What is masculine energy? 12 methods to help you develop it

Everyone has two energies, masculine and feminine, regardless of gender. However, each individual has one type of energy that is more dominant than the other. For men, masculine energy is usually dominant, while women predominantly default to feminine. What does masculine energy mean, and what can you do to harness it?

Balanced masculine energy is paramount because when it is deficient, you may lack motivation, life direction, and accountability. On the other hand, when masculine energy is in excess, one may be too analytical and dominating.

What is masculine energy?

Divine masculine energy is the energy of action and motion, an act that is focused on achieving results. It is associated with strength, leadership and power; therefore, it helps to apply logic properly.

Masculine energy characteristics

Masculine energy has been considered the force behind various outstanding accomplishments in history. Some of the masculine energy traits that make these accomplishments happen include:

Good rational and logical skills

Independence

Confidence

Discipline

Maturity

Resilience

Being able to provide

Risk taking

Assertiveness

Objectivity

Leadership skills

Loyalty

Firmness

12 tips to boost masculine energy

Now that you know the masculine energy meaning, you must be curious to know how to tap into it. Here are some ways that will help you awaken it.

1. Have a positive mindset

You can improve how your brain processes information by having positive automatic thoughts, which play a significant role in your life. Some positive automatic reviews include affirmations such as, 'I am confident and booming', 'I am healthy and fit', 'I know I can make it among others'. Ideas like 'I am not worth anything', 'Nothing works for me', 'I am fat', 'I am not attractive' will suppress your masculine energy.

2. Heal your past wounds

Having past negative experiences of the masculine may make you have a poor relationship with your inner masculinity. For instance, if you had abusive experiences with your parents or other relatives or grew up knowing men were not supposed to cry. Take some time to evaluate what your connection to your inner masculine looks like, and if you've got a wound, work towards healing it.

3. Take control of your life

To develop your masculine energy, you must practice accountability and responsibility. Avoid situations where you blame someone else for what went wrong in the past or for the challenges you are currently facing. Own your own mistakes if things do not go as you expected. Remember that you are responsible for your thoughts, life, happiness and actions.

4. Take care of yourself

You should take care of yourself by working out, getting enough sleep and eating healthy. As the saying goes, health is wealth. In addition, you should dress well and look decent when meeting people, which will boost your confidence and make you more appealing to them.

5. Be yourself

You must be yourself for you to develop strong masculine energy. You can never get satisfaction by deceiving yourself and other people. Additionally, never change who you are to fit in with other people or situations. If someone doesn't like you or what you do, that's their problem, not yours. Trying to please someone can cause a lot of emotional pain and suffering.

6. Set boundaries

You must first be aware of your boundaries to tell when they are crossed. Some people struggle to say 'no' when they don't like something, or things are not carried in a manner pleasing to them. If you find it hard to set boundaries at work or in a relationship, work on it to ensure people cannot cross certain lines. Sometimes it might feel like you've let someone down, but you cannot please everyone, and no one is more valuable than you.

7. Set clear goals

It is essential to set goals since they provide a sense of direction and focus, which can help to make your dreams come true. Goals give you momentum and a thrust that drives you in the order of self-mastery to improve daily and be resilient in challenging times.

8. Give

The masculine person is often viewed as the giver, while the feminine person is considered to be the receiver. You should be generous with your money, time and other things. Make others successful by sharing what you have with them. Give them your support, love, energy and other positive things.

9. Discover your gifts and master them

Everyone has a unique talent and special gifts bestowed upon them. These gifts help in achieving the fullest expression of joy and radiance. Discover your skills and once you've identified them, put them to work by exploring ways of building your life around them.

10. Broaden your mind

Expanding your mind opens the door to an entirely new world of ideas, allowing you to see things in a new way. Logic and analytics play a significant role in divine masculine strengths. There are several ways to nurture your mind, such as hanging out with wise friends and family members, attending a workshop or trying crossword puzzles.

11. Be ready to take risks

The divine masculine is not afraid of taking risks. What matters to them is weighing the possible outcomes and determining that the expected return of a positive outcome outweighs the relative risk of a negative effect. Typically, calculated risk applies to business risk, but people can also calculate risk in their personal lives. Taking a calculated risk helps in manifesting your vision.

12. Be strategic and smart

Being intelligent and strategic gives you a sense of direction and helps you organize and reach your goals. You should always have innovative thinking, leading to wise choices and newer opportunities. Therefore, developing this skill is crucial to boost your masculine energy.

Masculine energy is in everyone, even though it is usually more dominant in men. It is an essential part of a man since it is the energy of competition and winning. The above tips will enable you to awaken your masculine energy.

