heading towards your face.

There a cold front coming…but I’m gonna keep your front warm.

I'm going to go ahead and call you "winter" 'cause pretty soon you'll be coming.

If your hands are cold, it's warm under my thigh vents.

Hey, let me take you out on a first date in the snow—I promise I’m not a flake-y person.

I love winter because it's an excuse to cuddle.

This snowfall makes me want to see your snowballs.

I'm no weatherman, but you can expect more than a few inches tonight.

I cold you. I love winter!

Floe me a kiss.

If kisses were snowflakes, I’d send you a blizzard.

Best ice puns for Instagram captions

If you have been trying to find suitable captions to match whatever you are posting on your Instagram or other social media pages, all you need to do is find a nice pun. An ice pun or a funny joke can work perfectly for any photos taken in the winter.

Icy what you did there.

Sorry for giving you the cold shoulder.

I’m on the ice list this year.

Don’t call ice, we’ll call you.

Flake it till you make it.

With ice cream, anything is popsicle.

All I chilly want to do is spend time with you.

Freeze things happen all the time.

I’m looking to ice things up.

This ice was water before it was cool.

It’s not icy being this cool.

The best things in life are freeze.

The best thing since iced bread.

Froze were the good old days.

Baby, it's cold outside.

Are you looking for funny ice puns and jokes to keep you warm during the winter season? The compilation of puns and jokes listed above will make you laugh until you keel over. Make sure you share them with your loved ones and friends too.

