70+ iconic Doc Holliday quotes from the movie and real life

Val Kilmer is an American legendary actor born. He is widely recognized as Doc Holliday, a role he portrayed in the 1993 western movie titled Tombstone. Doc Holliday is a fascinating character with a lot of humour. With such an incredible personality, there are so many iconic Doc Holliday quotes from the Tombstone film worth knowing.

Photo: Barry Brecheisen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Val Kilmer's performance as Doc Holliday in the Tombstone movie is exemplary. Almost every Doc Holliday quote stands out. The quotes are funny, emotional, and inspirational.

Famous Doc Holliday quotes about life

Doc Holliday and his interesting quotes made Tombstone a classic film. Below are some of the famous Doc Holliday quotes about life that will blow your mind.

I'm not travelling about the country in search of notoriety, and I think your newspaper fellows have already had a fair hack at me.

It appears he missed an excellent chance to keep his mouth shut.

There is no normal life, there’s just life. Get on with it.

You tell ’em I’m coming, and hell’s coming with me, you hear? Hell’s coming with me!

Fight’s commenced! Get to fightin’ or getaway.

How the hell did we get ourselves into this?

You're the only human being in my entire life that ever gave me hope...

I spent my whole life not knowing what I want out of it, just chasing my tail. Now, for the first time, I know exactly what I want and who. That’s the damnable misery of it.

Well, for a man that don’t go heeled, you run your mouth kinda reckless, don’t you?

Already got a guilty conscience. Might as well have the money, too. Good day now.

I enjoyed about as much of this as I could stand.

I'm a man without fear, Wyatt. I literally don't care if I live or die. But I can't fight human instinct.

If you fellows have been hunted from one end of the country to the other as I have been, you’ll understand what a bad man’s reputation is built on. I’ve had credit for more killings than I ever dreamed of.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Funny Doc Holliday quotes from the movie Tombstone

Doc Holliday is well recognized for his short humour dialogues in the Tombstone film. The list below includes some of the funny Doc Holliday Quotes. Read on.

I said p*ker’s an honest trade. Only suckers buck the tiger. The odds are all with the house.

Yes, it’s true. You are a good woman. Then again, you may be the Antichrist.

I feel it’s about to get weird.

Without a meal ticket I suppose.

Ed Bailey, you look like you're just ready to burst.

Why, Ike, whatever do you mean? Maybe p*ker’s just not your game, Ike. I’ve got an idea! Let’s have a spelling contest.

I won't be pawed at, thank you very much.

I don’t think I’ll let you arrest us today, Behan.

Forgive me if I don’t shake hands.

It appears he missed an excellent chance to keep his mouth shut.

I’m dying, how are you?

Why, Kate, you’re not wearing a bustle. How lewd.

Since when is Faro a business?

Make no mistake, it’s not revenge he’s after. It’s a reckoning.

Not me. I'm in my prime.

When will you wake up? You wouldn’t know a normal life if it bit you in the a*s.

Why, it’s the drunk piano player. You’re so drunk, you can’t hit nothin’. In fact, you’re probably seeing double.

What was that monkey show you were talking about?

Well, I'll be damned. Oh, this is funny.

Dave Rudabaugh is an ignorant scoundrel! I disapprove of his very existence. I considered ending it myself on several occasions, but self-control got the better of me.

Why should I obtain by force that which I can obtain by cheating?

Darling! Are you mad? You're not wearing a bustle.

I considered ending it myself on several occasions but self-control got the better of me.

That's what I love about Wyatt. He can talk himself into anything.

You know why I’m here. My hypocrisy only goes so far.

Evidently Mr. Ringo's an educated man. Now I really hate him.

Nonsense, I have not yet begun to defile myself.

Emotional Doc Holliday quotes from the movie Tombstone

Photo: Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do you know any emotional Doc Holliday quotes? If not, then have a look at the list below.

We must talk darling. It appears we must redefine the nature of our association.

D*mn it, you’re the most fallible, stubborn, self-deluded, bullheaded man I’ve ever known in my entire life.

You're no daisy! You're no daisy at all. Poor soul, you were just too high strung.

I'm afraid the strain was more than he could bear. Oh, I wasn't quite as sick as I made out.

Why Ed does this mean we're not friends anymore? You know Ed, if I thought you weren't my friend... I just don't think I could bear it!

That is a hell of a thing for you to say to me.

Make no mistake, it's not revenge he's after. It's a reckonin.

If I thought you weren't my friend, I just don't think I could bear it.

Weave a circle round him thrice, and close your eyes with holy dread. For he on honey-dew hath fed and drunk the milk of Paradise

You die first, get it? Your friends might get me in a rush, but not before I make your head into a canoe, you understand me?

And so she walked out of our lives forever..

Sure you do. Say goodbye to me. Go grab that spirited actress and make her your own. Take that beauty from it, don’t look back. Live every second. Live right on to the end. Live Wyatt. Live for me. Wyatt, if you were ever my friend, if you ever had even the slightest of feelin’ for me, leave now. Leave now. Please.

Famous Doc Holliday quotes

Doc Holliday's Tombstone quotes are the most remembered quotes from the Tombstone film. Some of his famous quotes are stated below.

I stand corrected, Wyatt. You’re an oak.

Conflict follows wrongdoing as surely as flies follow the herd.

Do you believe in friendship, Wyatt Earp?

I have two guns. One for each of ya’.

And what a maiden. Pure as the driven snow, I'm sure.

You may indeed, sir if you get lucky.

I’m your huckleberry.

It appears my hypocrisy knows no bounds.

There is no hook my friend. There’s only what we do.

Wyatt Earp? I’ve heard that name before. Don’t know where, but it wasn’t good.

Why Johnny Ringo, you look like somebody just walked over your grave.

That's it. Better start that ball rolling.

Doc spins his cup.

Down by the creek, walkin' on water.

You’re a daisy if you do.

This is funny.

A man like Ringo has got a great big hole, right in the middle of him. He can never kill enough, or steal enough, or inflict enough pain to ever fill it.

And you must be Ringo. Look, darling, Johnny Ringo. The deadliest pistoleer since Wild Bill, they say. What do you think, darling? Should I hate him?

I don't want to play anymore.

My mama always told me never put off till tomorrow people you can kill today.

I beg to differ, sir. We started a game we never got to finish. "Play for Blood," remember?

Down by the creek, walking on water.

Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What was Doc Holliday's famous line?

“I'm your huckleberry” is his famous quote.

What did Doc Holliday mean when he said I'm your huckleberry?

The phrase huckleberry basically means you are about to do something for someone. In the case of Doc Holliday, in the Tombstone movie, he actually meant that he was ready to fight with Johnny Ringo.

What were Doc Holliday's last words?

Doc Holliday's last words were, "This is funny."

This happened in the Tombstone movie, where Doc Holliday thought he would die in the gunfight, but unfortunately, he found himself at death's door in his bed instead, and he sarcastically said his last words: “This is funny.”

Doc Holliday's quotes are popular among his fans. Many people can identify with them irrespective of their life situations. There are several movies, books, and TV series that depict his life.

READ ALSO: 50+ funny quotes by Joel Osteen on life, love, hope and faith

Legit.ng recently posted a captivating article about 50+ funny quotes by Joel Osteen. Joel Osteen is a renowned pastor and televangelist from the United States. He is best known for his preaching and command of God's word in his televised sermons.

Joel Osteen has gained immense popularity on social media platforms by consistently spreading the word of God. In addition, he has authored several books, such as Your Best Life Now. Read this article to find more funny inspirational quotes by Joel Osteen on life, love, hope, and faith.

Source: Legit.ng