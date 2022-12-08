33 toxic traits to be on the lookout for in yourself and others

What is a toxic trait? It refers to certain behaviours displayed by individuals that drag you down and cause you to suffer. Toxic people are not aware of the negative impact they have on others. In fact, they derive satisfaction from creating chaos and pushing other people's buttons. Here is the list of toxic traits to be on the lookout for yourself and those around you.

To get over the mental purge, you must first identify toxic behaviours in your life. After all, no one wants a life full of stress, anger, sadness, and other unwelcome feelings. The toxic traits list shared below highlights some of the most common and destructive personality traits to eliminate.

Toxic people traits

Are you wondering whether you may be sending toxic energy to your loved ones? Check the toxic trait examples shared below to make a proper judgement.

1. Attention seeking

Craving attention from others will make you dull because of life's challenges. Such personality trait can force you to go to greater lengths to get what you desire.

2. Laziness

Lazy individuals may struggle to finish tasks because they lack inspiration, motivation and drive. It reflects low self-esteem and a lack of discipline stemming from low self-confidence.

3. Rudeness

Many adopt such a trait because of their own insecurities and fear. If you are the rude one, people may refuse to make eye contact with you during interactions.

4. Instigating drama

Wherever such people are, the drama follows. Most likely, this personality trait are portrayed by individuals addicted to chaos.

5. Greediness

A greedy individual craves to take more than they need to the detriment of others. Greed exists when there is unprocessed anger in the subconscious.

6. Stinginess

This toxic trait makes you refuse to share your time, possessions, or money even when someone else deserves them. For instance, a stingy family member may refuse to pay their part of a restaurant bill.

7. Disruptiveness

Disruptive people have a habit of interrupting others for personal gain. For instance, an employee may play music oud out in the office.

8. Being unapologetic

Some people refuse to say “sorry” and rationalize their bad behaviour when you call them out. If they do apologize, it's usually a half-hearted apology.

9. Dismissiveness

Dismissive individuals do not prioritize closeness and intimacy, which can leave you chronically dissatisfied with your relationship. Instead, they are more likely to engage in passive-aggressive behaviours such as giving you the silent treatment.

10. Condescension

Such people may brag about their abilities or accomplishments to make you feel small. The attitude can stem from arrogance and low self-awareness.

11. Neediness

Such people always require something, be it attention, money and endless favours. It is an attention-seeking behaviour on the surface.

12. Absolutism

A person with this trait may view situations, people, or the world through a binary like "good or bad". For example, such a person may consider a friend bad because they upset them, despite the friend apologizing.

13. Reliving the past

If you have such a trait, you will always prolong the negative emotions associated with it. Instead, it would help to accept that the past cannot be undone and focus on the present.

14. Not speaking out

Failing to act can harm your well-being. One example is failing to speak out when disagreeing with someone or something.

Toxic men traits

Toxic men think they must be dominant and not show any feelings. Check the comprehensive list of toxic personality traits in men shared below.

15. R*pe culture

Toxic masculinity ideology treats cisgender women as sexual conquests, contributing to issues like r*pe culture. Such men do such acts because of their feelings of rejection, brutality experienced during childhood, and emotional insecurity and immaturity.

16. Violence

Toxic masculinity teaches men that aggression and violence are vital to solving problems. When such a mentality is taught to teens and children, they grow up believing that fighting back is the only way out.

17. Manipulation of others

Being manipulated can destroy a person's sense of self. Some men habitually use others, thinking that doing so will provide their inner fulfilment. Unfortunately, manipulating others does nothing good other than causing grief and misery to the inflict.

18. Cruelty

It can be easy to exhibit cruel and spiteful behaviour when feeling insecure and under pressure. However, when you start relying on being mean to others to give yourself a lift, it becomes detrimental to your life as it means that you don't feel others' pain.

19. Feeling entitled

People develop a strong feeling of entitlement when they believe that they are owed something. It is okay to desire more money, better living conditions and more lavish experiences, but you should expect to work hard for these.

20. Arrogance

Arrogance stems from one's need to appear more worthy than others to gain the acceptance of people. Believing yourself superior or of greater importance to others is an undesirable trait that annoys most people and should be avoided at all costs.

21. Excessive competitiveness

While being competitive can make you want to aim higher in life, being overly competitive can sometimes cause fractious interactions with other people. People who need to win at all costs are prone to be more impatient and irritable than their less competitive counterparts.

22. Being judgmental

Being judgmental means thinking, speaking, or behaving in a manner that reflects a critical and condemnatory point of view. Such folks make moral judgments about you, your family, friends, job, personality, and choices.

23. Being controlling

Toxic individuals seek to exert and maintain control over others. Such people do so because it makes them feel superior. They would go as far as ignoring your boundaries to ensure you comply with their never-ending demands.

Toxic women traits

You can only distance yourself from toxic people once you know who they are. That is why the toxic trait examples highlighted below will be of great importance.

24. Insincerity

Showing up as anything other than your authentic self creates a wall between you and everyone else. Instead, if you act with integrity and honesty, most probably, people will appreciate the genuine you.

25. Being temperamental

Temperamental people are the ones that have no control over their emotions. Their mood changes suddenly, and you can't control their reaction when they are pissed off.

26. Jealousy

Feeling jealous means that you believe your enjoyment or possession of something is coming under threat from a third party. Jealousy may be driven by low self-esteem or a poor self-image.

27. Holding grudges

You may want to hold a grudge against someone who wrongs you for the longest time possible. However, it is worth knowing that holding grudges for a long time means that you are destined to carry them with you in your mind and heart.

28. Gossiping

Some women derive pleasure from other people’s misfortunes. For example, it might be fun to peer into somebody else's personal or professional life at first, but over time, it gets tiring, makes you feel gross, and hurts other people.

29. Stubbornness

A person who is rigid towards life can be stubborn, inflexible or unable to adapt when things don't go as planned. Such a trait will only prevent you from adjusting to a world that is changing all the time.

30. Seeking validation

Relying on others to be happy is another toxic trait that haunts many people. You must realize that the only opinions that matter are the ones you have of yourself.

31. Negativity

These are individuals who can’t seem to see the good in life. Being around them can make it hard for you to enjoy yourself and be positive. Like many other things in life, negativity can become a habit which can be overcome by practising positive self-talk.

32. Playing the victim

People who frequently play the victim card exaggerate and manipulate those around them to escape responsibility, cope, or get attention. Such people often do so to gain sympathy from others and anyone else around to listen.

33. Cheating

Cheating while in romantic relationships eventually destroys the bond in any marriage. Some people engage in infidelity as a response to their partner's lack of attention. Regardless of the motive to cheat, it is a toxic trait that should be avoided at all costs.

With the toxic traits shared above, you can become the better version of yourself by avoiding them as you live life to the fullest.

