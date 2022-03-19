100+ aesthetic sad playlist names to set the mood from the get-go

There are days when all you want to do is cry. What better way to express your emotions than by listening to sorrowful music? These songs bring you to a place where you can reminisce about bygone eras while also remembering the good old days. Aesthetic sad playlist names normally come in handy when one is feeling low.

Whether making a playlist to cry your eyes out to or just sit about and feel sorry for yourself, make sure it keeps you in the mood you want to be in. Here is a guide to assist you with that. It contains some of the best sad playlist name suggestions.

Aesthetic sad playlist names

Generating playlists that make you feel a specific way is no doubt an art. However, giving your playlist the correct name might be the icing on the cake. Here are some subtle sad playlist names that you may use to make your own.

A Darker Kind of Day

A Playlist of Breakup Anthems

Above The Law

Acoustic Break-Up Songs

Adrenaline Rush

All My Tears

All the Singles

All Time Low Playlist

Bad Trip

Blackest of Blacks

Blameless Beautiful

Burning House

Catch My Breath

Cold Desert

Cold Weather Blues

Country Taylor

Crying Favorites

Crying in the Club

Crying Pillow

Dark and Deep

Depresso coffee

Every Shade of Blue

Feeling small and insignificant

Folk Songs

Forget You

Get Over Your Ex

Go Your Own Way

Goodbye My Lover

Hauntingly Beautiful

Heartbreaking Slow Jams

Heavily Produced

How I Deal With Being Single

I Miss You Now

Ill Be There for You

It's Been a Rough Day

Lonely daydreams

Makes Me Think of You

Making onions cry

Maybe next time

Metal Baby

No more of you

Now That Youre Gone

Oh so Gloomy

On the Verge of Panic Attacks and Anxiety

Only a fool for you

Only Love Can Hurt

Picking up the Pieces While You're Broken Hearted

Sad Songs That Will Make you

Self-indulgent drama

Song for When You're Scared to Say "I Love You"

Soul Music that Heals

Stories of Country Life

Strong Enough

Tap to feel Despair

The Most Depressing Songs Ever Recorded

The Rancid Symphony

Wake Up in the Morning and Your SO Isn't Next to you

When Life Gets Hard, Put on a Breakup Song or Ten

When the butterflies in your stomach turn into bats

When Your Mom Says It's Just Depression and to Get Over It

Sad girl playlist names

Slow, wonderful music that reaches their hearts is a girl's favourite thing. The first step in making a new sad playlist is to give it a name that you will feel at ease with. The name must balance being descriptive, sounding good, and accurately portraying your sad state of mind. Here are some girly sad playlist name ideas to think about.

A Little Less Conversation

All Spotify Hits

All the Colours of My Dreams

Angel energy

Auditory Hallucination

Being a Misfit

Best Chorus

Canon's Fired

Creating a New Self

Cry Me a River

Deep Dark Secrets

Distorted Reality

Don't Listen Unless Stable

Early 2000's

Elevator Dance Party

Entering a Parallel Dimension

Escape the ordinary

Every Mood Imaginable

Flowers in my heart

Getting lost in what I love.

Growing & Glowing

Heart Beating Slow

Heartbeats

Hip Hop Hits

Holding hands

If My Heart Had a Voice

In the Dark

Joji STOP

Just Listen To The World Around You

Lonely Nights

Melting kisses

Memories of love

Misty Morning

Music That'll Defrost Your Heart

Ocean Goddess

She wore moonlight like lingerie

Some Nights Some Days

Songs That Made Me a Better Person

Songs that Sound Cold

Sound of Silence

Stargazing into early mornings

Stuck on Chorus

Symphony of Pain

Tell Me Why

That Indie Song much Cooler than Mine

The golden daze of summer

The Lonely Sunshine

The Moment I Missed You Most

The One that Got Away

The Quirkiest Dance Party In The World

The Soundtrack to Your Summer

The Sunset Setting

The Trendsetters

The World Becomes A Fantasy

Time travel

We're made of stardust

We're Going to the Moon

When It's Just Me And My Friends

Wine in Hand, Swinging Shoes

Wolves In The Night

Sad boy playlist names

After you have spent a lot of time narrowing down the melancholy songs for your playlist, it is crucial to give it a name that accurately describes the type of music it contains. Here are a few samples of sad playlist names Spotify ideas to get you started.

Above Average

Acoustics Version

All Barks No Bites

All Daze Long

All Eyes On Me

Autumn Afternoons

Back in Garage

Bon Iverson

Conflict Resolution 101

Cowboy Like Me

Dear Loverboy

Dope Beats

Driving through the Rains

Echo's at Night

Ethereal

Feelings and other stupid things

Fiesta de la Tarde

Go Back and Redo it Again

Grandma's Childhood Chronicles

Hit em hard

Hot rhymes

Hurt but not Broken

In My Mood

Just a Sadboi

Leave, I'm sad

Left me right here

Let Me Remember This

Lowkey Indie

Mirror to my Soul

Moonchild's Playlist

Motif motif MOTIF

My EMO Phase

My Muse

Old-School Funkadelic Flava

Sad Rocky Hit

Sad Day Of My Life

Shuffle to Moon

Songs Called 'Colors'

Songs I could dance to

Songs that give Closure

Songs that Sound Witchy

Songs with Weird Names

Sonic Sonnets

Sounds Like Summer

Storytellers of Past

Study Tunes

Tap Tap Rains

Tell me why

That kid Was Me

That Southern Accent

The Coming of Age

The Dark Times

The Sad Beats Of My Life

The Moment I knew

The Night We Met

Underrated Gems

Uptown Groove

Venus

Vibe Nation

Winter Carrols

Wolffy Loony Tunes

Your Companion through Sweaty Workouts

Sad emo-rap playlist names

You can use name ideas to bring out the correct tone, whether you're making a playlist for a gym workout or a road trip with your friends. Here are some suggestions for sad emo-rap playlists.

90s Hip Hop Playlist

All About that Bass

All That She Wants

All You Have Is Now

At Last, You Will Cry

Back to Black

B-Boy Day Dreamin

Because You Left Me

Bling Bling Rap Collection

Blow Your Mind Raps

Build up To Party

Can I Kick It?

Certified Trill

Chill Rap Songs

Cold Winter Nights

Come Back Soon! Please!

Crying for Help

Dedicated to My Crew

Endless Love

Essential Rap Playlist

Favourite Rap Songs

Feel Good Raps

Feels Like Party Time

Gangsta Rap Classics

Gangstas Paradise

Get the Tears Flowing

Get Ur Freak On

Go Hard or Go Home

Hey There Lonely Girl

Hip Hop Anthems

How I Miss You so Much!

In Your Dreams

Just as I Am

Loneliness in The Crowd

Mellowest Raps of all Time

My Beautiful Wreck

My only Pain Is Missing You

Old School Eminem

On the Low

Party Like a Rockstar

Party Starter Squad

Pop Heartbreaks

Rap Lunch Break

Rap Masterpieces

Rap Songs Evergreen Hits

Rap the Day Away

Rhythm of My Broken Heart!

Sad Rap Playlist

Sad Rap Songs

Saddest Songs Ever

Some Things Never Try to Fix

Soul Anti-Depressants

Summer Vibes Rap Songs

Tears for Fears

The Best Rap Songs

The Blueprint

The Great Ones

The True Blue Soundtrack

Try This Rap Songs Mix

Up in Smoke

Sad emo K-pop playlist names

If you are a great fan of K-pop music and are making an incredible playlist with all of your favourite K-pop songs, you'll want to give it a name that reflects your sad mood. Take a look at the list below for some cool emo playlist names.

After Glow

Again & Again

Always Be My Baby

Beauty in Simplicity

Bias Crush

Bleeding Love

Classic K-Pop

Come Back To Me

Crazy Night

Dangerous Love

Electropop Inspiration

Endless Heartbreak

Every Song is You

Feel Good Mixtape

Fluffy Breakups

Girl Power Edition

Im a K-Pop Fan

Inspiring K-Pop

Intoxicated

Just Right

K-Pop Picks

K-Pop Power Hours

K-Pop Soul Power

K-Pop With a Twist

Letting Go Of Exes

Lips Like Sugar

Looking to the Future

Love is Dangerous

Love Lost & Found

Midnight Blue

Mr. Me Too

Now Youre Gone

Oh My Song

Orange Caramel

Painful Breakup

Rain + Rainbow

Rhymes with Love

Right Side Of My Heart

Rock And Pop Hits

Romantic Notes

Sad K-Pop Beats

Sexy Dance Night Boosters

Sick Beats

Silent Snow

Spotless Mind

Sweet Heart

Sweet K-Pop

That Popular Girl

The Best of K-Pop

The Greatest All-Cast K-Pop

The Last Thumbs Up

The Real Thing!

Together Alone

Tripping Triad

Twilight Zone

Vibrant Secrets

Wonderful Day

Wonderful Tonight

Young Forever

You're the Answer

People build playlists for a variety of purposes. It could be because they are enthusiastic about certain songs or artists, want to share their favourite music with others, or want to show off their music collection's diversity. The sad playlist names listed above will put you in the perfect mood.

