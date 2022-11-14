What to look for in a guy: important qualities of a good man

Knowing what to look for in a guy can help you find a compatible match and empower you to make important decisions that could lead to a satisfying and happy relationship. This article has great qualities you should look for in a guy before settling into a relationship.

Photo: pexels.com, @andres-ayrton

Source: UGC

Finding true love is easier when you have thought about the qualities to look for in a man. Before committing to a serious relationship, try to get to know more about the guy. This way, you will be able to make an opinion about him, and most importantly, it will help you test your compatibility.

Qualities of a good man

Finding a man who exhibits the traits you are looking for in a partner involves some forethought. However, if you know what things to look for in a guy, it could be much easier to find the right partner. Below are qualities to look for in a guy to determine if he has a golden heart and not just a pretty face.

1. Kind and loving

Kindness and genuine love usually go together and are the most common qualities that make a relationship healthier. Kindness also allows people to be themselves in an important relationship. If a man truly loves you, he will not only tell you but also show you.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The true signs are often in the little things, such as his body language, the way he prioritizes you, keeps his word and makes you happy. So when a man is open, giving and affectionate with a woman on an on-going basis, it is often his way of expressing love.

2. Caring

Caring is such a key quality that makes a successful relationship. Caring allows you to see things from your partner's point of view, which then helps build a relationship based on trust and empathy.

A man in your life should care about you and make you feel loved and valued. A man who is affectionate, helpful, and sympathetic is definitely the right choice.

3. Honest

Honesty is important because it builds trust and mutual respect, which are essential to any healthy relationship. An honest guy is straightforward because he will be truthful about his feelings and make the relationship effortless. He also doesn't shy away from the truth and never hides behind white lies to be a better boyfriend.

4. Supportive

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnae-prod

Source: UGC

Being a supportive partner means listening to, caring for, and helping your significant other, so they know that you are there for them, no matter what they are going through.

Having a supportive guy in your life is key to a happy, healthy and long-lasting partnership, as it means that you will know that your partner will be there no matter how.

5. Responsible

If you want a stable relationship, ensure your guy is responsible and sensible. A responsible man can guide and provide for you and the people under his care emotionally, physically and spiritually.

He will always show up on time and be ready to take responsibility. He will put in deliberate efforts to keep his relationship smooth and exciting.

6. Self-confident

Self-confidence is among the desirable traits a woman looks for in a man. Self-confidence makes you feel secure and happy and can make a successful relationship. A self-confident guy accepts and trusts himself and has a sense of control in his life. Below are signs that show your guy has self-confidence:

He is decisive;

He is assertive;

He perseveres;

He recognizes when he has made a mistake;

He appears confident;

He is not afraid to ask for help.

7. Good communicator

Good communication is an important part of any healthy relationship and allows you to effectively share feelings, opinions, anxieties, vulnerabilities and expectations. A good man exhibits good communication through the following:

He actively listens to you;

He makes eye contact;

He does not interrupt you;

He does not dismiss your opinions;

He asks questions;

He does not raise his voice;

He responds after choosing the right words and provides validation.

8. Open-minded

Photo: pexels.com, @polina-tankilevitch

Source: UGC

Open-mindedness in relationships is being accommodative of ideas, behaviours, and practices that are alien to you and handling them with maturity and no judgements.

If you see a guy who is willing to listen to and consider other people's ideas and suggestions and respectfully and clearly tells you how he feels or what he needs, then he is being direct.

9. Faithful

A faithful man will always make you feel secure. He won't cheat on you because he wants a strong connection with someone who loves him just as much as they love themselves, and that's why he's willing to put in extra effort every day so they can stay together forever. Below are signs your man is faithful:

He is honest with you about everything;

His feelings are consistent;

He is real and emotionally open with you;

He doesn’t get jealous;

He shows his commitment to a relationship;

He considers your opinions and wishes;

He includes you in all spheres of his life;

He is not afraid to express physical affection;

He puts in enough effort to make the relationship work.

10. Respectful

In a healthy relationship, respect involves talking openly and honestly with each other and listening and valuing each other's feelings and needs. A man who respects others, especially the underprivileged, will always be polite to you. He will value your opinions even if he disagrees and allows you to maintain a life outside the relationship.

11. Positive

A positive attitude is often cited as a major reason for a successful, healthy, long-lasting relationship. A man who believes that things can get better is much easier to live with than someone who always expects the worst.

A man with a positive outlook on life can lift your spirit whenever you feel low and lost. He will show you the brighter side of everything and help you tide over the crises in life.

12. Accountable

Photo: pexels.com, @shkrabaanthony

Source: UGC

Being accountable in a relationship means admitting the effects of your behaviours on your partner and owning how you contribute to the negative cycle. A man who is confident in himself will admit his mistakes instead of lying, denying, defending, or blaming you.

13. Emotionally intelligent

Look for a guy who will be able to display his emotional intelligence by recognizing, interpreting and responding constructively to emotions within himself and others.

He should also be emotionally available and mature. If a man can freely show his feelings without fear of judgement, and know what to do with those feelings, he's a keeper.

14. Trustworthy

Trustworthiness is among the good qualities to look for in a man since it encompasses many traits that speak to a man's honesty and overall moral integrity.

Building trust between you and your partner is fundamental to a successful and healthy relationship. A man who trusts you won’t be vulnerable to unreasonable jealousy. He is intelligent, honest, promise-keeping, and loyal.

15. Ambitious

An ambitious guy is one of the types that women find attractive. An ambitious guy always strives to reach a goal through hard work, dedication and perseverance and doesn’t give up easily. He knows who he is and what he wants in life.

16. Independent

Being independent in a relationship means that you know how to be your own person in a relationship. An independent guy is self-sufficient, confident, determined, and successful. He is not influenced or controlled by others in matters of opinion and conduct. Instead, he takes care of his expenses and makes his own decisions.

17. Has a good sense of humour

Most women consider a sense of humour the most important quality when looking for the right partner. A sense of humour guides a person through the tough times that obviously occur throughout life. One should look for a guy who can always make them happy to prevent negative emotions.

Relationships usually turn negative because people enter a relationship without realizing what they need in a partner. Knowing what to look for in a guy will make you more in charge of your love life.

READ ALSO: How to be a better boyfriend: 33 easy ways you can improve

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to be a better boyfriend. A good boyfriend is someone who meets the needs of his girlfriend to make her feel happy, loved and appreciated. A boyfriend who gives his girlfriend the attention she deserves and reciprocates the love she gives him.

Being a good partner requires a lot of humility and vulnerability as you challenge yourself and work on your blind spots. These simple ways to improve yourself might be what you need to save your relationship.

Source: Legit.ng