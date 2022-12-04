Straightening a beard 101: the dos and don'ts to consider

Growing facial hair takes time, and you need to be patient. And once it finally grows, you might not be impressed with the results. Your beard may be curly, and maybe, that is not how you want it to be, leading to your frustrations. However, you don't have to feel frustrated because no beard is perfect; what your beard needs is good care. All you need is a few tips for straightening a beard to look as good as you wish.

A straight beard is the epitome of sophistication and style. Not only does it enhance your facial features, but it also exudes confidence and professionalism. With just a few strokes of a beard straightener, you can transform your unruly beard into a sleek and polished masterpiece. So why not give it a try and experience the benefits for yourself? A straight beard is the perfect finishing touch to any sophisticated look.

The dos to consider when straightening a beard

You should not feel overwhelmed about how to keep a beard straight, especially if you are new to growing facial hair. You only need a few tips to make this process simple to get the look you desire. The following are practical tips on how to straighten beard hair like a pro.

Apply a sea salt spray to your beard

Wash and dry your beard thoroughly to remove any dirt or excess oil. Next, shake the sea salt spray well and hold the bottle about 6 inches away from your beard. Spray the sea salt spray evenly over your facial hair, making sure to cover all of the hair.

Then, use your fingers or a beard brush to work the sea salt spray into your beard, ensuring that it is distributed evenly. Finally, let your facial hair dry or use a blow dryer on a low heat setting to help the sea salt spray set in. The sea salt spray will help to add texture and volume to your beard, as well as give it a more natural, beachy look.

Apply beard Gel

Beard gel can also be used to straighten facial hair. A high-quality gel is recommended in this case if you want to grow your facial hair. The gel helps protect your facial hair from potential heat damage; therefore, you should apply it before you blow dry to protect it from the blow-dry heat.

Use a blow-dryer on medium heat

Blow dryers are one of the effective ways of beard straightening. Many people prefer to use a towel to dry their facial hair because they have mixed feelings about using heat styling tools. Blow dryers help your facial hair to grow downwards.

When using a blow dryer, ensure that you hold it above your facial hair with the nozzle facing downwards. You should also know that even though blow dryers help in facial hair straightening, they can damage your hair if you do not use medium heat.

Use a round brush for styling

Using a round brush after blow-drying your facial hair is one of the effective tips on how to straighten your beard. The recommended brush has vented ceramic plates, which help straighten and style your facial hair. If you don’t have a round brush, a flat comb can also help.

After blow-drying your facial hair and brushing it using a round brush, you go ahead and set a style of your choice with a cold hair flip. It is recommended to keep on brushing your facial hair as you let the cold air in. This will help keep your facial hair straight by removing curls.

Use a beard balm-based application

Does beard balm help to straighten a beard hair? Yes, it has all the hair-conditioning properties and helps soften facial hair. In addition, it contains beeswax, which provides a stronger hold, thus enabling your hair to look straight. It is advisable to rub a considerable amount of the balm in your hands and work it gently into your hair.

Use the right beard grooming products

There are specific products that you can use to make your beard hair straight. Products such as beard oil, balms and bee wax can be helpful when it comes to facial hair straightening. This is mainly because they contain ingredients that keep your facial hair straight for a long time. To make the products more effective, make sure that you have applied them to all your facial hair.

However, refrain from using mineral oils when thinking of the appropriate products to use when straightening your beard. Make sure that you use natural oils from plants instead of mineral oils. Mineral oils can seal up your beard and prevent them from taking in moisture.

Use a comb to make your beard symmetrical

Does beard straightening using a comb work? Yes, it works perfectly. However, you should use a fine-tooth comb to ensure your facial hair is perfectly symmetrical. You can also shape and smooth your moustache as you comb your beard.

The best thing about using a comb is that it is not painful and ensures that the grooming products you use are distributed throughout the facial hair. After using your comb, you can confidently and proudly show your new look with straightened facial hair to the world.

Don'ts to consider when straightening a beard

If you want to have straight facial hair, there are some things you should be careful not to do. If you are not careful enough, you might damage your facial hair, which is not what you want to do. Here are some of the don’ts to consider as you follow the tips on how to keep your beard straight.

Stay away from hot blow dryers

Blow dry is one of the tips to consider when thinking of ways on how to straighten a curly beard, but you must be careful as too much heat on your facial hair can remove all the moisture from the hair. This can cause unrepairable damage to your facial hair. So be careful when using heat-styling tools on your beards.

Do not apply too much relaxer cream on your beard

Relaxer creams can also be effective for straightening facial hair. However, you should be careful not to overuse the cream on your face as it can damage your facial hair. If you have to use the cream, small amounts will be enough. If you love your facial hair, then extra care is needed so that you won’t cause damage it. Moreover, too much cream can harm your skin if you are not careful.

Do not let your beards dry naturally

Some people may find it time-saving to let the beard dry naturally without using a towel. If you want to have straightened beard, then do not let it dry on its own because it will curl even more. If you are coming from the bathroom, you can dry it using a towel and then continue with a beard straightener.

Don't apply any oil to your beard

Do not just use any oil on your facial hair. You might think that because oil is good for your head hair, it will also be effective for your beard hair. However, this might disappoint. If you want to straighten your facial hair, use only beard oil and not any other oils. Moreover, some oils may cause damage to your facial hair.

Don't style your beard when wet

Applying heat directly to your facial hair can cause structural damage. So ensure that your hair is dry before styling with a straightener. Hair is porous, and if it is still holding water, the heat will sear the hair cuticle.

Can straightening a beard damage it?

Straightening a beard cannot damage it. However, you need to be careful with the amount of heat and beard straightener used on your facial hair. If you do it correctly, your facial hair will be healthy and neat, and you will feel good about your new look.

Straightening a beard saves you time because you won’t spend so much time combing the curls. The key to straightening a beard successfully is to be patient and take your time. By using a high-quality facial hair straightener, using a heat-protective spray, working in small sections, and using the right amount of product, you can easily achieve a straight, smooth, and stylish beard.

