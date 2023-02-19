Hottest hot sauce in the world: 10 fiery condiments that will burn you

If you are a fan of spicy food, then you may be wondering and asking yourself; what is the hottest hot sauce in the world? The hottest hot spices are always addictive, may it be dinner, breakfast, or a snack. This article will highlight some of the hottest hot sauces in the world that can be easily added to dishes like burgers, burritos, tacos, eggs, marinades and many more.

Consuming the right amount of hot sauce has many health benefits. This is because chilli and other spicy foods contain capsaicin, a compound shown to relieve pain, increase weight loss, and reduce inflammation. Whatever your motivation may be, get to know some of the top 10 hottest hot sauces in the world that will burn you to the fullest.

Hottest hot sauce in the world

What is the world's hottest sauce? The spiciest hot flavours in the world are not for the faint of heart, but you'll only know your tolerance level if you try the most sizzling flavours of all time. If you are looking at playing in the super league of hot spice championships, check out the list below.

1. Mad Dog 357 Plutonium No. 9

The Mad Dog 357 Plutonium No. 9 is considered to be one of the hottest sauces in the world. The condiment and contains 60% pure capsicum. It comes in a solid form and has over 9 million Scoville heat units (SHU).

The Mad Dog 357 Plutonium No. 9 spice contains fresh peppers, unsulphured molasses, vine-ripened tomatoes and Peri Peri Peppers. The spice has a warning on its bottle that says not to consume the product directly but only use it as a food additive to prevent bodily harm.

2. The Source Hot Sauce

The world's hottest hot sauce list can never be complete without mentioning The Source Hot Sauce. This condiment has 100 pots of chilli in every ounce. It has 7.1 million Scoville heat units. This spice should not be eaten straight under any circumstances but should only serve as a food additive.

The Source gives you a nice burn in the back of your throat and your entire mouth. The main ingredient of this condiment is pepper extract.

3. Bumblef**ked Hot Sauce

This sauce was a collaboration between Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, a former guitarist for Guns and Roses, and CaJohn's. The Bumblef**ked Hot Sauce contains up to 6 million Scoville heat units. When it first hits your mouth, you will notice the taste of ginger and tropical fruit go along with a slight tingle.

The main ingredients in the Bumblef**ked Hot Sauce are distilled vinegar, Habañero chillis, oleoresin of capsicum, tomato paste, honey mustard, papaya, guava, pineapple, sugar, ground ginger, caffeine, and ginseng.

4. Meet Your Maker Retribution Sauce

Meet Your Maker is yet one of the spiciest hot sauces in the world. Like The Bumblef**ked Hot Sauce, this fiery food additive contains up to 6 million Scoville heat units. The condiment is sealed with wax and enclosed in a hand-crafted wooden coffin-shaped box.

Meet Your Maker is a sweltering blend of fresh Ghost (Jolokia) chillies and Ghost chilli extract with dried ground Ghost chillies. The main ingredients of this hot sauce are Ghost chilli powder, onion, white wine vinegar, Scoville chilli extract and garlic.

5. Black Mamba 6 Get Bitten Hot Sauce

This hot sauce is made with a unique blend of chocolate habaneros and pure capsaicin extract. If you want your mouth to feel attacked from the inside out and as if a deadly snake has just bitten your lips, you should try this condiment. It looks like barbecue spice, but this spicy condiment will give you one hell of a burn.

As its name suggests, The Black Mamba 6 Get Bitten Hot Sauce has up to 6 million Scoville heat units. The spice is sufficient to bring pain with a never-ending wave of venomous fire.

6. Pepper Palace's The End Hot Sauce

The End Hot Sauce is among the spiciest sauces in the world, with up to 6 million Scoville heat units. The sizzling condiment is made of vinegar, habanero peppers, Reaper peppers, extract, salt, and xanthan gum. This spice must be handled with care if you do not intend to be left speechless for a while from its sizzling flames.

If the name "The End" does not warn you, you can consider reading the description,

The searing pain felt across your tongue brings tears to your eyes. You cry out for water. The panic sets in. How do I make it stop?!? Why did I do that? I should have listened to the warnings!

7. LD50 Hot Sauce

The LD50 Hot Sauce is named after the median lethal dose of poison required to kill half the test population. This spice uses the four hottest peppers in the world, habanero, reaper and scorpion peppers. It has 3 million Scoville Units of heat that is lethal enough to light a fire on the way in, down, and out of your body.

The main ingredients in the LD50 condiment are habanero peppers, vinegar, tomato paste, oleoresin capsicum, Jolokia peppers, garlic, scorpion peppers, reaper peppers, onion, citric acid, and xanthan gum. This sweet burning flavour is only for the faint-hearted, and you should use it responsibly.

8. Reaper Squeezin's

This condiment contains up to 2.2 million Scoville heat units. Some of the main ingredients include vinegar and Carolina Reaper peppers. It is made of 92% peppers, enough to knock down even the bravest eater.

Reaper Squeezin's has tons of heat and is tasty with a variety of foods. It is recommended you enjoy it with plenty of heat to get the real sizzling taste of the spices.

9. Stinger Scorpion Pepper Sauce

This is one of the spiciest hot sauces in the market, with 2 million Scoville heat units. The condiment's main ingredient, scorpion pepper, was rated as the "Hottest pepper in the world” in 2012. Other ingredients are distilled vinegar, red habanero peppers, mustard, garlic, onions, cumin, xanthan gum, turmeric, salt, and black pepper.

This spice elevates the flavours of almost everything on your table between breakfast and dinner. You can try it out with seafood, some breakfast tacos, Mexican food and many other combinations.

10. Da Bomb The Final Answer

Da Bomb The Final Answer is ranked among the world's spiciest hot sauces because of its whopping 1.5 million Scoville heat units. What ingredients are in Da Bomb? The main ingredients include habanero peppers, pepper extract, apricot nectar, mustard flour, and garlic. This condiment should never be consumed directly from the jar because of the adverse health conditions it can cause.

Handle these hottest hot sauces in the world shared above with caution as you spice up your meals and get ready to break a sweat. The spicy condiments highlighted above should only be used as food additives and should never be eaten straight from the bottle.

