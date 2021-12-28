How to get people to join a group text or chat: helpful tips

Technology has revolutionized communication making it easier for everyone to pass information. You do not have to be face-to-face with someone to strike a conversation. Electronic gadgets, predominantly phones, have several apps that connect people. As a result, almost everyone with a functional phone has been caught up with intrigues of keeping up with group chats.

A person using a smartphone. pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Group chats are a great way to stay in touch and have proven to be useful in other areas like making plans or having discussions that require group participation. However, with the rise of group chats, people have become reluctant to join group text.

Helpful tips get people to join a group text or chat

No one wants to be entangled with dozens of group chats along with constant notifications ringing all day. In addition, keeping up with unread messages and sometimes missing important messages lost in the stream has fueled a lack of interest in joining group chats.

So, how do you get people to join a group, text or chat? Here are some helpful tips to provide a great group chat experience.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How to invite someone to a group chat on Discord

Discord is a communication app that is designed for gamers. Most gamers utilize the platform to communicate. This multi-platform app offers communication between gamers through public servers, invite-only servers, and direct messages or DMs.

Group chats or group DMs on Discord allow users to hold private chats with up to ten participants. You do not need to set up a server and configure any permissions or channels. The group chat feature also allows you to send text messages, including emojis, pictures, videos, links, and linked content.

Besides, users can make voice and video calls with the entire group. Finally, it has a screen-sharing feature that can be utilized to demonstrate how to do something or offer guidance through a process.

How to add people of Discord on a computer

Check out the steps to follow to add someone on Discord using your desktop.

Open Discord and go into the server you want to add users to. Click the server name to open the drop-down. Select 'Invite People'. Copy the link and send it to those you would like to invite to join the server.

How to add people on Discord on a mobile device

Here are steps on how to add people on Discord using your mobile device.

Open the Discord app on your phone and navigate to the server through the sidebar. Click on 'Invite Members' Click the gear icon next to the link and change the default settings and select; 'Create Link' Click 'Share Link', which will choose a mobile sharing option or just copy and paste the link to source you want to share it.

How to set up a group DM

There are only two ways to set up a group chat on Discord. The first one is to open an existing one-to-one DM then click the 'Add Friends to DM' icon. The icon can be found just to the left of the search bar in the top-right corner. This option will create a new DM with you, your friend, and anyone else you choose to invite.

A man wearing white shirt holding smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Additionally, it is worth noting that this process won't invite someone into your existing DM; instead, it will just create a new group DM with you, the person whose DM you were in and the users you will choose to invite.

The second way to set a group chat on Discord is to create an entirely new DM from the 'Friends' screen by clicking the 'New Group DM' icon, which can be found in the top-right corner of the same 'Friends' screen.

How do you invite someone to a group chat on Discord?

How do you ask someone to join a group? First, to invite someone to a group chat, you must have Discord friends on the platform. After that, you can tick the names of the people you want to add to the group.

You can also search for friends in the text box. Once you have selected all the friends' names, click the 'Create Group DM' icon.

How do you invite people to a group chat?

As soon as you have created the Group DM, any participant in the group can invite their friends too. Interestingly, as long as any member is friends with anyone you want to invite, they can extend the invitation on your behalf. You do not need to befriend them first.

In addition, you can click on the 'generate link' icon to create an invite link to the group DM. It is the easiest way to invite someone. However, you must set the invite link never to expire as the invitation link automatically expires in 24 hours on the default setting.

How to invite someone to a WhatsApp group

WhatsApp is not a new name in the messaging service apps, and almost everyone has this free messaging app on their phones. This most popular messaging app with more than 1.5 billion users has proven to be a great tool for group texts.

Black android smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @aloksharma

Source: UGC

Consequently, whether on your PC, Android or iOS device, WhatsApp groups are on the rise as everyone wants to chat with multiple friends.

How to invite someone to a WhatsApp group

So, how do I invite someone to your WhatsApp group? How can I get people to join my WhatsApp? Here is a step by step guide that will help share invitations to a WhatsApp group.

Open WhatsApp messenger app: Open the WhatsApp application on your phone. It's a green icon with a white borderline. Open the group chat: Look for the group you intend to invite someone to. Open group information: On top of your screen you will find the group's name. Tap on the name, and it will open a page with group information. Add participants: At the bottom of the screen, click on the option 'Add Participants' Invite someone: Upon clicking on the 'Add Participants' option, you will be redirected to your WhatsApp contact list. You will be required to select any contact you wish to invite to the group. Click on the 'white tick': After selecting the contacts, click on the white tick located at the bottom right corner of your screen. Once you click on the 'white tick', the selected contact will be added to the WhatsApp group.

How to invite someone to a WhatsApp group via link

Below are ways on how to invite someone using a link.

Open the WhatsApp app on your phone. Open the WhatsApp group: Select and open the group you wish to invite new participants. Click on the group name: Tap on the group subject at the top of your screen. Upon clicking, it will open with group information. Invite via the link: Scroll down and click on the option 'Invite via Link'. WhatsApp will open a page that will provide three options; sending the link through WhatsApp, sharing the link through other options and copying the link. Select contacts: You can choose the contact you wish to add to the WhatsApp group. Send the link: WhatsApp will open a chat box of your selected contacts. Click on the send button, which can be located on the bottom right corner of the screen. Upon clicking, every contact chosen will get a link to WhatsApp. By clicking on the link, they will automatically join the group.

However, please note that you have to be the group admin to add a new contact or participant to the WhatsApp group. If you are not then you can always ask the current admin to make you an admin. The WhatsApp messaging service allows for more than one admin.

How can I advertise my WhatsApp group?

Creating a WhatsApp group is very easy. However, a rather difficult task is making it known. So, how do I get people in my group? Here are tips and tricks on how to advertise a WhatsApp group.

Broadcast messages: The broadcast messaging feature allows you to send a single message to multiple contacts. You can send information about your group to different people using this feature. WhatsApp allows you to send 256 contacts per message. WhatsApp status: The status feature works. To engage your contacts, you can post information about your group, including pictures, texts, and videos. The status stories will automatically delete themselves after 24 hours since their posting. Group chats: You can post information about your group to other existing groups, which will reach a significant number of users. You can include sharing your WhatsApp link, and they can easily join your group. Call your contacts: It is annoying to be added to a WhatsApp group without your consent. People end up exiting the group shortly after being added as new participants. However, to avert this problem, you can call some of your contacts and ask them personally if you can add them to your group. Partnering with other influencers: Such people grasp followers and command huge crowds. You can partner with them to increase your audience and spread information about your WhatsApp group.

Group chats are one of the efficient ways to stay in touch with multiple users. You just have to do it the right way.

READ ALSO: How can you make your partner apologise over a text message?

Legit.ng recently published an article on various ways you can make your partner apologise over a text message. Nobody is perfect and we occasionally make mistakes that result in us disagreeing with our partners.

Acknowledging a mistake is always the first step to a sincere apology, but how do you make him realize that he messed up? Have a look at this article to find out more.

'

Source: Legit.ng