How to text from a computer: Send a message from your PC

In the modern world, having a mobile phone everywhere is the norm. This is because people always use their phones to communicate. However, there are times you may find yourself needing to send a message, but all you have close by is your computer. This is a guide on how to text from a computer.

Can I send a text message from my computer to a cell phone? Yes, there are numerous ways to send a text message from the computer. They include email, iMessage, Android Messages, free SMS websites, and Google Voice.

Sending messages from a computer can help you focus better and avoid being distracted while working. This is primarily helpful when your phone is out of reach. This method of communication is also beneficial for business. This includes using a computer for text-based customer support and SMS promotions.

How to text from a computer

Sending and receiving texts from a computer is one of the most convenient communication methods. Below are eight ways to text from a PC.

1. Third-party apps

Third-party apps such as SimpleTexting can be used to text from your computer. They are ideal for sending messages to one or more phone numbers simultaneously. It is convenient for mass texting or fast responses. Ensure the app you choose supports SMS and MMS texting.

Some of the most convenient apps to download on your phone and computer include Telegram, WhatsApp, Skype, Viber, and Signal. These apps offer encryption and backup features to enhance your communication.

2. Text from your Mac with messages

You can send messages from a Mac computer if you own an iPhone. All you need is internet connectivity. First, enable SMS and MMS messages on your iPhone by following these simple steps.

Go to 'Settings.'

Select 'Messages' and tap on 'Text Message Forwarding.'

Selecting your Mac machine.

Open the 'Messages' app on your Mac.

Sign in with your Apple ID and click 'New Message.'

Enter the recipient's details.

Type your content, and send it.

3. Messages by Google

If you are wondering how to text on a computer, one easy way is using Messages by Google. All you need is an Android phone and a computer or laptop. Visit the Messages for Web website, scan the QR code with your phone, and pair your machine with your Android phone. Once you are done, you can start messaging from your PC.

4. Google Voice

Google Voice is another easy option for how you can send a text from a computer. All you need is a Google Voice account and a PC. To get started, log in to Google Voice, click "Compose", and enter the recipient's number. Type your content, and hit send.

5. Microsoft's Phone Link App and Windows

Microsoft's Phone Link App is one way to send text from a computer to a cell phone for Windows users. All that is required is a Windows PC and a compatible phone. To get started, install the Phone Link App and link your phone. Once completed, you can start sending messages from your laptop.

6. Email-to-SMS service

Another easy way of sending a text from a computer is via email. All you need are the recipient's phone number and carrier-specific email address, for example, 1234567890@txt.att.net for AT&T.

The steps to follow are simple. Start by composing an email and enter the recipient's carrier- email address. Type your text and send it.

7. Wireless carrier's websites

Many wireless carriers have the option of sending messages from their websites. You only need access to your carrier's website and the login credentials. To communicate through the carrier's website, log in to the carrier's website, go to messages, type the content and send.

8. Free SMS websites

Can I text someone from my computer for free? Yes, you can message someone for free from your PC. One way to do that is by using free SMS websites. Some of these websites include TextNow and Pulse SMS. All you need is an account on one of the websites and an internet connection. To start, sign in to the website, enter the recipient's number, write your message, and send it.

Texting is one of the easiest ways to communicate. Although people often use their phones to communicate, it is now possible to use your PC. The above is a step-by-step guide on how to text on a computer.

