100+ aesthetic cottagecore names for boys, girls and pets

Finding a name for your baby girl or boy is a huge responsibility and one of the most important decisions you will make as a new parent. Names have an impact, and parents choose names that will positively impact their children. Check out the collection of aesthetic cottagecore names for boys, girls, and pets and their meanings if you're searching for something unique for your baby.

Cottagecore baby names are part of a contemporary aesthetic trend characterized by an idealized view of rural life. Cottagecore's lace-trimmed aesthetics perfectly fit these historical names with soothing tones and calming auras. You have a lot of options when it comes to names for your children.

Cute cottagecore names for pets

Having a pet is something that many people enjoy. Pets keep you company and are adorably cute. If you have recently acquired a pet, you probably think of a name for your new friend. Below is a list of options from which to choose.

Aster: A plant of the daisy family

A plant of the daisy family Barley: A tall, grassy plant

A tall, grassy plant Basil: An aromatic herb

An aromatic herb Birch: Thin-leaf tree

Thin-leaf tree Blizzard: Wild storm

Wild storm Blue: Nature-inspired colour

Nature-inspired colour Brin: Like a hill

Like a hill Birdie: Bird-inspired

Bird-inspired Dakota: Friendly companion

Friendly companion Denver: One who belongs to the green valley

One who belongs to the green valley Dusty: Powdery

Powdery Echo: Sounds in open space

Sounds in open space Everest: Courageous

Courageous Eco: Environment

Environment Farley: Woodland clearing

Woodland clearing Fern: The plant

The plant Felding: Lives in the fields

Lives in the fields Fleur: Like a flower

Like a flower Flint: Flint rock; rock used to create a spark

Flint rock; rock used to create a spark Forrest: Of the woods

Of the woods Iris: Colors of the rainbow

Colors of the rainbow Ivy: The deep green climbing plant

The deep green climbing plant Jet: Black and shiny gemstone

Black and shiny gemstone Jupiter: 5th planet from the sun

5th planet from the sun Ka: Hawaiian for ocean

Hawaiian for ocean Kalani: The sky

The sky Thorn: From Thorne

From Thorne Topaz: Gemstone

Gemstone Thistle: A prickly purple flower

A prickly purple flower Rio: River

River Ridge: Spine of a mountain

Spine of a mountain River: Flow of water

Flow of water Sahara: Desert

Desert Savannah: Grassland

Grassland Shenandoah: Spruce stream

Spruce stream Sequoia: One of the largest trees in the world

One of the largest trees in the world Shadow: A cast of light

A cast of light Sienna: Earth used as a pigment in painting

Earth used as a pigment in painting Sierra: Mountain chain in California

Mountain chain in California Silver: Precious metal

Precious metal Stone: Rock

Rock Sky or Skye: Expanse above us

Expanse above us Storm: Tempest

Tempest Vale: Lives in the valley

Lives in the valley Well: Spring or stream

Spring or stream West: Cardinal direction

Cardinal direction Wind: The air that blows

The air that blows Zola: Means Earth

Dark cottagecore names

Giving your newborn girl or boy a dark yet lovely name increases their chances of becoming unique. Many of these names are not well-known, but they are beautiful. They include:

Acantha: Thorn or prickle

Thorn or prickle Ajax: Mourner

Mourner Asphodel: The name of an immortal flower

The name of an immortal flower Astrophel: Lover or friend

Lover or friend Aurora: Dawn

Dawn Blodwyn: White flowers

White flowers Branwen: Beautiful raven

Beautiful raven Briallen: Primrose

Primrose Circe: Bird

Bird Corbin: Raven

Raven Dionisia/Dionysus: Name of the Greek god of wine

Name of the Greek god of wine Dunstan: Dark

Dark Eoghan: Born of the yew tree

Born of the yew tree Erebus: Nether darkness

Nether darkness Eirlys: Snowdrop

Snowdrop Garnet: Dark red

Dark red Garrick: Oaktree grove

Oaktree grove Griswold: Means from the grey forest

Means from the grey forest Hadassah: Myrtle tree

Myrtle tree Ianthe: Violet or purple flower

Violet or purple flower Iva: Willow tree

Willow tree Jael: Mountain goat

Mountain goat Pihla: Rowan tree

Rowan tree Phaedra: Bright

Bright Phelan: Little wolf

Little wolf Rhiannon: Great queen

Great queen Senka: Shadow

Shadow Tinuviel: Daughter of the starry twilight

Daughter of the starry twilight Umbra: Shadow or darkness

Shadow or darkness Ursula: Little bear

Little bear Valerian: Means to be strong

Means to be strong Yildirim: Lightning

Lightning Zetta: Olive

Olive Zilla: Shadow

Good cottagecore boy names

Cottagecore names are a new trend in baby names rising in popularity. These names, defined by an appreciation for romanticized rural life, evoke a sense of nostalgia by drawing from the natural world and from old times. Check out some cottagecore male names you can use.

Adair: From the oak tree ford

From the oak tree ford Ainsley: Hermitage wood or clearing

Hermitage wood or clearing Alder: An alder tree

An alder tree Ambrose: Immortal

Immortal Aster: Star

Star Birk: Means birch tree

Means birch tree Briar: For the sweetbriar flower

For the sweetbriar flower Bryce: As in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

As in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah Bryn: Means hill

Means hill Cedar: Cedar tree

Cedar tree Colm: Means dove

Means dove Conall: Means wolf

Means wolf Drake: Dragon

Dragon Elm: Elm tree

Elm tree Heath: A moor

A moor Hyacinth: Bulbous, fragrant flowers

Bulbous, fragrant flowers Indigo: Dark blue tropical plant

Dark blue tropical plant Jasper: A semiprecious stone

A semiprecious stone Jonquil: Small fragrant yellow flowers of the narcissus family

Small fragrant yellow flowers of the narcissus family Juniper: An evergreen plant

An evergreen plant Lake: Small body of water

Small body of water Lark: A small songbird

A small songbird Oliver: Inspired by the olive tree or olive plant

Inspired by the olive tree or olive plant Oriel: Oriole bird

Oriole bird Otis: means wealth

means wealth Pierce: Rock

Rock Reed: A tall plant that grows in marshy waters

A tall plant that grows in marshy waters Rowan: Type of tree

Type of tree Spruce: Neat or dapper

Neat or dapper Terran: Earth

Earth Vernon: An alder tree

An alder tree Winter: The coldest season of the year

The coldest season of the year Wren: A small songbird

A small songbird Yael: Means ibex

Adorable cottagecore girl names

How many adorable cottagecore girl names do you know? Cottagecore is based on the idea of returning to a simpler and more harmonious way of life. Here are some more cute and distinctive cottagecore names for girls.

Amaranth: A family of colourful plants and flowers

A family of colourful plants and flowers Amber: Fossilized tree resin with a golden colour

Fossilized tree resin with a golden colour Amethyst: Against intoxication

Against intoxication Auburn: Color of reddish-brown

Color of reddish-brown Autumn: A lovely season with cool weather

A lovely season with cool weather Ava: For bird

For bird Azure: The blue colour of clear sky

The blue colour of clear sky Beech: A large shade tree

A large shade tree Bianca: Means white

Means white Brook: Tiny stream

Tiny stream Clementine: A small citrus fruit similar to the tangerine

A small citrus fruit similar to the tangerine Calla: Elegant flowers or most beautiful

Elegant flowers or most beautiful Camellia: Gorgeous red, pink, or white flowers

Gorgeous red, pink, or white flowers Celeste: Celestial

Celestial Cerise: Means cherry

Means cherry Citron: Means lemon

Means lemon Clara: Means clear, bright, famous

Means clear, bright, famous Daphne: A laurel or bay tree

A laurel or bay tree Ebony: Black

Black Ember: Smoldering remains of a fire

Smoldering remains of a fire Eira: Means snow

Means snow Emerald: A prized green gemstone

A prized green gemstone Estelle: Star

Star Faye: Fairy

Fairy Flora: Flower

Flower Heather: An evergreen shrub with pink or white flowers that thrives on peaty barren lands

An evergreen shrub with pink or white flowers that thrives on peaty barren lands Hollis: Holly tree

Holly tree Ilana: Tree

Tree Isla: Island

Island Jade: A milky green gemstone

A milky green gemstone Jahdahdieh: Whale who sails

Whale who sails June: Associated with summertime

Associated with summertime Luna: Moon

Moon Magnolia: Magnol's flower

Magnol's flower Marina: Of the sea

Of the sea Meadow: Field of grass

Field of grass Millie: means industrious, striving, honey, gentle strength

means industrious, striving, honey, gentle strength Neva: Snow

Snow Olive: Olive tree

Olive tree Plum: A sweet fruit

A sweet fruit Raine: Inspired by rain

Inspired by rain Ruby: A red gemstone that is the birthstone of July

A red gemstone that is the birthstone of July Sapphire: A precious blue gemstone

A precious blue gemstone Stella/Stellan: Star

Star Talia: The morning dew

The morning dew Terra: Earth

Earth Viola : Name inspired by the violet flower

: Name inspired by the violet flower Violet: Means purple

Means purple Vana: Sea urchin

Sea urchin Varsha: A shower of rain

A shower of rain Winnie: means fair one, smooth, soft, happiness

means fair one, smooth, soft, happiness Willa: Will-helmet or protection

Cottagecore nonbinary names

Cottagecore is a way of life that emphasizes simplicity and natural living. Consider the following nonbinary names if you wish to follow the cottagecore nature name trend in a more subtle way.

Angel: Messenger

Messenger Aqua: Water

Water Aphra: Dust

Dust Ariel: Lion of God

Lion of God Arin: Enlightened

Enlightened Aubrey: Elf ruler

Elf ruler August: Great

Great Avery: Elven ruler

Elven ruler Brett: Someone from Brittany

Someone from Brittany Darel: One from the Airelle

One from the Airelle Ellis: Means for God

Means for God Ellison: Son of Elias

Son of Elias Emerson: Child of Emery

Child of Emery Florian: Means blooming

Means blooming Fable: An enchanted tale

An enchanted tale Greer: A watchful and vigilant guardian

A watchful and vigilant guardian Keegan: Means small fiery one

Means small fiery one Kai: Means forgiveness

Means forgiveness Lane: One who takes the narrow path

One who takes the narrow path Marley: From the lake meadow

From the lake meadow Maine: From the mainland

From the mainland Monroe: Red marsh

Red marsh Morgan: Means bright sea

Means bright sea Nova: Means new

Means new Phoenix: Means reborn

Means reborn Quincy: The estate of the fifth son

The estate of the fifth son Riley: Means courageous

Means courageous Reese: Having great passion and enthusiasm

Having great passion and enthusiasm Sage: Wise one or prophet

Wise one or prophet Sawyer: Wood sawing

Wood sawing Taylor: Means garment maker

Means garment maker Thierry: Power is mighty or the ruler of people

Power is mighty or the ruler of people Wesley: Means from the meadow in the west

Means from the meadow in the west Yannick: God is gracious

God is gracious Zephyr: West wind

Unisex cottagecore baby names that are popular

Cottagecore names are perfect for anyone who appreciates their ideal wholesomeness and wants to give their baby a meaningful and sentimental name as a gift. Some of the alternatives that will immediately capture your eye are listed below:

Amos: Burden

Burden Archie: Truly bold

Truly bold Arthur: Bear

Bear Asa: Healer

Healer Atticus: From Africa

From Africa Auden: Old friend

Old friend August: Holding someone in high regard

Holding someone in high regard Dahlia: Valley

Valley Harvey: Battle worthy

Battle worthy Hawk: Like the bird

Like the bird Hawthorn: Someone who lived by a bush

Someone who lived by a bush Hayes: Hedged area

Hedged area Moss: Born of a God

Born of a God Octavia: Eighth

Eighth Peterina: Rock

Rock Rafferty: Floodtide

Floodtide Ralph: Counsel

Counsel Rhodes: Where roses grow

Where roses grow Remi: From Rhelms or oarsman

From Rhelms or oarsman Robin: Fame

Fame Romeo: Pilgrim to Rome

Pilgrim to Rome Shepherd: Sheep

Sheep Shiloh: His gift

His gift Simon: Listen or hearing

Listen or hearing Thatcher: Someone who covered roofs in straw

Someone who covered roofs in straw Wilder: Untamed

Untamed Winston: Stone

Cottagecore last names for girls and boys

There are a variety of reasons why people seek out unique surnames. Some are expecting a baby, others are dissatisfied with their present one, and yet others simply want a change. Therefore, you can utilize some of the cute cottagecore names listed here.

Amias: Means loved

Means loved Ansel: With divine protection

With divine protection Byron: Barn for cows

Barn for cows Clement: Merciful

Merciful Edmund: Fortunate protector

Fortunate protector Finn: Fair

Fair Griffin: Strong lord

Strong lord Homer: Pledge

Pledge Linus: Flax

Flax Levi: He will join

He will join Jack: God is gracious

God is gracious Oscar: Deer lover

Deer lover Otto: Wealthy

Wealthy Preston: Priest's estate

Priest's estate Silas: Means forest

Means forest Rufus: Redhead

Redhead Theodore: Gift of God

There are many intriguing aesthetic cottagecore names and meanings to be found. It is always fun to learn about different names from different parts of the world with different meanings.

