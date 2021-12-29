50+ funny agnostic quotes about life, death, afterlife and religion

An agnostic is someone who is unsure whether or not there is God, or even if such a Being can exist. For a large portion of the people, the presence of a higher supernatural power or holy deity is unquestionable. Others are filled with uncertainties and questions. Here are some funny agnostic quotes about death, life, the afterlife, and religion.

Agnostic quotes about life, death, afterlife and religion. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Religion has genuinely persuaded people that there is a God in heaven who sees everything that happens on earth and that he provides for His people anything they ask for. While some people believe this is true, others dismiss it as a myth. Take a look at some of these amusing and inspiring agnostic afterlife quotes.

Agnostic quotes about religion

Regarding our religious backgrounds, we all have our own set of beliefs. Religion is sometimes misunderstood as having something to do with God, gods, supernatural entities, or a supernatural or spiritual dimension. However, none of this is required because there are religions that do not include those elements. Here are some religious agnostic quotes you might need to know.

There is no hatred quite like Christian love.

I’m not a religious person; I would call myself an atheist. I don’t have a good story behind it, I’m just reasonable. - Anthony Jeselnik

Religion does three things quite effectively: Divide people, control people, delude people.

You could just as well say that an agnostic is a deeply religious person with at least a rudimentary knowledge of human fallibility. - Carl Sagan

Fascism is a religious concept.

It is necessary for men to be deceived in religion.

As set forth by theologians, the idea of 'God' is an argument that assumes its own conclusions, and proves nothing.

Religious wars are basically people killing each other over who has the better imaginary friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Agnostic quotes about life

Beautiful religious cross with vibrant blue lights. Photo: Darren415 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Below are some funny agnostic quotes about life.

To thrive in life you need three bones. A wishbone. A backbone. And a funny bone. - Reba McEntire

Religion s*cks the life out of people trying to have a life, it's the bane of humanity.

We should be agnostic about those things for which there is no evidence. We should not hold beliefs merely because they gratify our desires for the afterlife, immortality, heaven, hell, etc. - Julian S. Huxley

Virtually every agnostic lives like an atheist, living completely irreligious lives. - Dennis Prager

I still say a church steeple with a lightning rod on top shows a lack of confidence

Tempers were as short as the days. "Hungry bellies make angry hearts," as Birdsong liked to say. Tanglewhisker. - Erin Hunter

There once was a time when all people believed in God and the church ruled. This time was called the Dark Ages.

She'd brought everybody apart, tearing the whole family that was once a compact groundwork into a whole new design, ugly and non-structured. - Diyar Harraz

Emotional excitement reaches men through tea, tobacco, opium, whisky, and religion. - George Bernard Shaw

Isn't it funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back everything is different? - C. S. Lewis

You're basically killing each other to see who's got the better imaginary friend. - Blaise Pascal95

I have friends who have no choice; they came from whatever town, they didn't have anybody in entertainment and they just knew they wanted to act and they did it. - Rashida Jones

Gifted humanity can only produce sceptics, never saints.

Popular agnostic sayings and quotes

Looking for some agnostic saying? Below are some funny and inspiring quotes you can use.

I think I'm a love agnostic - not sure, one way or another, if it really exists. - Joan M. Drury

Virtually every agnostic lives like an atheist, living completely irreligious lives. - Dennis Prager

I'm an optimistic agnostic. I think the second we die, within a matter of seconds, everybody else arrives, and that's the party, and you live your hell on earth. - Mike Dirnt

My father was an agnostic. - Jerry Falwell

Isn't an agnostic just an atheist without balls? - Stephen Colbert

Agnosticism is the natural attitude of the evolutionist. How can a brute mind comprehend spiritual things? - William Jennings Bryan

The agnostic is gutless and prefers to keep one safe foot in the god camp. - Madalyn Murray O'Hair

No man can be an agnostic who has a sense of humour. - E. M. Forster

If we assume that man actually does resemble God, then we are forced into the impossible theory that God is a coward, an idiot and a bounder.

My mother was very agnostic. She would never set foot in the synagogue, she couldn't be doing with it. - Janet Suzman

Agnostics cannot understand Christ for the same reason a thief find a policeman -they don't want to. - John Hagee

The prayer of the agnostic: "O God, if there is a God, save my soul if I have a soul." - Ernest Renan

Confucius was a humanist and an agnostic. - Hu Shih

The person who follows the pursuit of reason unflinchingly toward its end will be atheistic or, at best, agnostic. - William Lane Craig

Im actually, for the most part, a complete agnostic politically. - Edward Witten

There's no reason to be agnostic about ideas that are dramatically incompatible with everything we know about modern science. - Sean M. Carroll

Agnosticism is the everlasting perhaps. - Francis Thompson

Best agnostic quotes

Beautiful cross in palm of the hand with gorgeous cloudscape background. Photo: Darren415 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at some of these famous agnostic quotes.

History teaches us that no other cause has brought more death than the word of god.

If there were no God, there would be no atheists.

Blind faith is an ironic gift to return to the Creator of human intelligence.

I can only regard with bewilderment an educated man who is also religious.

The fact that Christians exist is proof that God does not exist.

As people become more intelligent they care less for preachers and more for teachers.

Agnostics talk cheerfully of man's search for God but they might as well talk about the mouse's search for the cat. - C. S. Lewis

You happen to be talking to an agnostic. You know what an agnostic is? A cowardly atheist. - Studs Terkel

I am an agnostic; I do not pretend to know what many ignorant men are sure of. - Clarence Darrow

The presence of those seeking the truth is infinite to be preferred to the presence of those who think they've found it.

Positive quotes on agnosticism

Here are some of the best positive agnosticism quotes about life.

Virtually every agnostic lives like an atheist, living completely irreligious lives. - Dennis Prager

I cannot believe in a God who wants to be praised all the time. - Friedrich Nietzsche

An agnostic would be the more correct description of my state of mind. - Charles Darwin

The Bible has noble poetry in it... and some good morals and a wealth of obscenity, and upwards of a thousand lies. - Mark Twain

Men never commit evil so fully and joyfully as when they do it for religious convictions

I have to recognize that I am agnostic. - Antonio Banderas

To one who has faith, no explanation is necessary. To one without faith, no explanation is possible. - St. Thomas Aquinas

You're basically killing each other to see who's got the better imaginary friend

Many love humanity only in order to forget God with a clear conscience.

I have always considered myself an Agnostic. - Alexander Graham Bell

I waver between a cop-out agnostic and principled atheism. - Dan Savage

When men stop believing in God, it isn't that they then believe in nothing: they believe in everything.

While believing in the existence of supernatural beings, gods, and God it should be a personal decision based on one's heart and religious beliefs. While some believe in God's existence, agnostics are unsure whether or not God exists.

READ ALSO: How to make it up to someone through text when you have drifted apart?

Legit.ng recently published an article on various ways you can make it up to someone through text when you have drifted apart. Every person reaches a time in their lives when they need to catch up or reconnect with someone else. Reaching out to them, whether to check up or renew the friendship, requires some mental work.

When you've drifted away, learning how to make amends through text is essential to avoid embarrassing situations and make it simpler to reconnect.

Source: Legit.ng