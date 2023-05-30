What to do with broken TV: ways to deal with the useless box

Televisions, like many other electronic devices, malfunction with time. They can wear and tear due to accidental damages or technical issues. When they become useless, they tend to bother owners because they take up significant living room space. Therefore, you should learn what to do with a broken TV when it becomes unusable.

Dealing with a broken television can be a frustrating experience. A dysfunctional TV often becomes an eyesore and occupies valuable space in your homes. However, there are several ways to deal with a broken TV responsibly.

What to do with broken TVs

When your TV is broken, many ideas pop up in your mind. It is important to note that broken television can be disposed of responsibly, in an environmentally friendly manner.

By getting rid of your broken TV responsibly, you can help reduce the environmental impacts of electronic wastes and contribute to a more sustainable future. Here are some of the ways of how to dispose of a broken TV:

1. Donate or resell it

One of the major ways to dispose of a broken TV is by donating or reselling it. However, this depends on the TV's current condition. You should check with your local waste management facility if it is completely broken and cannot be repaired. Additionally, you can check in with the electronics recycling centre to see if they accept televisions for disposal.

Some organisations also accept donations of old electronics for recycling purposes. However, if the television can still be repaired, you could consider selling it on e-Bay or donating it to a local repair shop or charitable organisation that accepts electronic donations.

2. Take it to an electronic recycling centre

What do I do with a broken TV? There are dedicated electronic recycling centres that specifically handle the disposal of broken TVs and other electronic devices. These centres play a vital role in preventing electronic waste from ending up in landfills, which can harm the environment due to hazardous materials.

These centres ensure that valuable materials, such as metals, plastics, and glass, are recovered and reused, reducing the demand for new resources.

3. Repurpose broken flat-screen TV

Repurposing a broken flat-screen TV can provide a creative and innovative way to give it a new life. One possibility is to transform the TV into a unique piece of furniture. For instance, the screen can be repurposed into a stylish wall-mounted display case or a decorative mirror.

The outer frame of the TV can be used to create a distinctive coffee table or a bookshelf. The circuit boards or speakers can be salvaged and incorporated into DIY projects, such as creating a sound system or decorative lighting fixtures.

By repurposing a broken flat-screen TV, you can add a touch of creativity to your living space and contribute to reducing waste and extending the lifespan of electronic devices.

4. Return it to the manufacturer

This is a great option for disposing of your broken television. Depending on the warranty and return policy, you can return your broken TV to the manufacturer for repair or replacement. Contact the manufacturer's customer service department for instructions on how to proceed with the return process.

5. Place it at the curb during designated e-waste collection days

This is another way through which you can dispose of your TV without interfering with the environment. Put the TV outside at the edge of the street, usually in front of your home, on specific dates and times assigned by your local government or waste management authority for e-waste collection.

This is a convenient and safe way to dispose of electronic waste, as it can contain harmful materials if not recycled properly. You can check with your local municipality or waste management company for more information about when and where to place your e-waste for collection.

Where to sell broken TV

If you are still stuck on what you do with a broken TV, selling it is also a great option, even though it is unlikely to have much value.

You can try selling it for parts or as-is on online marketplaces such as eBay or Craigslist but be sure to disclose that the TV is broken and include clear photos of any damage.

Alternatively, you can opt for scrapyards, local repair shops, or other online electronics parts marketplaces. However, it is important to consider the policies and requirements needed to sell such a device.

When faced with the question of 'what to do with a broken TV,' it is important to consider the various options available for its disposal or repurposing. Whichever way you go, note that by taking proactive steps to handle broken TVs responsibly, you can reduce electronic waste and minimise environmental impacts.

