Why is Dubai so rich? A closer look at the city’s history

Why is Dubai so rich? This is among the most asked questions by many people who have visited the city and those who have not. Dubai is rich since its primary source of wealth is the port, oil, and tourism. It has also recently profited from property development.

Dubai's downtown skyline in Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed road. Photo: Naufal MQ

Source: Getty Images

Dubai's independence from the sale of oil may make it a particularly wealthy emirate. The foundation of its multifaceted economy is trade, transportation, technology, tourism, and finance. What makes it so wealthy, and are there affluent people in the city?

Why is Dubai so rich?

The city has revenue coming from multiple sources. Its economy has grown and diversified. Contrary to what the general public thinks, the city's GDP is primarily not oil-based.

Most of its income is generated through the manufacture of goods, the delivery of services, and tourism. Below are some of the reasons why it is so rich.

Is Dubai the richest city in the world?

No, Dubai is not the richest city in the world. New York is the richest city in the world. However, according to WorldAtlas, it is the 6th richest city. It is unquestionably a hub for international business.

Madinat Jumeirah and the Burj al Arab Hotel. Photo: Sylvain Sonnet

Source: Getty Images

Among the industries that create money are the booming maritime industry, transportation, tourism, aluminium, cement, real estate, healthcare, etc. Another factor contributing to this success story is the influx of international investors.

What is Dubai known for?

Dubai is well-known for various items. The city is at the forefront of design and architecture, filling a void in the global landscape where ultimate luxuries redefine tourism. It is associated with wealth, big buildings, high-end shopping, glitzy nightlife, and high-end cars.

The city has a rich history and a diverse population of nationalities, employees, and expatriates. It is a city that honours its heritage and culture by showcasing these elements to visitors and locals alike. Other things the city is known for include:

How is Dubai so rich?

Panorama of Dubai Marina in UAE, modern skyscrapers and port with luxury yachts. Photo: DedMityay

Source: Getty Images

Dubai is rich because of its diverse economy that is supported by the oil, technology, trade, transportation, tourist, and financial sectors. In addition, it has become a well-off state because of the following:

No income tax: Dubai is a tax-free economic city. The fact that people don't need to pay income taxes significantly boosts the city's economic development. This draws many wealthy people and stimulates investment.

Dubai is a tax-free economic city. The fact that people don't need to pay income taxes significantly boosts the city's economic development. This draws many wealthy people and stimulates investment. Immigration freedom: One factor that has fueled Dubai's economic development is immigration. Various investors have made investments in various sectors, accelerating the development of more areas.

Is everyone rich in Dubai?

No, not everyone in Dubai is rich; however, it has some wealthy known people. Below is a list of some of Dubai's top five richest people.

1. Abdulla Bin Ahmad Ghurair

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $6 billion. Abdulla established Mashreqbank as one of the top banks in the United Arab Emirates.

2. M. A. Yusuff Ali

Yussuf Ali is an Indian-born businessman and the founder of LuLu Group International. His other assets include the Waldorf Astoria in Scotland and the Great Scotland Yard Hotel, the former headquarters of the U.K. Metropolitan Police. According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated to be $5.4 billion as of 2022.

3. Majid Al Futtaim

Majid Al Futtaim has surpassed all of his competitors to become the wealthiest man in Dubai today and one of the richest men in the UAE. Forbes estimated Majid Al Futtaim and his family's net worth to be around $3.6 billion.

4. Micky Jagtiani

Former London taxi driver Micky Jagtiani has come a long way after relocating to the UAE in 1973 and opening a store selling baby supplies. According to Forbes, he currently ranks among Dubai's wealthiest individuals, with a net worth of $2.9 billion. In addition, he serves as the CEO of the retail and entertainment division of Landmark Group.

5. Ravi Pillai

B. Ravi Pillai is an Indian billionaire businessman based in Dubai. He started as a small-time local dealer but quickly established the Nasser Al Hajri Corporation. He is currently the RP Group's founder and chairman. Forbes estimated his net worth to be $1.8 billion.

Today, Dubai is diverse, dynamic, and world-renowned for its beautiful sceneries and tall building. But why is Dubai so rich? The city lives up to its reputation by providing first-rate infrastructure and facilities. As a result, it creates an ideal environment for both business and investment, as well as relaxation and comfort.

Source: Legit.ng