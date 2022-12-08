How many hugs do we need a day? Fascinating facts about hugging

People crave affection from others, and hugging is one way of showing love. It can be described as a handshake from the heart and is a crucial part of human development. The physical touch of embracing creates feel-good energy for both the giver and the receiver. How many hugs do we need a day, and what are the benefits of hugging?

Hugging has been used as a way of interacting with other people, whether it's greeting or comforting. Science has been looking into the effects of hugging and has concluded that it is a crucial part of human interaction. Getting hugs often is an excellent way to make you healthier and happier.

How many hugs do we need a day?

With the recent pandemic, social distancing has dramatically reduced physical interactions, which means people need more hugs. The lack of hugs or physical interactions has caused people to feel lonely, reducing their health and well-being.

Virginia Satir said that

We need 4 hugs daily for survival, 8 hugs for maintenance, and 12 hugs a day for growth.

That being said, humans need, on average, 8 hugs a day to ensure they are functioning optimally.

Benefits of hugging

Hugging is a great thing that is appropriate for any occasion, whether happy, sad or excited. Research shows that a proper deep hug, where the hearts are pressing together, has the following benefits:

Receiving a hug can reduce stress by boosting oxytocin levels in both the receiver and the giver. Oxytocin is responsible for healing feelings of loneliness, isolation, and anger, which causes stress. Oxytocin is a love remedy that deals with anxiety and depression.

Hugging builds trust and a sense of security. Human beings want to feel safe and secure in their relationships. This is more so in children who need constant reassurance. Hugging is the perfect way to help them feel emotionally secure.

A hug is a self-esteem booster. It is a form of physical touch that shows you are special and loved. The feeling of love is a great confidence booster which starts when you are a child. This feeling of self-worth is still embedded in our nervous system as adults. Hugs, therefore, are a connector to the ability to self-love.

A hug helps produce white blood cells, which boost your immune system. It also helps increase circulation and help balance our sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. Additionally, it helps strengthen body muscles as you clasp another person.

Hugs are excellent in preventing mental illness that comes from feelings of loneliness and stress. Hugs open up avenues of communication that are crucial in preventing mental illness.

Hugging increases feelings of connection. In this digital era, it is easy to feel disconnected from human interaction. Hugs are very personal and help people connect and create relationships, reducing the feeling of isolation.

Hugs reduce fighting in romantic relationships. They reduce negative feelings and are a signal of social support.

A hug is a great teacher of kindness. It involves giving and receiving warmth and love, which flows both ways. Kindness also teaches empathy and learning to live in the present moment.

Hugs are great mood boosters for both the giver and the recipient. You feel happy when you embrace a loved one. Hugs are free and can make someone's day, so be generous.

Hugging ensures better team performance. Hugging among team members creates feelings of trust and support for one another, which helps improve their performance.

Hugging facts

There's nothing as good as a comforting hug. Hugs are a crucial part of human development as a way to express affection for loved ones. Below is the power of hugs backed by scientific facts and their positive role in people's lives.

1. Health benefits

Hugging has many health benefits. It creates a feeling of calmness and relaxation from the release of oxytocin. This hormone is released when people bond socially. Oxytocin release has a domino effect throughout the body and as follows has been found to:

Reduce inflammation. This is a direct benefit of oxytocin, also called the love hormone, which has healing effects.

Improve wound healing. Wounds and sickness heal faster when you receive regular hugs.

Improve symptoms of pain in patients.

Reduce cravings for illicit substances and/or sugar. Oxytocin is an excellent craving reducer in the body.

Lower heart rate and stress. Hugs help reduce pressure by lowering heart rate.

Give you restful sleep. Research shows hugs lull you into a restful sleep.

2. Making people happier

People who hug often are happier. Hugging increases serotonin, also known as the "feel good" hormone produced by the brain. Serotonin helps increase feelings of happiness and confidence. You feel good about yourself when this hormone flows freely; the opposite is true when the hormone is absent.

3. Strengthening the immune system

In a 2014 study, researchers studied social support in the form of hugs in more than 400 adults. The adults were then exposed to a common cold virus. The results found that hugs reduced the risk of infection. The more people hug, the stronger their immune systems.

4. Deepening relationships

People hug loved ones and those hurting to lessen the pain. A hug from someone lets you know they care, and it can bring you comfort. It also makes both the giver and the receiver feel safe with each other. This makes you feel closer to the other person and deepens your relationship. Hugs are a non-verbal way to convey an understanding of each other.

What happens when you don't get enough hugs?

Hugging is as powerful and activates the same rewards in our brains as eating food. It involves physical touch, and deprivation may leave you feeling starved. Lack of enough hugs could lead to the following:

Feeling lonely.

Depression.

Increased anxiety.

Alexithymia (trouble feeling emotions).

Attachment issues.

Personality disorders, especially in children.

Physical pain, such as muscle pains.

Lack of quality sleep.

How long should a hug last?

There is no defined period that a hug should last, but a quick answer is about 3 seconds. However, depending on your relationship with the recipient, you can make it last longer.

Why do I feel like I need to be hugged?

Feeling lonely or having a rough time can make you feel the urge to get hugged. Hugging helps uplift your spirit by releasing endorphins, a natural pain reliever.

Why do we need 8 hugs a day?

Receiving eight hugs daily is crucial as they help people connect, release tension and send calming messages to the brain.

What is a mental hug?

A mental hug is a phrase that means to give someone happiness and warmth through the mind.

How many hugs do we need in a day? Science says a hug a day keeps the doctor away, and getting an average of 8 hugs daily is good for you. Hugging is a form of physical connection that is important in human development. Its benefits range from health to social to both the giver and the receiver.

