100+ unique guinea pig names for your beloved furry friend

Guinea pigs are an exceedingly cute rodent species. They are also known as cavies because they are members of the Caviidae family. Because they come in a variety of breeds, colour combinations, and hair lengths, naming your gorgeous guinea pig can be difficult. Take a look at these 100+ unique guinea pig names for your cherished animal pet to gain some inspiration.

A black and white guinea pig with a Santa marvin. Photo: pexels.com, @julytrosh

Source: UGC

Guinea pigs are one-of-a-kind creatures with names to match their equal personalities. They make excellent pets and require little upkeep. They do not take a lot of space, have simple housing needs, and it is a lot of fun to construct a little play area! You can choose from the list below some adorable names for guinea pigs.

What are some unique guinea pig names?

Consider giving your animal pet a name that corresponds to their personality. It could be challenging to come up with cute names for guinea pigs, given that there are so many of them. Here are a few popular unique names for guinea pigs to narrow down your options.

Milo

Peanut

Sunny

Tiny

Muffin

Sergey

Diesel

Bruce

Yuri

Zeus

Jax

Vladimir

Patrick

Jason

Ernie

Konstantin

Kingsley

Nutmeg

Skeeter

Snidely

Sparky

Speedy

Stormy

Twister

Whiplash

Xena

Zip

Zippity-Doo-Dah

Cocoa

Cupcake

Fig

Galette

Gum Drop

Honey

Huckleberry

Licorice

Mango

Maple

Marshmallow

Mochi

Peaches

Pear

Plum

Oreo

Paddington

Peanut

Tinkerbell

Penny

Willow

Percy

Perry

Pigglepops

Rowan

Twitch

Shadow

Smokey

Smudge

Zippy

Critter

Zoomie

Scamper

Biscuit

Beanie

Prism

Noodle

Pixie

Dusky

Clumsy

Bella

Luna

Zee

Skittles

Lucy

Echo

Olive

Clawy

Leonard

Ozzie

Paco

Zipper

Oliver

Chuckles

Whisper

Ripple

Pixie

Pebbles

Fuzz

Wheeker

Frisky

Twitter

Hopper

Oinker

Whiskey

Kratos

Rascal

Bear

Scuff

Scary

Nails

Thug

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Adorable male guinea pig names

Guinea pig and pineapple fruit. Photo: pexels.com, @psco

Source: UGC

What is a good name for a male guinea pig? Male guinea pigs are known as boars. Some of the most popular ones are Edward and Charlie. The following are other names for male guinea pigs that describe your beloved furry friend.

Bailey

Biscuit

Elmo

Donald

Dewey

Huey

Louie

Teddy

Ace

Finn

Lucky

Alfalfa

Alfie

Simba

Scar

Mufasa

Rafiki

Pumbaa

Archie

Milo

Frodo

Simon

Onyx

Milo

Opie

Colt

Pluto

Homer

Ozzy

Tank

Dexter

Cognac

Coppertop

Ebony

Fudgie

Good Deal

Final Countdown

Hate 8

Big Data

Sunshine

Robber

Doctor D

Milestone

Adrian

Inky

Ivory

Fudge

Fuzzy bear

Garnet

George

Ginger

Gingerbread man

Gizmo

Goliath

Gromet

Gus Hunter

Lennox

Oliver

Fabio

Ham

Boomer

Rooster

Hannibal

Herzog

Metroid

Jinx

Sampson

Wario

Omega

Nova

Leonidas

Hellion

Archer

Charlemagne

Rictus

Tamerlane

Cutter

Heretic

Zero

Darkness

Horatio

Kraven

Napoleon

Zeus

Botha

Jester

Vice

Decimus

Grundy

Ulysses

Mosaic

Vasily

Bizarro

Mannerheim

Athena

Savage

Surge

Vader

Forrest

Kain

Cute names for female guinea pigs

Grayscale photo of white and black guinea pig. Photo: pexels.com, @peterorlov

Source: UGC

What do you call a female guinea pig? Female guineas are known as sows. Because they are gregarious and herd animals who enjoy each other's company, it is recommended that they be kept in herds or at least in pairs. Here are some fantastic girl guinea pig names for your little best pal.

Princess

Daisy

Rosie

Deodemonda

Raven

Rosie

Ruby

Magnolia

Nibbles

Nova

Nikki

Noel

Cassandra

Partricha

Eb

Cam

Becky

Buttercup

Ashleigh

Cinnamon

Rosanna

Woody

Tawny

Tiara

Tinkerbell

Toffee

Twilight

Sweetheart

Oreo

Chica

Furball

Pipsqueak

Princess Amore

Farrah

Rachel

Zelda

Zora

Zsa Zsa

Sabina

Ringlet

Izzy

Juniper

Jingles

Kira

Kiki

Kiwi

Lily

Luna

Licorice

Minnie

Mocha

Nala

Nellie

Opal

Olivia

Pearl

Gazelle

Bella

Celeste

Venus

Betsy

Velvet

Mira

Marilyn

Harriet

Bramble

Waffle

Luna

Princess Luna

Goldilocks

Sugar

Ladybug

Nutmeg

Jasmine

Peaches

Luna

Magic

Pearl

Lavender

Lilac

Gretel

Prudence

Cressida

Flora

Pumpkin

Nutella

Guinivere

Peaches

Dolly

Evie

Sophie

Pinky

Topsy

Adora

Lily

Mossy

Orchid

Petunia

Poppy

Rosebud

Funny guinea pig names

White and black guinea pig on pink flower. Photo: pexels.com, @leanavidi

Source: UGC

If you are looking for good names that are funny, look no further! Below are some of the funny guinea names you are surely going to like.

Percy

Ember

Luna

Cinnamon

Lexi

Marshmallow

Bullet

Nala

Penny

Coco

Lola

Theo

Misty

Pebbles

Milo

Angel

Spirit

Magic

Centaur

Morfeus

Storm

Cleopatra

Butterball

Rodalyn

Barbie

Nadia

Camillia

Amphitrite

Pearl

Twitch

Bobo

Capone

Pepe

Good guinea pig names

Close up shot of a guinea pig. Photo: pexels.com, @jnegrets

Source: UGC

Look for a name that has a good meaning and is easy to remember when choosing a name for your small pet. Check out the names on the list below for some inspiration.

Alaska

Aspen

Elsa

Juniper

Lily

Collie

Marble

Fuzzy

Peach

Pepper

Hazel

Carmel

Cruella

Domino

Chaplin

Tuxedo Man

Bon-Bon

Spotty

Fountain

Emily

Milk

Martha

Sprinkle

Penguin

Cow

Cloudy

Panda

Coal

Pebble

Delaney

Pepper

Dust

Galaxy

Shadow

Cattle

Skunk

Oreo

Numbers

Desperado

Blades

Flint

Maverick

Rotten

Ozzy

Hell-bent

Little Devil

Lego

Scooter

Whizzer

Shadow

Wilbur

Shaggy

Winston

Silky

Yoda

Smokey

Yoko

Tiny

Gus-Gus

Speedy

Nightmare

Linus

Ziggy

Mini-me

Hammer

Tile

Zach

Kooky

Elvis

Jeffery

Microchip

Arni

Smudge

Zeus

Squeaker

Zipper

Fudge

Harry

Ellie

Holly

Whisky

Barney

Muffin

Ruffles

Spike

Oreo

Snickers

Shadow

Solus

Reaver

Grudge

Gauntlet

Damage

Hess

Phoenix

Skinner

Stomper

Cassidy

Kabuki

Deuce

Unisex guinea pig names for pairs

Close-up photo of two brown and beige. Photo: pexels.com, @scottwebb

Source: UGC

Guinea pigs are quite social animals, so you will need a matching set of names if you buy two. Here are a few interesting names that you can choose from.

Ace and Monty

Adam and Eve

Alfalfa and Hay

Ava and Evie

Ava and Mia

Beauty and Beast

Beavis and Butthead

Bert and Ernie

Bonnie and Clyde

Chips and Guac

Chips and Salsa

Chubby and Chunky

Clementine and Tangerine

Cookies and Cream

Cotton and Ball

Cuddles and Snuggles

Dawn and Dusk

Elsa and Anna

Faith and Hope

Finn and Gus

Fluffy and Puffy

Hailey and Hannah

Hall and Oates

Hansel and Gretel

Holmes and Watson

Homer and Bart

Jess and Jenn

Julie and Julia

Laverne and Shirley

Lucky and Jinx

Luna and Sol

Mickey and Minnie

Nibbles and Sniffles

Peanut and Butter

Phoenix and Ember

Romeo and Juliet

Rosemary and Sage

Ruby and Sapphire

Salt and Pepper

Scooby and Shaggy

Snicker and Doodle

Squeaker and Squealer

Stella and Grace

Sugar and Spice

Thelma and Louise

Wiggles and Twitch

Yin and Yang

Robert and Mary

Golden and Brighter

Yulin and Yonda

Cute pair female guinea pig names

People grooming a guinea pig. Photo: pexels.com, @gustavofring

Source: UGC

Guinea pigs come in various colours, textures, and sizes, and they all have their own distinct and endearing personalities. If you are getting a pair, you will need some great names to give them.

Goatee and Bikini

Wrinkly and Botox

Harold and Baldi-locks

Peach Fuzz and Hairy

Dahlia and Onyx

Treacle and Damien

Oreo and Truffle

Domino and Panda

Velvet and Panther

Voodoo and Eve

Pepper and Wiz

Balderdash and Baldwin

Shave and Brubeck

Indigo and Jet

Midnight and Buttercup

Moon and Sunny

Akira and Mystic

Alf and Norris

Nova and Boxer

Onyx and Buster

Pablo and Honey

Caramel and Pancake

Biscuit and Latte

Sandy and Onyx

Babe and Bacon

Bacon Bit and Chomper

Hogwash and Scooter

Scurry and Shaggy

Klingon and Chewy

Pigzilla and Hot Wheels

Unique pair of male guinea pig names

Pineapple fruit between 2 guinea pig. Photo: pexels.com, @psco

Source: UGC

It is helpful to think about your boy guinea pig's basic traits while deciding on a name. What colours or patterns, for example, set it apart from others? Is your guinea pig's coat smooth, fluffy, or covered?

Ace and Alvin

Albert and Ash

Arthur and Aladdin

Badger and Chicharrones

Chorizo and Domino

Sonic and Spongebob

Spud and Sunny

Teddy and Timothy

Tiny and Sapphire

Efran and Sheeply

Amory and Taima

Toffee and Tom

Thumb and Tommy

Topsy and Tumeric

Twitch and Wheatley

Winston and Woody

Zebedee and Zorro

Fuzz and McFuzz

Fuzzbucket and Fuzzmeister

Ginny Pig and Godzilla

Goliath and Zipper

Zorro and Zane

Chubaka and Luna

Shadow and Zorro

Cookie and Curly

Domino and Pixie

Sleepy and Patches

Wheek and Godzilla

Toupee and Pipsqueak

Yoda and Whistler

Whizzer and Zipper

Cute guinea pig names that are unique

White and brown guinea pig with an Ora. Photo: pexels.com, @catherineleclert

Source: UGC

Guinea pigs, unlike other rodents, are noisy tiny critters. If you want a name for your guinea pig that is as unique as it is, here are some suggestions.

Lumi

Noel

Paloma

Pearl

Gillette

Perm

Pinky

Fuzzy

Alopecia

Fishbait

Hermione

Damian

Drury

Jaleesa

Kaipo

Nibbles

Chomper

Piglet

Squeak

Purry

Popcorn

Popper

Scamper

Lennan

Madhur

Madoka

Manju

Mashooq

Shirz

Sumadhur

Poppy

Camilla

Jojo

Rosie

Carmelita

Lady

Ruby

Chlo

Lily

Salt

Snow

Angel

Dawn

Whitey

Snoopy

Mickey

Sasha

Cilla

Lola

Scarlet

Daisy

Lottie

Shirley

Daphne

Lulu

Sue

Darcey

Maisie

Shaggy

Buzz

Razor

Jennifurr

Vail

Napolean

Nibbles

Oinker

Peppa

Piggy

Piggy Sue

Piglet

Pork Chop

Porky

Curly

Fluffy

Frisky

Furball

Hop or Hopper

Patches

Rumble

Scamper

You have a lot of options when it comes to guinea pig names. Look through the names in the lists above to pick the ideal name for your furry friend.

READ ALSO: Male and female tiefling names: find a fitting name for your character

Legit.ng recently published an article about tiefling names. Tieflings are noted for their ambiguous nature as half-human, half-animal beings with incredible knowledge and strength.

If you wish to employ tieflings in your fantasy games, check out this article for some tiefling names to help you come up with some ideas.

Source: Legit.ng