100+ unique guinea pig names for your beloved furry friend
Guinea pigs are an exceedingly cute rodent species. They are also known as cavies because they are members of the Caviidae family. Because they come in a variety of breeds, colour combinations, and hair lengths, naming your gorgeous guinea pig can be difficult. Take a look at these 100+ unique guinea pig names for your cherished animal pet to gain some inspiration.
Guinea pigs are one-of-a-kind creatures with names to match their equal personalities. They make excellent pets and require little upkeep. They do not take a lot of space, have simple housing needs, and it is a lot of fun to construct a little play area! You can choose from the list below some adorable names for guinea pigs.
What are some unique guinea pig names?
Consider giving your animal pet a name that corresponds to their personality. It could be challenging to come up with cute names for guinea pigs, given that there are so many of them. Here are a few popular unique names for guinea pigs to narrow down your options.
- Milo
- Peanut
- Sunny
- Tiny
- Muffin
- Sergey
- Diesel
- Bruce
- Yuri
- Zeus
- Jax
- Vladimir
- Patrick
- Jason
- Ernie
- Konstantin
- Kingsley
- Nutmeg
- Skeeter
- Snidely
- Sparky
- Speedy
- Stormy
- Twister
- Whiplash
- Xena
- Zip
- Zippity-Doo-Dah
- Cocoa
- Cupcake
- Fig
- Galette
- Gum Drop
- Honey
- Huckleberry
- Licorice
- Mango
- Maple
- Marshmallow
- Mochi
- Peaches
- Pear
- Plum
- Oreo
- Paddington
- Peanut
- Tinkerbell
- Penny
- Willow
- Percy
- Perry
- Pigglepops
- Rowan
- Twitch
- Shadow
- Smokey
- Smudge
- Zippy
- Critter
- Zoomie
- Scamper
- Biscuit
- Beanie
- Prism
- Noodle
- Pixie
- Dusky
- Clumsy
- Bella
- Luna
- Zee
- Skittles
- Lucy
- Echo
- Olive
- Clawy
- Leonard
- Ozzie
- Paco
- Zipper
- Oliver
- Chuckles
- Whisper
- Ripple
- Pixie
- Pebbles
- Fuzz
- Wheeker
- Frisky
- Hopper
- Oinker
- Whiskey
- Kratos
- Rascal
- Bear
- Scuff
- Scary
- Nails
- Thug
Adorable male guinea pig names
What is a good name for a male guinea pig? Male guinea pigs are known as boars. Some of the most popular ones are Edward and Charlie. The following are other names for male guinea pigs that describe your beloved furry friend.
- Bailey
- Biscuit
- Elmo
- Donald
- Dewey
- Huey
- Louie
- Teddy
- Ace
- Finn
- Lucky
- Alfalfa
- Alfie
- Simba
- Scar
- Mufasa
- Rafiki
- Pumbaa
- Archie
- Milo
- Frodo
- Simon
- Onyx
- Milo
- Opie
- Colt
- Pluto
- Homer
- Ozzy
- Tank
- Dexter
- Cognac
- Coppertop
- Ebony
- Fudgie
- Good Deal
- Final Countdown
- Hate 8
- Big Data
- Sunshine
- Robber
- Doctor D
- Milestone
- Adrian
- Inky
- Ivory
- Fudge
- Fuzzy bear
- Garnet
- George
- Ginger
- Gingerbread man
- Gizmo
- Goliath
- Gromet
- Gus Hunter
- Lennox
- Oliver
- Fabio
- Ham
- Boomer
- Rooster
- Hannibal
- Herzog
- Metroid
- Jinx
- Sampson
- Wario
- Omega
- Nova
- Leonidas
- Hellion
- Archer
- Charlemagne
- Rictus
- Tamerlane
- Cutter
- Heretic
- Zero
- Darkness
- Horatio
- Kraven
- Napoleon
- Zeus
- Botha
- Jester
- Vice
- Decimus
- Grundy
- Ulysses
- Mosaic
- Vasily
- Bizarro
- Mannerheim
- Athena
- Savage
- Surge
- Vader
- Forrest
- Kain
Cute names for female guinea pigs
What do you call a female guinea pig? Female guineas are known as sows. Because they are gregarious and herd animals who enjoy each other's company, it is recommended that they be kept in herds or at least in pairs. Here are some fantastic girl guinea pig names for your little best pal.
- Princess
- Daisy
- Rosie
- Deodemonda
- Raven
- Rosie
- Ruby
- Magnolia
- Nibbles
- Nova
- Nikki
- Noel
- Cassandra
- Partricha
- Eb
- Cam
- Becky
- Buttercup
- Ashleigh
- Cinnamon
- Rosanna
- Woody
- Tawny
- Tiara
- Tinkerbell
- Toffee
- Twilight
- Sweetheart
- Oreo
- Chica
- Furball
- Pipsqueak
- Princess Amore
- Farrah
- Rachel
- Zelda
- Zora
- Zsa Zsa
- Sabina
- Ringlet
- Izzy
- Juniper
- Jingles
- Kira
- Kiki
- Kiwi
- Lily
- Luna
- Licorice
- Minnie
- Mocha
- Nala
- Nellie
- Opal
- Olivia
- Pearl
- Gazelle
- Bella
- Celeste
- Venus
- Betsy
- Velvet
- Mira
- Marilyn
- Harriet
- Bramble
- Waffle
- Luna
- Princess Luna
- Goldilocks
- Sugar
- Ladybug
- Nutmeg
- Jasmine
- Peaches
- Luna
- Magic
- Pearl
- Lavender
- Lilac
- Gretel
- Prudence
- Cressida
- Flora
- Pumpkin
- Nutella
- Guinivere
- Peaches
- Dolly
- Evie
- Sophie
- Pinky
- Topsy
- Adora
- Lily
- Mossy
- Orchid
- Petunia
- Poppy
- Rosebud
Funny guinea pig names
If you are looking for good names that are funny, look no further! Below are some of the funny guinea names you are surely going to like.
- Percy
- Ember
- Luna
- Cinnamon
- Lexi
- Marshmallow
- Bullet
- Nala
- Penny
- Coco
- Lola
- Theo
- Misty
- Pebbles
- Milo
- Angel
- Spirit
- Magic
- Centaur
- Morfeus
- Storm
- Cleopatra
- Butterball
- Rodalyn
- Barbie
- Nadia
- Camillia
- Amphitrite
- Pearl
- Twitch
- Bobo
- Capone
- Pepe
Good guinea pig names
Look for a name that has a good meaning and is easy to remember when choosing a name for your small pet. Check out the names on the list below for some inspiration.
- Alaska
- Aspen
- Elsa
- Juniper
- Lily
- Collie
- Marble
- Fuzzy
- Peach
- Pepper
- Hazel
- Carmel
- Cruella
- Domino
- Chaplin
- Tuxedo Man
- Bon-Bon
- Spotty
- Fountain
- Emily
- Milk
- Martha
- Sprinkle
- Penguin
- Cow
- Cloudy
- Panda
- Coal
- Pebble
- Delaney
- Pepper
- Dust
- Galaxy
- Shadow
- Cattle
- Skunk
- Oreo
- Numbers
- Desperado
- Blades
- Flint
- Maverick
- Rotten
- Ozzy
- Hell-bent
- Little Devil
- Lego
- Scooter
- Whizzer
- Shadow
- Wilbur
- Shaggy
- Winston
- Silky
- Yoda
- Smokey
- Yoko
- Tiny
- Gus-Gus
- Speedy
- Nightmare
- Linus
- Ziggy
- Mini-me
- Hammer
- Tile
- Zach
- Kooky
- Elvis
- Jeffery
- Microchip
- Arni
- Smudge
- Zeus
- Squeaker
- Zipper
- Fudge
- Harry
- Ellie
- Holly
- Whisky
- Barney
- Muffin
- Ruffles
- Spike
- Oreo
- Snickers
- Shadow
- Solus
- Reaver
- Grudge
- Gauntlet
- Damage
- Hess
- Phoenix
- Skinner
- Stomper
- Cassidy
- Kabuki
- Deuce
Unisex guinea pig names for pairs
Guinea pigs are quite social animals, so you will need a matching set of names if you buy two. Here are a few interesting names that you can choose from.
- Ace and Monty
- Adam and Eve
- Alfalfa and Hay
- Ava and Evie
- Ava and Mia
- Beauty and Beast
- Beavis and Butthead
- Bert and Ernie
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Chips and Guac
- Chips and Salsa
- Chubby and Chunky
- Clementine and Tangerine
- Cookies and Cream
- Cotton and Ball
- Cuddles and Snuggles
- Dawn and Dusk
- Elsa and Anna
- Faith and Hope
- Finn and Gus
- Fluffy and Puffy
- Hailey and Hannah
- Hall and Oates
- Hansel and Gretel
- Holmes and Watson
- Homer and Bart
- Jess and Jenn
- Julie and Julia
- Laverne and Shirley
- Lucky and Jinx
- Luna and Sol
- Mickey and Minnie
- Nibbles and Sniffles
- Peanut and Butter
- Phoenix and Ember
- Romeo and Juliet
- Rosemary and Sage
- Ruby and Sapphire
- Salt and Pepper
- Scooby and Shaggy
- Snicker and Doodle
- Squeaker and Squealer
- Stella and Grace
- Sugar and Spice
- Thelma and Louise
- Wiggles and Twitch
- Yin and Yang
- Robert and Mary
- Golden and Brighter
- Yulin and Yonda
Cute pair female guinea pig names
Guinea pigs come in various colours, textures, and sizes, and they all have their own distinct and endearing personalities. If you are getting a pair, you will need some great names to give them.
- Goatee and Bikini
- Wrinkly and Botox
- Harold and Baldi-locks
- Peach Fuzz and Hairy
- Dahlia and Onyx
- Treacle and Damien
- Oreo and Truffle
- Domino and Panda
- Velvet and Panther
- Voodoo and Eve
- Pepper and Wiz
- Balderdash and Baldwin
- Shave and Brubeck
- Indigo and Jet
- Midnight and Buttercup
- Moon and Sunny
- Akira and Mystic
- Alf and Norris
- Nova and Boxer
- Onyx and Buster
- Pablo and Honey
- Caramel and Pancake
- Biscuit and Latte
- Sandy and Onyx
- Babe and Bacon
- Bacon Bit and Chomper
- Hogwash and Scooter
- Scurry and Shaggy
- Klingon and Chewy
- Pigzilla and Hot Wheels
Unique pair of male guinea pig names
It is helpful to think about your boy guinea pig's basic traits while deciding on a name. What colours or patterns, for example, set it apart from others? Is your guinea pig's coat smooth, fluffy, or covered?
- Ace and Alvin
- Albert and Ash
- Arthur and Aladdin
- Badger and Chicharrones
- Chorizo and Domino
- Sonic and Spongebob
- Spud and Sunny
- Teddy and Timothy
- Tiny and Sapphire
- Efran and Sheeply
- Amory and Taima
- Toffee and Tom
- Thumb and Tommy
- Topsy and Tumeric
- Twitch and Wheatley
- Winston and Woody
- Zebedee and Zorro
- Fuzz and McFuzz
- Fuzzbucket and Fuzzmeister
- Ginny Pig and Godzilla
- Goliath and Zipper
- Zorro and Zane
- Chubaka and Luna
- Shadow and Zorro
- Cookie and Curly
- Domino and Pixie
- Sleepy and Patches
- Wheek and Godzilla
- Toupee and Pipsqueak
- Yoda and Whistler
- Whizzer and Zipper
Cute guinea pig names that are unique
Guinea pigs, unlike other rodents, are noisy tiny critters. If you want a name for your guinea pig that is as unique as it is, here are some suggestions.
- Lumi
- Noel
- Paloma
- Pearl
- Gillette
- Perm
- Pinky
- Fuzzy
- Alopecia
- Fishbait
- Hermione
- Damian
- Drury
- Jaleesa
- Kaipo
- Nibbles
- Chomper
- Piglet
- Squeak
- Purry
- Popcorn
- Popper
- Scamper
- Lennan
- Madhur
- Madoka
- Manju
- Mashooq
- Shirz
- Sumadhur
- Poppy
- Camilla
- Jojo
- Rosie
- Carmelita
- Lady
- Ruby
- Chlo
- Lily
- Salt
- Snow
- Angel
- Dawn
- Whitey
- Snoopy
- Mickey
- Sasha
- Cilla
- Lola
- Scarlet
- Daisy
- Lottie
- Shirley
- Daphne
- Lulu
- Sue
- Darcey
- Maisie
- Shaggy
- Buzz
- Razor
- Jennifurr
- Vail
- Napolean
- Nibbles
- Oinker
- Peppa
- Piggy
- Piggy Sue
- Piglet
- Pork Chop
- Porky
- Curly
- Fluffy
- Frisky
- Furball
- Hop or Hopper
- Patches
- Rumble
- Scamper
You have a lot of options when it comes to guinea pig names. Look through the names in the lists above to pick the ideal name for your furry friend.
Source: Legit.ng