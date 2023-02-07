How to change language on Amazon: app and website settings

Amazon is one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, and its site can be accessed by shoppers in multiple countries speaking different languages. To understand the website's content, you should translate it into your preferred language. That is why you know how to change language on Amazon.

Amazon has one of the best websites tailored to meet its users' needs in specific regions. Recognising that languages may vary depending on one’s region, the website has a feature that allows users to select their preferred language. However, if you are a user who does not understand how language change on Amazon works, here is a simple guide to get you started.

How to change language on the Amazon website

Changing language on the Amazon website is quite challenging, especially if you are not well-versed with the site. However, it is a straightforward process and here is how to go about it.

Using your preferred web browser, open the Amazon website. Sign in to your account. On the top left part of the page, you will see a flag icon below the current language on the site. Place the cursor on the flag icon, and a list will emerge displaying languages available in the set location. From the list, click your preferred language. However, if you do not find the language you want, place the cursor on the flag icon and click Change country/region this time. Click the dropdown icon under Country/region on the emerging page to display additional languages and regions. Select your preferred language or region. Click the yellow icon written "Go to website." A new tab on the Amazon website will open with your language of choice.

How to change language on the Amazon app

The steps are similar if you want to change language on the Amazon app on an Android or iPhone device. Here is how to effect the Amazon language change on the app.

Open the Amazon app on your phone or tablet. Sign into the app if you are not already signed in. Click the menu icon at the lower right section of the device. A list of options will appear, then scroll and select "Settings." Choose the "Country & Language" option from the list. Tap your preferred region-specific site from the alternatives displayed. Click the "Done" button to complete the change of language process.

Frequently asked questions

How do I change my Amazon back to English? You can do it on the Amazon website or app. If you are on the website, point the cursor to the flag icon and pick English from the list that emerges. If you are using the app, click the menu button, select Settings and tap "Country & Language" to choose English from the displayed language options. Is there a way to change language on Amazon? Yes, you can change language on the Amazon website or app. Where are my language settings in Amazon? It is available on the Amazon app. Click the menu icon and choose "Settings." From the list of settings options, select "Country & Language." How do I stop Amazon from changing language? On the Amazon App, click the menu icon, select settings, and choose Language. Identify the languages you do not need and remove them by clicking the icon next to them and selecting the remove option. Ensure that your preferred language is the only one on the list. Why is my Amazon in Spanish all of a sudden? If your browser has multi-language support and settings, Amazon will likely display content in a different language, such as Spanish. The problem also arises if you change language settings or click a foreign link.

Since Amazon is accessed by users of different languages, changing language to a preferred one is essential. If you are not conversant with how to change language on Amazon, the guide above simplifies the process, and you can do it on your browser of choice or the Amazon App on any device.

