Chromebook won't turn on? Here are some things that might help

Chromebooks are portable devices with stable operating systems–they run on ChromeOS. Numerous manufacturers make them with different specs. Like any other electronic device, Chromebooks experience problems. One major issue you may encounter is failure to turn on. This is a guide to follow if your Chromebook won't turn on.

Chromebook may fail to turn on for many reasons. Photo: @kaboompics, pexels.com

Source: UGC

What do you do if your Chromebook won't turn on? Having a Chromebook that won't turn on can be frustrating. There are various reasons why your device may not turn on. Knowing the problem is the first step to finding the solution. What are the causes and possible solutions to your Chromebook issues.

Why your Chromebook won't turn on

Chromebooks are all prone to software and hardware issues. One such problem is the failure to turn on which can give you a rough day due to stalled work. The following are some of the reasons why your Chromebook won't turn on.

1. Battery charger problems

Why is my Chromebook not turning on? One of the problems that might affect your Chromebook is problems with the battery charger. There could be dirt or debris that might be obstructing the battery's terminal contacts. Any interference with the battery may cause issues with powering the device. The battery may also be outdated, which is a problem.

2. Faulty accessories

Faulty accessories can cause the Chromebook not to boot if the accessories are connected to it. These accessories include a USB adapter, hard drive, or SD card.

3. Conflict with external devices

Young man and woman using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @kampus

Source: UGC

Your Chromebook may not be booting due to a conflict with external drives. These include USB devices, headphones, drives, keyboards, and mice.

4. Faulty hardware

Another reason why your Chromebook fails to turn on is due to failing hardware components. The hardware could have caches that may prevent the operating system from booting.

5. User synching problems

A syncing issue between your Chrome and Google account may sometimes be why you can't log in. Your machine may boot, but it turns off once you try logging in with your user account.

6. Apps from Chrome

Some apps connected with Chrome may prevent your Chromebook from booting or make it crash. You need to check the new apps to see whether the problem started after their installation.

7. Outdated operating system

If your operating system is outdated, it may prevent your Chromebook from booting. It may also mean you can turn it on, but it crashes immediately.

How to turn on a Chromebook that won't turn on

A cheerful surprised woman sitting with laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

Source: UGC

Once you know why your Chromebook won't turn on, you need to find a solution to the problem. Here are simple steps that will hopefully solve your issues.

1. Check your battery

When you experience failure to boot on your device, the first thing you should check is your battery or power cord. Ensure there is nothing obstructing the power system and the cord is plugged in correctly. If your device has a removable battery, remove it and clean it before plugging it back.

If your Chromebook doesn't turn on after charging all night, check if the battery is degraded. The health of the battery can be checked from the Diagnostics app. If it's below 30%, it's time to replace it to avoid a complete shutdown.

2. Unplug faulty accessories

If the problem is faulty accessories such as a USB adapter, SD card, USB stick, or hard drive, you need to unplug them. Once you remove them, turn on your device and see if it works before proceeding to advanced recovery steps.

3. Disconnect external devices

Another solution, if your Chromebook isn't booting due to external devices, is to remove these devices. For example, if you have a USB drive inserted, eject it, try turning it on, and see if it works.

4. Check operating system

Problems with booting can be caused by interference with the Chrome OS system. You should check if the system works properly and remove any device that might interfere. External hardware may interfere with the OS of your Chromebook.

5. Conduct a hardware reset

If your Chromebook still doesn't turn on after the above easy steps, try resetting the hardware. A hardware reset requires you to turn off your device, and it needs you to back up your files. This process will clear your device's RAM and any caches that could interfere with booting.

5. Try logging in as a new user

Log in as a new user if your Chromebook is not turning on. Photo: @olly, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Your device may be affected by a syncing issue between your Chromebook and Google account. If this is the case, try logging in as a guest or new user.

6. Remove extension apps from Google Chrome

Another issue that could make your device not boot is Chrome extension apps. If this is the case, remove these extensions and updates and see if the problem will cease.

7. Update the Operating System

If your device turns on but crashes thereafter, you may need to update your operating system. Once it's updated, try turning your device on, and hopefully will work.

8. Conduct a factory reset or a Powerwash

If, after the above remedies, your Chromebook won't turn on, you can try to reset it to factory settings. This will reset your machine to the default setting, removing all the files and apps. Ensure you back up what you need before starting this process. Here are step-by-step guide on how to conduct a reset or Powerwash.

Get to the login screen, and click Ctrl + Shift + Alt + R before signing in. The Reset or Powerwash wizard will pop up. Follow the instructions given to finish the process. Another way to do it is to open Advanced Settings. Go to Reset Settings and scroll to the bottom for the Powerwash option. Click on Powerwash, and your device will restart, making it new. Note that all your saved files will be deleted during this process.

9. Contact manufacturer's support

If you try all the above methods and your Chromebook won't turn on or charge, it could be faulty. This means that you need a professional to check it out. If your warranty is still valid, contact the manufacturer to get it fixed. If not, get a specialist to check it, and if all fails, it's time to buy a new Chromebook.

Chromebook devices are prone to issues which could lead to inconveniences. One issue you may encounter is failure to boot or power on. The above are the causes and solutions when Chromebook won't turn on.

Legit.ng published an article about Internet IP blocking. IP addresses are unique numbers given to internet users. They indicate the location of the user. This IP address may get blocked though temporarily. These are the reasons and solutions if you get the message "your IP has been temporarily blocked".

The Internet is useful as it affects work and other parts of life. It can be frustrating if you are not able to access some sites due to your IP being blocked. If your IP address has been temporarily blocked, fret not, as this is a common problem.

Source: Legit.ng