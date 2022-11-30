33 major turn-ons for women to help you win over your crush

When you’re attracted to someone, you’re more likely to have things that you like that only relate to that person. These things can range from traits, gestures, or habits. They are different for everyone and might even have the opposite effect on someone else. These are the turn-ons for women to help you win her over.

While it is true that it is hard to please a woman, it is also true that women are attracted to little gestures of love. Turn-ons for women are the simple things in men’s behaviour towards them. They don’t need big ovations and complicated plots to turn them on. These everyday gestures will win her heart if you want to turn her on.

33 major turn-ons for women to win her over

Turning on a lady you are crushing on is not hard; you must play your cards right to win her over. Below are simple turn-ons for a woman.

1. Always wear a smile

The world is full of stress and pressure, and a bright smile is an attractive asset. Women are drawn to men who have a positive outlook in life despite the circumstances and show it through a constant smile. A genuine smile is one of the biggest turn-ons for girls.

2. Holding her hand

Most ladies love some PDA, and holding hands will turn her on. While at it, rub your thumb against her hand and make her feel closer to you.

3. Saying “I love you”

There is something about females and words that turns them on. Saying “I love you” is a turn-on for any lady, especially if you want a romantic relationship. It might not seem like a big deal, especially if you are always saying it, but it’s still music to her ears.

4. Gifting her

Who doesn’t love receiving a gift? A gift doesn’t have to be big or fancy, but the thought counts. Getting her a personalized gift or a gift that honours something about her is magical.

5. Touching her knee

Touch is one way to feel close to someone, and it can be a major turn-on for her. It shows her that you want physical contact innocently.

6. That musky, clean manly scent

Smelling good is one of the major turn-ons for women. It doesn’t have to be a particular scent and can be your mouthwash or your aftershave. If you smell good and are clean, that is an instant turn-on to a woman.

7. A sense of humour

A few laugh-out-loud moments will transform a plain man into the man of her dreams. It can be a meme you shared or a funny story that warms her heart. Having a sense of humour will get you halfway to her heart and in her pants.

8. Shower her with compliments

Girls feel good when acknowledged and given genuine compliments about their good qualities. Compliments help to build a woman’s esteem. Make sure you give her a wink; she’ll appreciate every word.

9. Warm hugs

A hug can be a turn-on, depending on how warm it is. When you hug your crush, let it linger a few seconds longer and let her feel your warmth. She will feel comfortable with your touch, and she’ll be warm all over as well.

10. Deep conversations

If you are wondering what turns girls on, a deep conversation is one thing. Girls are generally good conservationists than men. They like to talk about anything and everything. Therefore, if you can have a good conversation with her, she will be turned on.

11. Reminding her she’s beautiful

Ladies are turned on by men who are their biggest fans. Build her up and constantly remind her that she is beautiful.

12. Have confidence

Confidence is one of the biggest turn-ons in a man. Every girl loves a confident man, and it is different from cockiness. Don’t be shy to be yourself when you’re around her; she’ll love your company.

13. Be a gentleman

People think being a gentleman only exists in movies, but ladies still get turned on by a man who is a gentleman. Simple things such as opening the door for her or pulling out her chair will make her love you.

14. Firm voice

It doesn’t matter if the man has a deep or really deep voice; speak with muscles in your voice. Girls are attracted to men who speak with their muscles as it sounds more confident.

15. The alpha male

Women are attracted to alpha males. This guy leads the pack and is always in control of the situation. Alpha males attract ladies without even trying.

16. Putting your arms around her

Whether she is on the phone or when she is out, come from behind and wrap your arms around her. Putting your arms around her will make her feel you are ready to protect her and she will love you for it.

17. Be honest with your feelings

One way to turn a woman on is to express your thoughts and feelings. However, don’t just say this to get into her pants; she will know. Tell her only when you mean it, and you might win her heart.

18. Remembering the small things

Women are turned on when you remember small things and surprise them. She will be turned on if you just remember her favourite candy from the store.

19. Playing with her hair

If you want to be physical but unassumingly innocent, run your fingers through her hair. You can brush a stray strand behind her ear or even pretend to remove something from her hair.

20. Apologizing first

Girls are turned on by men who apologize first after a fight. Say you are sorry first and mean it. Women are "always right" and must win an argument if you want to keep her.

21. Show her love

One of the major turn-ons for a woman is love. When she loves a man, her emotions are on the loose and just thinking about or being around him turns her on.

22. Patience

It’s rare to find a patient man. However, when a man is patient and understanding, that is a turn-on for a lady.

23. Faithfulness

Women love men who don’t flirt or make advances with other girls. As long as a woman knows he can be a faithful guy, she will fall for him.

24. Thoughtfully planned dates

A man who is thoughtful and able to plan a fun date is a major turn-on to a woman. This is because it is not common for men to plan things like ladies do.

25. A home-cooked meal

This might sound odd, but cooking is one thing that turns girls on. A guy who can cook is a guy who can take care of her. Ladies love men who can surprise them with a good homemade meal.

26. Kiss her on the forehead

A kiss is one way of expressing your feelings for someone. Kissing on the lips is great, but a kiss on her forehead is amazing. This will make her feel not just loved but adored.

27. Helping her put on jewellery

Once in a while, help her put on her jewellery when dressing up. It is not about the jewellery, but the act of helping her put it on is an incredibly romantic thing. This can lead to a kiss; who knows?

28. Raising an eyebrow

Raising an eyebrow can be endearing or suggestive. It is an excellent way to let her know you are interested.

29. Massaging her shoulders

Massaging her shoulders is one of the common turn-ons for ladies. It relaxes and deepens your physical connection, especially after a long day at work.

30. Making her morning coffee

As a man, you must put in the work if you want to turn on your lady. Small gestures like making her morning coffee make all the difference. Go the extra mile and bring the coffee to bed, and she'll be smitten.

31. Bonding with her friends and loved ones

If you want your woman to like you, even more, try to get along with her friends and family. She will know you are interested in more than one part of her life.

32. Ask her for a dance

Dancing is a great way to get close to her innocently. Hold her in your arms when you dance and take charge of the motion passionately.

33. Being goofy

Goofiness is one of the things that turn women on. Don’t be too serious all the time and act like a complete goof around her. Being goofy is fun and the best way for you to relax.

Women get attracted to men who possess certain traits or behaviour they like. They are traits or behaviours that turn them on physically, mentally, emotionally or in any other way. Remember, every woman is different, and what works for one might not work for another. But, the above list gives you an idea of the turn-ons for women in general.

