What is an AAE file, how to open it and can you delete it?

An AAE file is an XML-based format containing all the edits or adjustments made on a particular digital photo. AAE files do not contain the actual image or video data but rather the instructions on applying the edits to the original file. Learn more about AAE files, including what they are, how to open them and whether you can delete them.

The AAE file extension stands for Apple Aperture Edits, and it is created when you edit an image on any Apple device. These files contain information about alterations, including contrast and colour adjustments. AAE files are unique to Mac-based systems as they are created with the help of the Photos app. These files can also be copied to Windows or other operating systems.

What is an AAE file?

An AAE file is an XML-based sidecar file accompanying an image or video file on Apple devices. It stands for Apple Aperture Edits and contains specific instructions about the changes made to the corresponding image file. These instructions include edits, filters, adjustments, and other changes applied to the photo or video in the Photos app on iOS or macOS.

They are used primarily to preserve edits when transferring files between Apple devices or to maintain non-destructive editing capabilities. However, the Apple Aperture Edits file itself does not contain the actual image data.

When you make changes to a photo in the Photos app, it saves a special XML file with Apple Aperture Edits edits. This file keeps track of the edits made to the picture, letting you keep the original unchanged and undo any modifications whenever you want.

How to open an AAE file in Windows

AAE files are stored to disc as XML files which are easily readable by humans. This means it can be opened in any text editor, such as Apple TextEdit on macOS and Microsoft Notepad on Windows OS. Additionally, Notepad++ serves as another advanced editor capable of opening AAE files.

On Apple devices, AAE files are not easily visible, but they are automatically attached to photos when they are opened. Below is how to open AAE files on Windows.

Right-click the ‘AAE’ file. From the dropdown menu, select ‘Open with.’ Choose a text editor to open the file, for example, Notepad or Microsoft Word and press ‘OK’ The Notepad or Microsoft will open the file and display the XML code so you can view it.

Can I delete an AAE file in Windows?

When you import edited pictures to Windows or certain older macOS versions, AAE files come along with them. As these files only contain all the edits or adjustments made to the pictures, you can safely delete them without affecting the original images or videos. These files have the same name as the associated pictures.

However, if you delete or rename the AAE file on a Mac or iPhone device, you can no longer retrieve your changes or edit the photo or video further. If you want to keep a copy of your edited photo/video, export it from the Photos app before deleting the AAE file.

The AAE file extension stands for Apple Aperture Edits, and it is created when you edit an image on any Apple device. It is an XML file that contains all the information about the edits made to a photo and is mainly found in newer Apple devices. The above guideline highlights all you need to know about an AAE file, including how to open it.

