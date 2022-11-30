What is feminine energy? 10 methods to help you tap into it

Energy combines a person’s past, mindset, and dominant thoughts about themselves and the world. Sometimes that energy is felt, and other times it manifests subconsciously. Each person has a combination of masculine and feminine energy, but one tends to be more dominant. Here are the methods to help you tap into your feminine energy.

People radiate energy which influences their attitude, behaviour, and how they carry themselves. This energy connects to human beings in a meaningful and fulfilling way. Womanlike energy is fluid and free. It encompasses receiving and nurturing. It is up to someone to tap into the energy to make it more radiant.

What is feminine energy?

Feminine energy is a term often used to describe qualities traditionally associated with femininity, such as receptivity, emotionality, and nurturing. These qualities are not necessarily exclusive to women; men can also possess and express feminine energy.

In psychology and personal development, feminine energy is often used to describe a person's emotional and psychological qualities rather than gender.

10 methods to help you tap into feminine energy

Sometimes you may feel frazzled and want to feel more feminine, glowing, and vibrant. In that case, you need to slow down and get back in touch with your softer side. Below are 10 methods to radiate feminine energy.

1. Indulge in self-reflection

You need to slow down, self-reflect, and connect to your inner thoughts, feelings, and soul. Understand who you are and what you want in life. This can be done by journaling, meditation or talking to a therapist.

2. Dress in a feminine way and take care of your appearance

If you are wondering how to radiate feminine energy, one way is to feel feminine. You will feel feminine if your dress code and appearance are feminine. Put on a good outfit that shows your body, and throw in some heels.

3. Be soft and assertive in your communication

Communicate your thoughts and feelings respectfully communicating without crossing other people's boundaries. To exude femalelike traits, do not be an aggressive communicator. Add the warmth of softness to an assertive communication style and let your femininity shine.

4. Connect with your senses and nature

This is a great way to embrace your sensuality. When you are sensual, you enjoy gratification through your senses. Take in the beauty of nature and feel the sun on your skin. Smell fresh flowers and gaze across a lake. All this will help you tap into your femalelike traits.

5. Immense yourself in self-care

One way of tapping into female-like traits is taking good care of yourself. Self-care is pampering and spoiling yourself and letting go of masculine energy. The various ways you can indulge in self-care are:

Drink warm organic herbal teas regularly.

Take a long warm bath and use some essential oils.

Enjoy some good wine and listen to soulful music.

Go to the hair salon and do your hair.

Take a long walk and be one with nature.

Do yoga or hit the gym.

Get a professional manicure and pedicure.

Visit the spa and treat yourself.

Read a self-improvement book.

Pour your thoughts into your journal.

6. Embrace and express your emotions

Understand your emotions first before you can express them. Women have been forced to suppress their emotions. They have been told showing emotions is a weakness. Start by understanding your many emotions, write them down and accept them without judgement.

7. Be empathetic

Be empathetic if you are wondering how to tap into your feminine energy. Empathy is one of the most distinctive femalelike traits. It is about feeling for others and truly understanding them. Learn to listen with empathy and be sensitive the other people’s needs.

8. Be vulnerable

Vulnerability exposes your emotions and can be scary sometimes. Many ladies do not want to be vulnerable and feel ashamed when they do. However, being vulnerable is what creates intimacy and trust in relationships.

Therefore you should not be afraid to share your flaws, mistakes, and fears with the people you love. The vulnerability allows you to connect with others more profoundly, which is typical of being ladylike.

9. Own and acknowledge your beauty

Define your standard measure of beauty and recognize that you are beautiful just by being a woman. Do not let the world define beauty; cherish your beauty. Get dressed up and let your femininity shine.

10. Practice self-love

When you love yourself, you can truly embrace your womanlike energy. Self-love is accepting and loving yourself as a woman and everything that comes with that. When you love yourself, you nurture, show compassion and unconditionally acceptance yourself.

Signs of high feminine energy

There are many signs to spot people with womanlike traits. Some are easy to spot, while others are not. Below are some signs to look out for in yourself or someone else.

You take good care of yourself, and you look good.

You express love easily.

You are highly emotional.

You are attractive.

You are authentic and honest.

You are elegant and graceful.

You are usually warm and friendly.

You are sensual.

You are responsive to others and their needs.

You love a sense of sisterhood.

Feminine energy traits

Feminine traits vary across societies and individuals and are influenced by social and cultural factors. Here are some common ladylike traits people possess.

Receptivity: The ability to be open and receptive to new ideas, experiences, and perspectives.

The ability to be open and receptive to new ideas, experiences, and perspectives. Emotionality: The tendency to be in touch with and express one's emotions.

The tendency to be in touch with and express one's emotions. Nurturing : The tendency to care for and support others, often through acts of kindness and compassion.

: The tendency to care for and support others, often through acts of kindness and compassion. Intuition: The ability to trust one's gut instincts and inner wisdom.

The ability to trust one's gut instincts and inner wisdom. Creativity: The ability to express oneself through art, music, or other creative outlets.

The ability to express oneself through art, music, or other creative outlets. Empathy: This refers to the ability to understand and connect with others on an emotional level.

This refers to the ability to understand and connect with others on an emotional level. Spirituality: A connection to something greater than oneself, such as a higher power or a sense of purpose.

A connection to something greater than oneself, such as a higher power or a sense of purpose. Flexibility: The ability to adapt to change and be open to new experiences.

The ability to adapt to change and be open to new experiences. Sensitivity: This refers to the ability to be in touch with one's own emotions and the emotions of others.

This refers to the ability to be in touch with one's own emotions and the emotions of others. Compassion: This refers to the ability to feel and express concern for the suffering of others.

Signs of blocked feminine energy

Blocked feminine energy refers to a state in which a person cannot access or express their feminine energy healthily and authentically. This can happen for various reasons, including past traumas, negative experiences or societal expectations that may have caused a person to suppress or disconnect from their feminine energy.

You stopped taking care of yourself. You do not dress well, work out, or eat well and don’t care how you look.

You have a can do it all attitude. A can-do it all attitude is masculine. You want to do anything, even the things that are out of your capability.

You think being feminine is weak. A person exuding masculinity thinks being soft is a sign of weakness and can never be caught weak.

You are not in touch with your intuition. High femininity is inclined to high intuition.

You like to prove yourself to other people.

You believe suffering is part of the life process.

What is divine feminine energy?

The divine feminine energy is the feminine aspect of divine power. It is the goddess energy that exists within all humans. You will experience a sense of personal freedom and self-love when you tap into this energy. It is like having a spiritual awakening.

Finding a balance between your feminine and masculine energy is one of the best things you can do for yourself. When you feel like your soft side is dipping, find ways to tap into it. The above methods will help you radiate your feminine energy and have that all-important balance.

