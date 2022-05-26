60+ random thoughts to ponder when you’re bored out of your mind

Everyone has their low moments in life. At this point, one may be unsure of their future, so any thought that crosses their mind might seem pointless. While you can't predict what will occur in the future, you can strive to enhance your chances of surviving and thriving along the way. However, some thoughts aren't critical but can blow your mind when they appear. These weird random thoughts can happen to anyone, especially when they are bored.

Photo: pexels.com, @brettsayles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Random thoughts are stray thoughts. They are also called automatic semantic memories that may or may not hold a deep-seated meaning. Below are some random thoughts to ponder when you’re bored out of your mind.

Interesting random thoughts examples

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you are just thinking deep but have no clue of what it is? These random thoughts just come up most, especially when you are bored or tired.

The purpose of a lock is to turn a door into a wall.

Maybe plants are really farming us, giving us oxygen until we eventually expire and turn into mulch which they can consume.

Anxiety is like when video game combat music is playing, but you can't find any enemies.

If poison expires, is it more poisonous or no longer poisonous?

If you get scared half to death twice, do you die?

We chase happiness but do not get it too often. Will we get it; if we stop chasing it?

If you live to be 70 years old, you will spend ten years of your life on Monday.

The scream in your head will never be out of breath.

Selfies are just trendy flaunting of shameless narcissism. Do you agree?

Don’t you feel that drinking alcohol is the same as borrowing happiness from tomorrow?

My mind doesn’t stop chatting. What if I cannot sleep tonight? Will I get puffy eyes tomorrow?

Do fish in water have a hidden life where they go to school, hang out, study, and get married?

Sometime in the future, someone will say your name for the last time.

Saying sorry and thank you too often is a sign of courtesy that everyone does and few only feel.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Weird things to think about

Photo: pexels.com, @olly (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Often these random thoughts can be absolutely creative. Here are some examples to keep your brain in flux as you stare at the dots and colours on your walls.

The only part of your reflection you can lick is your tongue.

Why does a human brain stop working when one falls in love?

When you buy a giant bed, you have more bedrooms but fewer bedrooms.

It'd be cool if everyone walked around naked all the time.

Some people just know everything. They’re a little nosy. Right?

People stick other people’s g*nitals in their mouths as a sign of affection.

When we breathe through our nose, we always inhale more air from one nostril than from the other this changes every 15 minutes.

The best part of cucumber tastes like the worst part of a watermelon.

I have seen more of the surface of the moon with my own eyes than I have of Earth.

There are more possible iterations of a game of chess than there are atoms in the known universe.

Watching a graduation ceremony is like sitting through a movie that entirely ends credits.

I hope that we find aliens within my lifetime.

I bet I would be best friends with Bradley Cooper if we ever met.

Okay, technically speaking, dying isn't an everyday activity. It is, however, done by a whole bunch of people every day.

Funny thoughts to ponder when bored

Photo: pexels.com, @githirinick (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below are some funny thoughts that will keep you busy when you are bored.

Are individuals buried with their braces on?

If Krystal’s is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, why is there a lock on the door?

Is it possible for monkeys to have a monkey’s uncle?

Let me chase and enjoy things that I know will never be mine.

What would happen; if the sun does not rise tomorrow and it’s all dark around, what will the world look like?

Where does the toe tag go on a dead person if they don’t have toes?

We chase happiness but do not get it too often. Will we get it; if we stop chasing it?

When the stars are out, they are visible, but when the lights are out, they are invisible.

How come we choose from just two people for President but fifty for Miss America?

If your driving a federal government-owned car and you run a stop sign, is it considered a crime?

If you get scared half to death twice, do you die?

Who decided to put the "s" in lisp?

How important does a person have to be before they are considered "assassinated" instead of just "murdered"?

Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars, and he’ll believe you. Tell him a bench has wet paint, and he has to touch it.

Why is it that our children can’t read the Bible in school, but they can in prison?

Why is incorrect spelt incorrectly in a dictionary?

Everything is possible if you believe enough.

Random thoughts of the day

Photo: pexels.com, @bear (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are days when you are simply bored and exhausted. Keep your mind engaged with some of these off-the-wall ideas regarding anything.

After all, armpit and pubic hair evolved to help trap pheromones.

College is not about being top of your class or getting high grades; and it's about surviving your course.

I just Googled '"crampon'", and it's already the name of a foot harness for climbing, so there goes that.

The fact is that grief today is a family matter as much as it is an individual one.

If you lead me astray, then my wanderings will bring me to my destination.

A different version of you exists in the minds of everyone who knows you.

And, when you want something, all the universe conspires to help you to achieve it.

Someone was born at this very moment, and someone lost his life at this very moment.

There's only one sunset, and it's been going around the earth for billions of years.

If you did something "like a boss," you'd probably just pay someone else to do it.

The irony of life is that just as we celebrate our birthdays every year, we also pass our death date every year; it’s just we are not aware of it.

The hospital where you were born is the only building you left without entering.

Why is "W" called double "U"? Shouldn't it be double "V"?

Sometimes the hardest thing and the right thing are the same.

Still learning how to stop telling people more than they need to know.

When you radiate positive energy, beautiful things will happen.

Are you strong enough to let go of things that you cannot have? Should you ever try it?

It kinda makes sense that the target audience for fidget spinners lost interest in them so quickly.

What are some random thoughts one can have?

Random thoughts are ones that emerge out of nowhere and at the most inconvenient times. These thoughts constantly go through your head, some of which you are aware of and others for which you have no explanation.

Why do I think about random things?

You may be thinking about strange things because you are bored and exhausted, and all of the events of the day are replaying in your head.

What are deep thoughts?

These are ideas that make you contemplate, either in the hopes of finding a solution or simply wondering why anything had to happen.

What is a weird thought?

This is just a common thought about something unusual in appearance or sound. For example, you might be wondering why chickens can't fly.

Are random thoughts normal?

They're perfectly normal. These are thoughts that enter your head unintentionally or without your knowledge.

How do I stop random thoughts?

You can keep yourself occupied by doing things like watching a movie or going out with a buddy. Consider engaging in an activity that will keep your mind and body occupied.

How can I control unwanted thoughts?

Avoid being a loner by controlling such ideas. Loneliness can make you feel stressed, which can lead to you thinking about a lot of things.

Random thoughts to contemplate over when you are out of your mind are a great way to unwind, recharge, and clear your mind. If you are feeling a little tense or perplexed, it is good to read a magazine, book or something that can keep you busy.

READ ALSO: 50+ romantic messages to ease your man's stress after a long day

Legit.ng recently published an article on romantic messages to ease your man's stress after a long day. There are numerous methods to make a man happy, particularly at the end of a long day. One of the options you have is to help him feel relieved after a difficult day.

Many people experience stress at work and in their personal lives. Having someone stand beside you during this time will lessen the impact of the pressure. Take a look at some of the wonderful comfort messages you might send to your loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng