How to stop obsessing over someone: 15 ways that can help

Being attracted to someone is a great feeling, and you always think about them. It can hurt if the other person doesn't reciprocate your feelings or is not as invested as you. It becomes unhealthy to constantly think about someone to the level of obsession. Here is how to stop obsessing over someone and regain control of your life.

Obsessing over someone makes you lose the ability to see or care about anything other than that person. Whether you are in a relationship or it's someone who doesn't want you, you have to stop obsessing. It is, however, no simple task to stop this behaviour. You will live a fuller life and find real, authentic love when you stop obsessing about a particular person.

How to stop obsessing over someone

An obsession with someone you can't have can be all-consuming and even lead to anxiety and depression. It is, therefore, necessary to find ways to stop when you find yourself in these murky waters. Here are 15 ways that can help you let go of someone.

1. Analyze your relationship

If you are wondering how to stop obsessing over a crush, analyze if the feelings are mutual. You already know you have feelings for this person, so explore if they feel the same way about you. Is this person interested in you or not? If not, repeat that fact to yourself so you can let go.

If you are in a relationship with this person, ensure that you are both invested in the relationship. Your obsessive feelings could get in the way of it being a healthy relationship. You need to end things if the other person is less invested than you.

2. Stop fueling the obsession

If you are wondering how to stop fixating on someone, stop feeding the obsession. For an obsession to remain strong, it needs to be fed constantly. Continuous thinking of that person is feeding the obsession, damaging your own life.

Be intentional about ending the addiction and work on it. Change your mindset and stop talking or thinking about them. Remember, nothing will change until you change.

3. Try new things

Getting busy can be very effective in getting you out of the obsessive state and into a more productive mindset. Encourage yourself to try new things and change your routine. This will give your mind something new to focus on. It could be a new hobby, a new look, making new friends or visiting new places.

New things signal to your brain that it is a time of change. Moreover, new things encourage you to look to the future and not the past; before long, your obsession will be a thing of the past.

4. Stay away from the person

If you are wondering how to get over an obsession, distance is the answer, as out of sight, out of mind. Getting some distance from them is the right thing to do in order to erase them. This means cutting off any contact and avoiding the places they frequent. If you have to, block them on all social media platforms. This is because you are likely to see their updates online if you continue following them.

Delete their number and move if you need to. Anything you can do to get away from them, do it. Let them know that you need some distance and give yourself time to deal with your feelings.

5. Look for the reasons for your obsession

Many times the person you are clinging to isn't the real issue. The person is masking a more profound problem you're afraid to face. Ask yourself, "Why do I obsess over people? This behaviour manifests as being needy and clingy to your crush or partner. Getting to the root cause of your behaviour will help you stop. This behaviour could be a result of the following:

Attachment disorders.

Past traumas.

Delusional disorder.

Fear of abandonment.

Other mental health problems.

6. Remember your life before this person

You must have had a life before you met this person. Go back and remember how it was and what you did with your time. Think of what made you happy and focus on those things. Let these things remind you that you had a life and will have one after them.

7. Learn to accept rejection

Rejection is something everyone has or will experience at some point in life. Therefore, it is essential to accept rejection, as it's an inevitable part of the dating game. Understand not everyone will love you as much as you love them, and that's okay. It's a fact of life, so learn to move on.

8. Start living in the moment

Living in the moment will help you answer the question of how to stop obsessing over a crush. One way to live in the moment is to practice meditation. Meditation is a helpful practice for people who struggle with habits they can't control. It will help to engage your senses and make you enjoy the world around you rather than in your head. Concentrate on seeing what's in front of you at this very moment.

9. Love yourself

An unhealthy obsession with a person can be draining. It leaves you with no energy for yourself. Do the following to stop thinking about someone else:

Try, instead, to focus on yourself for a bit.

Build your self-esteem and do what makes you happy outside of this person.

Don't bet your happiness on someone who doesn't love you back but learn to love yourself instead.

10. Get help from your loved ones

Getting over someone can be hard when you are alone. Let your loved ones know you need help, and let them give you the support you need. Spending time with them and engaging in fun activities will keep your mind occupied. Let your loved ones share their perspective on the issue.

11. See a therapist

Obsessive thoughts and behaviours can be hard to overcome and can be extremely upsetting and damaging to your life. If you are stuck on how to stop being obsessed with someone, seek professional help. This is important if you can't stop yourself. A therapist will help you explore the reasons for the habit and create a plan to help you move on.

12. Meet new people

You'll feel lonely as you get some distance from this person you are addicted to. When loved ones aren't an option, new people certainly are. Making new friends will shift your focus from this person to these new people. Go out and meet new people and forge real and meaningful relationships. Avoid jumping into a rebound relationship, but realize you have many options.

13. Try to see things from their point of view

People accept love depending on their feelings for you, and you cannot force them to feel the same way you do. If you want to stop over-possessing someone, try to see things from their point of view. How do they feel about your behaviour?

If those feelings push the other person further away from you, what are you achieving except letting yourself seem desperate and needy? For once, try to see it from their perspective, and it could feel awkward for them. Once you understand how they feel, you will be able to let go.

14. Forget the idea of being just friends

It can be tempting to think that the two of you can be friends after rejection. It is, however, tough to be platonic with someone you have feelings for. Staying friends with them could fool you that things will eventually work out. Stop wasting your time and just cut them off completely.

15. See the person for who they are, not your fantasies about them

One good question to ask yourself is, "Why am I obsessed with someone I barely know?" You could be blinded by an idea of who you think a person is. The key here is understanding the real person and not assuming who they are. This person may seem perfect for you on paper but could be a disaster for you in real life.

People can be very different in reality compared to the façade they present. Listen to your gut feelings and watch out for the red flags. You could have ignored their true character, which is your chance to leave.

When you like someone, it's easy to become addicted to them like a drug. Thinking or wanting to spend time with them is normal, but wanting them all the time is not normal. When you're obsessed, you're not enamoured by them, but your perception of them engulfs you. If you are wondering how to stop obsessing over someone, the above tips are a good start.

