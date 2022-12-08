Who are emotionally unavailable men, and how to deal with them

Who are emotionally unavailable men, and how do you deal with them? Successful relationships involve physical and emotional presence from both partners. Women are emotional beings and crave an emotional connection with the men they date. However, some men are emotionally detached, and women find it challenging to deal with them.

Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton

Source: UGC

Emotionally unavailable men can be very confusing. Being with such a man can make you doubt yourself and question if he trusts and loves you. This is because women want to be in a relationship where the guy is open and expressive. As a woman, it is vital to spot these men and know how to deal with them.

Characteristics of emotionally unavailable men

Is the guy you are dating emotionally detached? Here are the characteristics of emotionally disconnected men.

Have difficulty expressing their feelings. He has a protective wall around his emotions and can get angry or defensive if you try to get through to him.

He's a perfectionist because he is deeply insecure. Due to their insecurities, they don't show signs of vulnerability and think no one is good enough.

These men do not commit. They fear commitment because they know it requires more than they can give.

He acts distant and creates a persona that initially seems mysterious and cool. He keeps everyone at arm's length; if you let him, he will never drop the façade.

He is always flirting with you. He does this so he doesn't discuss serious issues. He prefers the chase over the catch and will keep chasing to avoid committing.

He moves fast in a relationship. These men don't like taking time to understand you, and they focus more on getting physical.

He has no history of serious relationships. Women who have self-love, self-compassion, and a sense of self-worth will not settle for such a person.

He gets angry quickly and is defensive. If you ask a question that needs them to be in touch with their emotions, his response is reactive and defensive.

They are self-centred and attention seekers. He wants constant attention and praise making him a needy person.

This man will never take responsibility for his actions. If he makes a mistake, he thinks the problem will solve itself. With this behaviour, he hurts many people and doesn't care.

Signs an emotionally unavailable man is in love with you

Photo: pexels.com, @pnwprod

Source: UGC

Although aloof men do not show emotions when they fall in love, there are signs to watch out for. Here are the signs this guy is in love with you.

He asks for an opportunity to express his feelings. They do not like to express their feelings. If he is trying, then he is in love with you.

If he tries to open up about himself, he loves you. These men never open up to anyone, and they take off if you try to dig for information from them.

He plans and talks about a future with you. If he tells you about your future together, he is likely in love with you.

He introduces you to his close family and friends. Any guy who introduces you to his close people is serious with you. If he takes you to hang with his best friends or takes you home to his family, then he is serious about you.

He asks you for advice or opinion on important matters. These guys do not talk about themselves or anything they are doing. It is, therefore, a big deal if he starts consulting you before making big decisions in his life.

He takes responsibility when he is wrong. When he is wrong or hurts your feelings, he apologizes and takes responsibility for his action.

Most of these men are inconsistent in their actions. If you see him trying to be consistent, he truly loves you.

He meets you halfway in the relationship. If the guy tries to do things with you to make the relationship work, he loves you.

He remembers minor details about your life. This means he has been paying attention, and it's not all about him.

What are the signs of an emotionally unavailable man?

Photo: pexels.com, @alexgreen

Source: UGC

To deal with indifferent men, you need to know the signs they exhibit. Here are some of those red flags you should look out for.

He doesn't talk about his past. These men are elusive about their past relationships.

He becomes sarcastic when confronted with serious talk. He likes making jokes unnecessarily instead of discussing serious issues.

He doesn't know how to deal with conflict. He does everything to avoid conflict because solving it will involve emotions.

He gives mixed signals in a relationship. You never know what he wants at any particular time.

He never talks about the future. When you insist, he shuts down.

He may have a history of short-term relationships or may have difficulty maintaining close connections.

What causes men to be emotionally unavailable?

Photo: pexels.com, @yankrukov

Source: UGC

Various factors could contribute to men being impassive. Here is a look at a few of those causes.

This problem may stem from an unwillingness or an inability to connect with others.

The person may have gone through a traumatic past, causing him to close off.

Attachment issues from childhood. Caregivers may not have shown interest in his feelings or offered much affection and support.

Underlying psychological condition. This could be a result of mental issues caused by stress.

He may have gone through a tough breakup, making him disconnected from the new partner.

Fear of rejection. The guy may fear rejection and hence not want to take a risk.

How to deal with an emotionally unavailable man

Photo: pexels.com, @divaplavalaguna

Source: UGC

If you find yourself dating an emotionally unavailable man, you must know how to deal with him. Here are a few tips on how you deal with him.

Learn to recognize the signs of emotional unavailability. This is the first step to taking action.

Talk about the problem with your partner. Approach the topic gently and lovingly and make him feel safe to discuss his feelings.

Help him get to the root of the problem. Once you confirm he is closed off, try to get to the root cause.

Do not judge him, and remain calm and empathetic throughout the conversation.

Make him understand how his behaviour affects you. Express how you feel, and wait to see if he is remorseful.

Assess whether he is willing to change. The most crucial part is whether he accepts he is his behaviour and is ready to open up.

Evaluate the relationship and decide if he is worth fighting for. You have to decide to stay or walk away.

Consider seeing a relationship therapist. If you decide to work through the relationship, seeing a therapist as a couple is a good idea.

Focus on making yourself better. Redirect energy and time to taking care of yourself.

Can an emotionally unavailable man have feelings for you?

This man can undoubtedly have feelings for you and even fall in love. He, however, might have a more challenging time recognizing when it happens and expressing his feelings to you.

Are emotionally unavailable men toxic?

Emotional availability is an ingredient of healthy relationships, meaning detachment is a characteristic of toxic relationships or patterns.

What to do when a man is emotionally unavailable?

If you find yourself with such a man, do the following.

Be patient with him.

Live your life independently of him.

Let him know you can be trusted.

Do not label the relationship.

Open up to him and hope he will do the same.

What are emotionally unavailable men afraid of?

These men fear rejection and also being controlled, especially in a relationship. They have a fear of losing themselves in a relationship.

What does an emotionally unavailable man want?

This man wants physical intimacy over emotional intimacy. They do not want to deal with the complications that emotions bring into a relationship.

Have you dated or encountered an emotionally detached man you? When it comes to emotionally unavailable men, things are never black and white. They indeed have feelings, but most of the time, they don't know how to express or recognize them. Hopefully, you have learned how to identify and deal with these men.

Source: Legit.ng