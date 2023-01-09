How to get static out of clothes quickly and without hassle

Have you ever experienced curly hair that never stays in place or clingy clothes? Static electricity occurs when clothing rubs against one another in the dryer due to the electrostatic charges that possibly accumulate when washing clothes. The good news is that there are various ways how to get static out of clothes. In addition, there are numerous ways to avoid static cling too.

Clothing sticks to your body due to static electricity. Do you want to get rid of that bothersome cling? Various quick treatments will help in dealing with static cling.

How to get static out of clothes quickly

If you ever have issues with getting static out of clothes, the following solutions can come in handy.

Sort your clothes accordingly: The materials that tend to experience static cling are synthetic fabrics. When drying your clothes, you are required to separate the natural materials from the synthetic ones. It is also essential to air dry the natural materials on their own and the synthetic ones on their own to reduce static cling.

Shake the garments when you remove them from the dryer: Immediately after you take them from the dryer, ensure that you shake them for about three seconds. This reduces the instances of static from developing.

Mist clothes with water: Spraying clothes with a fine mist of water before putting them in the dryer can also reduce static.

Place a humidifier in the laundry room: This way, you will eventually reduce the static buildup. You must maintain relatively high humidity in the laundry room.

Use a fabric softener: Adding a small amount of fabric softener to the rinse cycle when washing clothes can help prevent static.

Natural way to get static out of clothes

Removing static from your clothes can help you avoid shocks and clingy clothes. Here are some natural ways of how to get rid of static in clothes.

Reduce the amount of dryer time: This technique is very effective in ensuring that the static is kept to a minimum. When you remove clothes from the dryer while they are a little damp, you reduce static electricity that tends to form when there is dry air.

You can make wicking fabric-friendly dryer sheets at home: You are required to look for natural materials to make the dryer sheets. Purchase a small spray bottle with you, and have some cotton cloth strips. In the spray bottle, add vinegar and essential oils. Then ensure that you mist the fabric until it is moist. After this procedure, put the cloth strips in the dryer alongside the washing load.

Use of vinegar: This technique is very efficient. Washing clothes in vinegar is a sure way to eliminate static cling. Before you put your clothes in the dryer, you should spray them with vinegar.

Introduce steam: Static electricity primarily occurs in dry air or environment. This is why you are advised to invest in a dryer with a steam cycle. The steam cycle function is effective in eliminating static cling as well as the removal of wrinkles too.

Use a safety pin: A safety pin in reducing static cling is very evident since it is similar to using aluminium foil dryer balls. Before drying the garment, secure it with a safety pin. How does this work? The pin dissipates the static electricity ensuring that the clothes are static-free. Metal conducts electricity, and this is why it discharges static electricity.

Moisturize: Dry skin tends to have a strong electrical charge. A perfect example is wearing a nylon shirt that has just dried. It will have a negative charge and attract your skin. Ensure that you moisturize your skin to stop that effect.

Making an organic anti-static spray: This organic anti-static spray method is viable. You must mix essential oils with hazel to have an excellent organic spray. Then spray it on the garment that you are wearing.

How to get rid of static on clothes in the dryer

Static electricity is a phenomenon that tends to occur in day-to-day life. Garments in the dryer may have too much electrical charge causing static cling.

You can use aluminium foil. Take a sheet of aluminium foil and form a ball using it. Then throw it in the dryer together with your washing load. You can use the same aluminium foil you have rolled into a ball as often as possible.

Also, ensure that you put a damp cloth in the dryer when doing laundry to prevent static cling. Remove the laundry before the load dries so the clothes are still damp.

What home remedy will get rid of static on clothes?

Have you ever experienced static cling while at home and had no idea how to get rid of the static on your clothes? If so, here are home remedies on how to remove static from clothes while wearing them.

Ensure that you wash your clothes with a fabric conditioner: Using a fabric conditioner as a final rinse is an effective way to remove static cling.

Apply a lotion/ moisturizer: Always carry a bottle of lotion when stepping out of the house. This is one of the best methods of how to get static out of clothes without washing them.

Use a wire hanger: This is an item that most people have at home. Ensure that before wearing clothes, you hang them. Some of the electric charges that make your clothes stick to you can be reclaimed by a wire hanger.

Does hairspray remove static from clothes?

Yes, hair spray is considered a quick fix when removing static cling. So how does it work? The electrons that rub against each other usually tend to generate a charge, and this charge causes a static cling. Particles such as lint and dust are then drawn to it. Alcohol, an excellent solvent, helps dissipate static electricity since it is a solvent.

It would be best if you sprayed a little hairspray under the hem of the garment, as it will immediately eliminate the static buildup. This is a known way to help you feel better when you are on the go; however, this method only lasts for a short time.

Despite static cling being annoying, it is possible to prevent it. The theory behind the hair spray is that the same chemicals used in stopping static cling on your hair can stop static cling from forming on the clothes. A humidifier is an excellent option for dealing with static cling since the HVAC adds moisture to the air.

Dry air and low moisture content can make static garments uncomfortable. It is essential to learn how to eliminate staticity from clothes if you experience this. With the above techniques, you can quickly learn how to get static out of clothes.

