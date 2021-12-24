50+ funny quotes on the medical profession for the medic in your life

Medical professionals are always seen as very influential members of society. They are renowned as lifesavers because they have the knowledge and abilities to diagnose, treat, and prevent the spread of diseases. For the general practitioner in your life, here are some of the best and funny inspirational medical quotes.

The medical field is one such career path where it is difficult to cope with the curriculum, workload, and strenuous working hours and, thus, need inspiration. So, if you want some hilarious medical quotes, check out this article.

Funny quotes on the medical profession

Medical practitioners are people you trust in the most challenging moments of your life. These experts save lives and provide hope to their loved ones. Here are some funny doctor quotes that you can use at any time.

God heals and the doctor takes the fees. -Benjamin Franklin

The best doctor gives the least medicines. - Benjamin Franklin

Doctors always think anybody doing something they aren't a quack. - Flannery O'Connor

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but if the doctor is cute, forget the fruit.

Poisons and medicine are oftentimes the same substance given with different intents. -Peter Mere Latham

A doctor is a man who writes prescriptions till the patient either dies or is cured by nature. - John Taylor

My doctor gave me six months to live but when I couldn't pay the bill, he gave me six months more. - Matthau

Doctors are just the same as lawyers; the only difference is that lawyers merely rob you, whereas doctors rob you and kill you too. - Anton Chekhov

Medical quotes by famous doctors

Here are some inspiring medical quotes by famous doctors.

I'm always amazed to hear of air crash victims so badly mutilated that they have to be identified by their dental records. What I can't understand is, if they don't know who you are, how do they know who your dentist is? - Paul Merton

Isn't it a bit unnerving that doctors call what they do "practice"? - George Carlin

My doctor is wonderful. Once, in 1955, when I couldn't afford an operation, he touched up the X-rays. - Joey Bishop

The art of medicine is in amusing a patient while nature affects the cure. - Voltaire

Never go to a doctor whose office plants have died. - Erma Bombeck

Let the young know they will never find a more interesting, more instructive book than the patient himself. - Giorgio Baglivi

The doctors are always changing their opinions. They always have some new fad. - David Lloyd George

A woman went to a plastic surgeon and asked him to make her like Bo Derek. He gave her a lobotomy. - Joan Rivers

Funny medical quotes about life

Remaining positive when life seems to be constantly kicking you down is hard. But, unfortunately, many of us tend to let all the negative energy consume us. Below are some inspiring medical quotes about life.

A doctor gives up his life, in order to save yours.

A doctor is always someone's HERO and someone's HOPE.

Healing is a matter of time, but it is sometimes also a matter of opportunity.

Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it. - Tori Amos

It is the duty of a doctor to prolong life, and it is not his duty to prolong the act of dying. - Horder

As to diseases, make a habit of two things - to help, or at least, to do no harm.

The life so short, the craft so long to learn.

Doctors will have more lives to answer for in the next world than even we generals. - Napoleon Bonaparte

Funny quotes about doctors and patients

The doctor-patient relationship is made up of four elements: trust, knowledge, regard, and loyalty, and the nature of this relationship impacts patient outcomes. Have a look at some of these funny patient quotes.

A psychiatrist asks a lot of expensive questions your wife asks for nothing. - Joey Adams

Each patient carries his own doctor inside him. - Norman Cousin

My doctor told me you have only two months left. But, when I couldn't pay the bill, he increased the timeline.

He who studies medicine without books sails an uncharted sea, but he who studies medicine without patients does not go to sea at all. -William Osler

You can tell when a patient is feeling better when she starts to wear makeup. - Jenn O'Keefe

Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients. - Carl Jung

I told my doctor I broke my leg in two places. He told me to quit going to those places. - Henny Youngman

It's kinda scary when a doctor asks your price range. - Tom Wilson

Funny quotes about doctors handwriting

Doctors have a reputation for having sloppy handwriting. The truth is that most patients have difficulties understanding their doctors' handwritten documents. Here are some funny sayings about their handwriting.

I have good handwriting. Patients don't believe I am a real doctor.

Do you have bad handwriting? Congratulations, you are going to be a doctor in future.

My father is a doctor, and he can't read his handwriting.

You may not be able to read a doctor's handwriting and prescription, but you'll notice his bills are neatly typewritten. - Earl Wilson

Honestly, Jack, your handwriting is terrible." Jackson held up both hands. "What can I say? I'm a doctor. - Vic James

He pointed to the board where the word 'alliteration' had been written in handwriting far better than mine, which on good days looks like it came from the hand of a blind doctor writing his own m*rphine scripts in an earthquake. - Robert Wilder

Funny quotes about doctors and nurses

Working as a nurse or doctor is a highly rewarding profession. Here are some hilarious nursing quotes to help you get through the highs and lows of your day.

Being a nurse is weird. I can keep a p*ker face through trauma but have a mental breakdown over losing my favourite pen.

Doctors put a wall up between themselves and their patients; nurses broke it down. - Jodi Picoult

You know you're a nurse when your finger has gone places you never thought possible.

Once a nurse, always a nurse. No matter where you go or what you do, you can never truly get out of nursing. It's like the Mafia… you know too much. - Deb Gaudlin, RN

Don't mess with me – I get paid to poke people with sharp objects.

A doctor can bury his mistakes. but an architect can only advise his clients to plant vines. -Frank Lloyd Wright

Be nice to me. I dispense the happy pills.

The nurse that can smile when things go wrong… is probably going off duty.

How can anybody hate nurses? Nobody hates nurses. The only time you hate a nurse is when they're giving you an enema.

Nursing would be a dream job if there were no doctors, nurses in charge… or patients.

Short funny quotes about doctors

Doctors are good leaders because of their extensive, detailed, and extended training, as evidenced by the manner they have drafted policies in navigating the world's most difficult health crises. Below are some more funny inspirational medical quotes about doctors

A great doctor kills more people than a great general. -Gottfried Leibniz

First, the doctor told me the good news: I was going to have a disease named after me. -Steve Martin

The doctor is to be feared more than the disease.

"Dr." is not just a prefix; it's a superpower.

I'm not feeling very well - I need a doctor immediately. Ring the nearest golf course. -Groucho Marx

I am a doctor - it's a profession that may be considered a special mission, a devotion. - Ewa Kopacz.

A doctor is a man licensed to make grave mistakes. - Leonard Louis Levinson

Never ask a surgeon whether you need an operation. - Kocher

Healing is the application of love to the places inside that hurt. - Iyanla Vanzant

Never go to a doctor whose office plants have died. - Erma Bombeck

The wish for healing has always been half of health. - Seneca the Younger

Nature is better than a middling doctor.

Being able to laugh at your own career as a medical professional can be one of the greatest stress relievers out there. Medical practitioners experience things every day that most people can't even imagine, and they have an understanding of one another that can only be understood in the crazy world of medicine.

